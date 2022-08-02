ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Appeals court reinstates Kentucky's near-total abortion ban

By DYLAN LOVAN
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NZgWp_0h1RPe3200

A Kentucky appeals court has reinstated a near-total abortion ban that took effect when the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade.

The ruling means that most abortions are illegal in the state, for now.

Atty. Gen. Daniel Cameron asked the appellate court for an emergency stay, which blocked a lower court's ruling. That ruling by a Louisville judge last month put two abortion bans on hold so that the courts could determine if they violate Kentucky's constitution.

The state's two clinics issued a media release Monday night declaring that “abortion is now banned in Kentucky” and said they began canceling scheduled procedures.

The ruling will be appealed to the Kentucky Supreme Court.

“Tonight, in one fateful moment, Kentuckians saw their reproductive freedom stolen by their elected officials," said Alexis McGill Johnson, president of the Planned Parenthood Federation of America. “It is devastating and cruel. But the fight is not over .”

The appeals court said the ban should take effect, even if the laws are in dispute, because in Kentucky, “a statute carries with it the presumption of constitutionality.”

Kentucky's Legislature passed a “trigger law" banning nearly all abortions, except when the health of the pregnant person is threatened, if Roe was overturned. Lawmakers passed a separate ban on abortions after about the sixth week of pregnancy, which the clinics also challenged.

The lower court judge, Mitch Perry, ruled July 22 that there is “a substantial likelihood” Kentucky’s new abortion laws violate “the rights to privacy and self-determination” protected by Kentucky’s constitution.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 1

Related
Elle

Stacey Abrams Changed Her Mind About Abortion—and She Thinks Others Can Too

In the aftermath of the Supreme Court’s decision to eliminate the constitutional right to abortion, Stacey Abrams is not mincing words. “We’re not quite in dystopia,” she tells ELLE.com. “But we can see it forming.” In Georgia specifically, where Abrams is currently running for governor, a six-week abortion ban is expected to soon take effect, outlawing most abortions before many people know they’re pregnant. “It makes it dangerous to live in Georgia, because we are criminalizing the provision of medical care in a state that already faces an extreme doctor shortage,” Abrams says. (Georgia also has the second highest maternal mortality rate in the nation.)
GEORGIA STATE
CBS News

West Virginia's 150-year-old abortion ban blocked by judge

A judge in West Virginia's capital blocked enforcement of the state's 150-year-old abortion ban Monday, opening the door for abortions to resume in the state, at least for now. Kanawha County Circuit Court Judge Tera L. Salango granted the Women's Health Center of West Virginia a preliminary injunction against the 1800s-era ban, saying that in the absence of action by the court, the state's sole abortion clinic and its patients, "especially those who are impregnated as a result of a rape or incest, are suffering irreparable harm."
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
Mother Jones

At Least 25 States Are One Supreme Court Decision Away From Banning Same-Sex Marriage

Facts matter: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter. Support our nonprofit reporting. Subscribe to our print magazine. In his decision to help gut Roe v. Wade, Justice Clarence Thomas wrote that the Supreme Court “should reconsider all of this Court’s substantive due process precedents, including Griswold, Lawrence, and Obergefell”—cases that enshrined Americans’ right to contraception, to intimate same-sex relationships, and to marriage equality. In the past week, Democrats have raced to codify same-sex marriage, culminating in Tuesday’s passage of the Respect for Marriage Act in the House.
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Abortion Law#Politics Courts#Politics Federal#Politics State#The U S Supreme Court#Legislature
The Independent

Voices: Josh Hawley and his wife were made for this moment on abortion

Senator Josh Hawley and his wife have had a pretty busy 48 hours.On Tuesday, during a hearing for the Senate Judiciary Committee on abortion, the Missouri Senator had an exchange with Khiara Bridges, a professor of law at University of California Berkeley School of Law who specializes in reproductive health. At one point, the Missouri Senator highlighted the professor’s use of the term “people with a capacity for pregnancy”, before asking: “Would that be women?”In response, Bridges said that many cisgender women can get pregnant and that some could not, but that transgender and nonbinary people could also get pregnant....
MISSOURI STATE
Reason.com

Gun Owners Who Are Disqualified Under State Law Can Now Be Charged With 'Trafficking in Firearms'

In my column this week, I note that the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, which was hailed as victory for "common sense" gun control when it was approved last month, increased the penalties for illegal possession of firearms. The law raised the maximum sentence for people with felony records from 10 to 15 years and created a new "trafficking in firearms" offense, also punishable by up to 15 years in prison, that is defined broadly enough to include receipt of a firearm by someone who is legally disqualified from owning one. Those provisions affect millions of "prohibited persons" with no history of violence, including cannabis consumers, former psychiatric patients, and people convicted of drug crimes or other nonviolent felonies.
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
Fox News

MSNBC's Claire McCaskill: Republicans want 'dogs sniffing women at airports' to stop out-of-state abortions

MSNBC analyst Claire McCaskill attacked Republicans supporting "extreme" bans on abortion while appearing on "Chris Jansing Reports" on Tuesday. The former Missouri senator rebuked recent efforts from the GOP in certain states enacting abortion bans following the overturning of Roe v. Wade in June. With her state enacting strict abortion laws and several states' primary elections underway, McCaskill suggested that this could be a turning point for voting.
MISSOURI STATE
CNN

Opinion: The Kansas abortion vote should never have happened

Jill Filipovic writes that the result of the election in Kansas Tuesday night in favor of abortion rights is a huge win and it reflects what most Americans believe: abortion is an issue best left to women and their doctors. "The Kansas vote is a tremendous relief, and it should curb an overly-aggressive anti-abortion movement. But the fact that a vote happened at all is a sign of our misogynist decline," she says.
KANSAS STATE
The Independent

GOP candidate for Illinois governor said Holocaust ‘doesn’t even compare’ to abortion in resurfaced 2017 video

The Republican nominee for governor of Illinois is under fire after a 2017 video resurfaced of him saying that the Holocaust “doesn’t even compare” to the issue of abortion. In the video published on Facebook, current Illinois state senator Darren Bailey said that “the attempted extermination of the Jews of World War II doesn’t even compare on a shadow of the life that has been lost with abortion”.Mr Bailey, who won the Republican nomination for governor in a landslide in June with former President Donald Trump’s backing, has long positioned himself as a staunch opponent of abortion rights — even...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Independent

The Supreme Court ‘practically dared’ Americans to show up for abortion rights. Kansas voters overwhelmingly did

It was not what anti-abortion lobbyists, Republican legislators and a multi-million dollar effort to end legal abortion care expected.A confusingly worded ballot question in Kansas, tucked into a midterm primary without any statewide Democratic elections, was supposed to cruise to victory in a “red state” that went for Donald Trump in 2020, joining the nationwide campaign to end legal abortion after the decades-long movement to gut Roe v Wade got what it wanted.Instead, a record number of Kansas voters turned out for an election to reject a Republican-drafted amendment that would strip abortion rights from the state’s constitution, which...
KANSAS STATE
The Independent

Voices: Kansas voted against banning abortion. If Republicans knew their base, they’d have seen this coming

When the news came in that Kansas had voted against banning abortion in the state, the country took a breath. It wasn’t a close vote, or one with a low turnout. Despite being scheduled for August — a summer month when historically turnouts are lower, especially among Democrats — 800,000 people went to the ballot box to vote on the amendment to the Kansas Constitution. Just past midnight, it became obvious that the “no” side — the side that opposed changing the Constitution in order to ban abortion — had won, as counts showed it was winning by a...
KANSAS STATE
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
383K+
Followers
67K+
Post
177M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy