Slide by Mark Pajak review – relax, you’re in safe hands

By Kate Kellaway
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
Mark Pajak: ‘mystery exists without mystification’.

Mark Pajak’s debut does not read like a debut: there is no fumbling beginner’s luck, no rough moments or threadbare patches – its polished craftsmanship throughout is striking. Slide suits the book’s atmosphere: these supple poems seem to be about to give you the slip but go on to prove tenacious and to linger pleasingly in the mind. Pajak is a Liverpudlian poet and his defining quality is the composure with which he encourages his readers into a false sense of security. He is a safe pair of hands writing about unsafe things. Take the opening poem, Reset. A 13-year-old girl is fiddling with a cigarette lighter – and, yes, OK, maybe it would be better if she were not smoking at her age but you, unsuspectingly, can’t help but enjoy the description of action and flame:

She chafes a flame from the lighter,

listens to its gush of butane.

The flame has a “raw egg white heat” which she sees “quiver round its yolk. Then she unthumbs / and the flame slims out.” You are halfway through the poem and it is now too late:

She holds her breath and plugs in

the hot lighter. Her lips clench white,

eyes into walnuts, the metal cap

fizzing into skin and fat and this

is how she deletes herself.

Pajak applies the same exactitude to this development as to the lighter’s flame – why is it that the walnuts are so good and surprising? Is it that they turn the girl into an older sufferer, eyes wrinkled in pain? Whatever the answer, the violence is mitigated by the compassion with which Pajak concludes, writing his way into a self-harmer’s saving grace:

Then, all her muscles go slack.

She opens her eyes for what feels

like the first time. Lets out the breath

taken in by someone else.

The collection includes other poems of keen imaginative empathy extended towards a tramp, a doomed cat, an almost expired collie dog, a hapless photographer who walks from Ipswich and drowns in the Orwell River, doomed cattle and battery hens (in the brilliant Brood). His elegant, unflinchingly controlled imagination is detained by victims from whom others might look away (having said that, the word “victim” would never disgrace his pen). Imagination, in Pajak’s case, involves access and his “what ifs” are in fighting form. In The Tilt, compassion is also extended lightly to himself (I assume the poem to be autobiographical) and what makes it beguiling is not only its crisp imagery but the timing of the line he casually drops two-thirds of the way through: “I was only four and couldn’t read.” And here, as elsewhere, he uses his lyric gift to deliver endings that make unifying sense, in the same way that a comic might land a great punchline.

Not all the poems are emotionally testing or violent. A beautiful poem, Mountain Path, set out in a wavy serpentine, invites readers to think about the way a path is collectively formed – it is a meditation on sharing: “This cannot / be followed, only / learned, path. This / path that we all / pass on.” There is a fine sequence of poems about his grandmother’s death, too, beginning with the idea of a still life applied to disintegrating fruit piling up on the hospital table beside her. This conceit, gently underworked, comes off perfectly. Throughout, Pajak’s clarity is a treat – mystery exists without mystification. And I greatly enjoyed the snapshot poems such as Embers, written in March 2020 (the date’s significance needs no labouring):

The log in the fire

is like a grey bellied fish,

its gills breathing red.

Another flame in a collection that deserves to be a blazing success.

The Tilt

Those days when Mum’s hangover

was a dark kitchen, sat at the table,

head in her hands like a full bowl,

I’d slip out of the house and come here:

this bookshop on Luke Street.

In here I could shut the world

with a door and be walled in by hardbacks,

their spines full of broken capillaries.

Paperbacks neat as piano keys.

In here it was quiet. Floorboards

tense as a frozen lake. The book

in my chest that opened and closed.

And I’d kneel to a low shelf,

choose at random and break open

a loaf of paper. It didn’t matter

that I couldn’t afford it, or that soon

the owner would make me leave,

or that I was only four and couldn’t read.

The smell of an old book is a memory of trees.

A boy can tilt into it, the way a drunk

tilts her glass, and lean back emptied.




