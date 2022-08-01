ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

Minnesota Wild looking to trade for a forward

By Rob Ellis
nhltraderumor.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.nhltraderumor.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

3 Most Probable Teams to Sign Paul Stastny

One of the bigger names who remain on the free agent market is Paul Stastny. While the 36-year-old is no longer the offensive star he was in his early days with the Colorado Avalanche, he has proven to still be a solid secondary scorer while maintaining his impressive defensive awareness. In 71 games last season as a member of the Winnipeg Jets, he produced 21 goals and 45 points.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Calgary Wranglers sign Brett Sutter, Daniil Chechelev, three others to AHL contracts

The Calgary Wranglers have signed five players — including Darryl Sutter’s son, Brett — to one-year American Hockey League contracts, the club announced Wednesday. Brett Sutter, 35, spent the last five seasons as captain of the AHL’s Ontario Reign and played his 1,000th professional game during the 2021–22 campaign.
NHL
NHL

Ostlund evolving with Sabres, 'has every single quality other than size'

BUFFALO -- Noah Ostlund keeps improving while he takes the next steps toward his goal of playing in the NHL. A skilled, smooth skater with high hockey sense, vision, competitiveness, and a work ethic to match, Ostlund (5-foot-11, 163 pounds) was selected by the Buffalo Sabres with the No. 16 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft.
NHL
Yardbarker

Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Unfinished Business, Bowen & Avs

In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs’ News & Rumors, I share thoughts about what the team’s philosophy might be heading into the regular season. I’ll also look at both the Eastern Conference and the Atlantic Division to suggest how these might change this season. Third, I’ll...
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Saint Paul, MN
Saint Paul, MN
Sports
Yardbarker

Clearing Cap Space: Trade Options For The Avalanche To Re-Sign Kadri

There has been a debate on what the next step should be between the Colorado Avalanche and Nazem Kadri. A lot of fans are suggesting that a trade should happen to clear up more space in the salary cap in order to keep Kadri. Who should those players be? What value should the Avs look for in return? Will the trade be worth it to free up cap space this year? I will answer all of these questions with some insights on the cause and effect it will have on the team and its future.
DENVER, CO
The Hockey Writers

Winnipeg Jets: 5 Remaining Free-Agent Forwards to Target

One question Kevin Cheveldayoff should be asking right now is “who’s the best of the rest?”. It’s no secret the Winnipeg Jets have not had a strong offseason. While other teams loaded up on new talent over the past few weeks, GM Cheveldayoff only tinkered, making no additions that will move the needle at the NHL level.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zach Parise
Person
Sonny Milano
Person
Bill Guerin
Person
Ryan Suter
Person
Kevin Fiala
Person
Paul Stastny
Person
Phil Kessel
Yardbarker

Landing Spots for Former Penguins Forward Evan Rodrigues

Three weeks after the opening of NHL free agency, plenty of players remain unsigned into the first week of August. One of the players still searching for a deal is Evan Rodrigues, a breakout player for last season's Pittsburgh Penguins. To say that the free agent market has behaved differently...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

Penguins Take Youth Summer Hockey Camp to Sweden

Earlier this summer, the facility's executive director of hockey development and programming Brian Mueller, power skating and skill development professional Kevin Muller, and sports performance director Jason Jerome traveled to Sweden to host summer camps for nearly 200 kids over two separate weeklong sessions. Youth hockey players from not only...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Flyers’ Provorov and DeAngelo complement, stablize top-pair

Without hesitation, Rick Tocchet said, “absolutely,” when Jordan Hall asked if Ivan Provorov is still a top pair defenseman. Much of the discourse leading up to that question surrounded the structure John Tortorella brings to the Philadelphia Flyers. Tortorella does squeeze the most out of his lineups. He...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Milwaukee Bucks, Fiserv Forum to host NHL 'Home Away from Home' game

There has not been a NHL game in Milwaukee since 1993. That will change this year as the Milwaukee Bucks and Fiserv Forum have reached an agreement to host the NHL’ “Home Away from Home” game on Oct. 2, 2022. The event will be a preseason matchup between the Minnesota Wild and Chicago Blackhawks, the two NHL teams closest to Milwaukee.
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm
Yardbarker

2 Flyers’ Prospects Earn Opportunity With Hockey Canada at WJC

After a mundane offseason, Philadelphia Flyers fans finally have something to look forward to as two prospects will represent their home country at the upcoming 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship. On Monday afternoon, Hockey Canada announced the 25-player roster for the tournament and two familiar names made the cut. Among...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Associated Press

Jorge López gets 1st save with Twins in 4-1 win over Tigers

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Trade acquisition Jorge López earned his first save with his new team, newcomer Sandy León drove in two runs and the Minnesota Twins beat the Detroit Tigers 4-1 Wednesday. Carlos Correa and Gio Urshela added RBIs for the Twins, whose lead in the American League Central remains one game over Cleveland. Entering to a nice ovation, López, an All-Star acquired Tuesday from Baltimore, earned his 20th save of the season with a 1-2-3 ninth inning. “It’s a time where to just even think about being here, being in that spot, to be in first, it’s just fun. Really fun to watch these guys daily. I love it,” López said.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Associated Press

Quintana wins in St. Louis debut, Cardinals sweep DH vs Cubs

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Newly acquired José Quintana won in his debut with St. Louis, Tyler O’Neill and Nolan Arenado homered and the Cardinals beat Chicago 7-2, completing a doubleheader sweep of the Cubs on Thursday night. The Cardinals won the opener 4-3 as Lars Nootbaar hit a tying sacrifice fly in the seventh inning and a game-ending RBI single in the ninth. “It’s tough to win two games,” Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said. “The guys came in, and they were determined to take both of those games one at a time, and they executed.” Quintana, traded from the Pittsburgh Pirates to St. Louis on Monday, surrendered one run, one hit and two walks and struck out seven batters in six innings in a no-decision debut with the Cardinals, who have won four straight and are tied for first place in the NL Central with Milwaukee.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy