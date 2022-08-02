SEGA's Genesis Mini 2 Will Only Have 1/10th the Original Stock Outside of Japan

Read on hypebeast.com
Activision Blizzard Reportedly Cancels ‘World of Warcraft’ Mobile Game
Activision Blizzard has canceled its World of Warcraft mobile game, Bloomberg reported. The project had reportedly been in development for three years but was ultimately shelved due to a dispute regarding financing between Blizzard and its Chinese publishing partner, NetEase. “The two companies disagreed over terms and ultimately called a...
Yolopark Releases Gigantic 25-Inch IIES Optimus Prime Figure
Yolopark has just debuted its largest iteration of Optimus Prime from the Transformers film Bumblebee. Standing over two feet in height, the figure features the brand’s first internal linkage endoskeleton structure (IIES) for the impressive articulation of up to 333 moveable joints. Each movement is fluid thanks to a...
Albino & Preto Readies a 'Mobile Suit Gundam Wing' Collection
Building on its journey to “carry on tradition,” Albino & Preto has now partnered with the iconic Japanese anime series, Mobile Suit Gundam Wing, for its latest collaborative collection. Celebrating the seminal franchise in the mecha genre, the special range features Heero Yuy’s XXXG-01W Wing Gundam and OZ-13MS Gundam Epyon, also piloted by Yuy and later given to Zechs Merquise.
The Limited Edition Maserati Grecale PrimaSerie Is Coming to North America
Maserati has just announced that it is bringing its limited edition Grecale PrimaSerie to North America. Part of the Fuoriserie customization program, the performance SUV will arrive in PrimaSerie – or “first” – editions with the first being a 523-horsepower V6 Grecale Trofeo in Giallo Corse yellow quad-coat paint. This edition sees 21-inch Crio wheels, 3D carbon trim, custom headrest stitching, yellow stitch trim, a 21-speaker Sonus Faber audio system, and red-gloss brake calipers.
7-Eleven Taps Overtime and Easy Otabor for a Limited-Edition Apparel Collection
7-Eleven‘s series of exciting summer merch collaborations has been greatly influenced by the worlds of streetwear, sneakers and sports. For its latest drop, 7-Eleven has teamed up with the popular sports platform Overtime and gallerist, designer, tastemaker and founder of the clothing brand Infinite Archives, Easy Otabor. The multi-brand collaboration drops Friday, August 5 at 1:00 p.m. ET at https://shop.overtime.tv/ and includes hats, mesh basketball shorts, hoodies and tees.
Kazuo Shinohara's Umbrella House Installed at Vitra Campus
An iconic building by one of Japan’s most influential architects has been reconstructed on the Vitra Campus in Weil am Rhein, Germany. The Umbrella House by Kazuo Shinohara was built in Toyko back in 1961, six years after the architect had founded his own studio. When the announcement was made that the structure was to be demolished to make way for new roads, Vitra set about acquiring and preserving it. In collaboration with the Tokyo Institute of Technology, the design museum’s team began dismantling the building in 2020, before sending its wooden structure to the campus in Germany. Reconstruction began in September 2021, and – given the care and attention to detail required – has only just been completed.
Palace Shares its Champion Store Exclusive Capsule Collection
Unveiled in its Fall 2022 collection full look, Palace Skateboards is now gearing up to release its Champion Store Exclusive capsule. Set to accompany the Week 1 Drop of its latest seasonal range, the collection will be available in-store only at the British imprint’s London, New York, Los Angeles, and Tokyo locations.
size? Teases New Balance Collaboration on the 1906R
English sneaker retailer size? has an extensive history working with American sportswear brand New Balance. Most recently, the two drew inspiration from an original New Balance jacket dated to 1978 with a collection of apparel and footwear. This followed the collaborative “Cordura Pack” that was much anticipated heading into the year. Now, size? has teased at another release from the duo with the 1906R arriving in two new colorways.
Holiday Launches at Dover Street Market With an Exclusive Collection
Following a Pride capsule with Boyfriend Warehouse, Nick Holiday‘s Los Angeles-based Holiday streetwear label is now set to launch at Dover Street Market. To celebrate its arrival at Rei Kawakubo‘s iconic department store, Holiday has put together an exclusive collection. Available only in-store at Dover Street Market New...
Man in Tokyo Effortlessly Robbed of $55,000 USD 18K-Gold Rolex Yacht-Master II
Even if Japan does sit on the list of top 10 safest countries in the world, this next story proves that you should always be cautious when selling your high-valued goods — especially a $55,000 USD 18K gold USD Rolex Yacht-Master II. A man from Saitama, Tokyo scheduled a...
F/CE.® Proves Less is More for FW22
Following its rodeo-inspired capsule with Wrangler earlier this year, Japanese imprint F/CE.® now delivers its Fall/Winter 2022 “Germany” collection lookbook centering around the idea of “Less is More.” Consistent with the brand’s past offerings, the upcoming assortment is both elevated and functional, adding wearable dashes of creativity to cold-weather layering.
11 by Boris Bidjan Saberi Releases Latest Bamba Salomon Collab
11 by Boris Bidjan Saberi has just returned to HBX with its Salomon footwear releases from Spring/Summer 2022. Comprising seven styles, most of the latest range comes supplied with cool tone palettes. Leading the lineup are the Blue/Gray/Black Bamba 2 High and Low sneakers with a faded, worn-in aesthetic. Other than zippers on the upper, the “11” logo on the heel is another signature that rounds out the design. Other standouts are the Bamba 5 sneakers in a gray tonal color scheme and a blue-dominated colorway. The gray and black 11 by Boris Bidjan Saberi x Salomon Boots 2 GTX round out the range.
Artist Elisabeth Smolarz Conducted a Global Survey About the Things People Collect
The new book is available to purchase via Spector. Everyone has a certain object, record or item that holds sentimental value to them. Whether attached to a family memory, a partner or achievement, we silently attribute meaning to these objects — almost like talismans that carry a symbolic weight within a given space.
Gucci and TAG Heuer Latest to Ape into ApeCoin
Gucci announced Tuesday, August 2, that it has expanded its crypto payment options to include the Bored Ape Yacht Club’s native token ApeCoin (APE). To date, 70% of Gucci’s retail stores accept over 10 different cryptocurrencies as payment across the U.S. through its solutions partner BitPay. The announcement...
New Era and Yohji Yamamoto Reunite for FW22 Staples
Following a collaboration with Playboy, Yohji Yamamoto and New Era continue their longstanding partnership with a new Fall/Winter 2022 collection featuring Yamamoto’s “Mikaeri Bijin” artwork. Mikaeri Bijin is a unique Japanese term describing a beautiful woman looking back over her shoulder — a pose popular amongst ukiyo-e artists of the Edo period which later translated to trends impacting the design of contemporary kimonos and styling found in fashion magazines.
Joe Freshgoods x New Balance 574 "Conversations Amongst Us" Receives a Release Date
Following special iterations of the 2002R, 550, and KAWHI II silhouettes, Joe Freshgoods rounds out the New Balance “Conversations Amongst Us” pack with a minimalist take on the 574. The project is led by Freshgoods and was carried out by an all-Black product team named the Black Soles which aims to deliver an authentic story of the Black experience — connecting and inspiring creatives in every industry.
orSlow and Norse Store’s New Collaboration Explores the Functionality of Pockets
Copenhagen-based retail platform Norse Store has just announced its latest collaboration with Japanese label orSlow. Focusing on military-inspired styles, the capsule centers around herringbone fabric with its M-38 shirt jacket coming in regular and slim fits. Other collection highlights include the co-branded T-shirts and tailored denim, along with a new cargo shirt that’s crafted from ripstop cotton. A tailored work trouser has also been included, made with an elasticated waistband, zippered fly, two rear patch pockets, a single tool pocket, and two angled-hand pockets.
The Iconic Nike Air Max 97 "Silver Bullet" Is Making Its Return
‘s catalog is home to some of the most iconic sneaker offerings that the industry has ever seen, especially when it comes to its ever-growing Air Max lineage. And one iteration that many sneakerheads across the globe covet is the iconic Air Max 97 “Silver Bullet.” The cult classic last saw a release back in 2017, but it’s ready to retro again and it’s 2022 variation has just now been officially revealed.
New Balance Delivers the 1906R in Two Modern Constructions
In 2009, New Balance created the 1906 tech running shoe as a nod to the 2000’s running aesthetic. To extend the silhouette’s lifespan within in a new decade, the sportswear giant is reintroducing the shoe in the form of two installments tagged as the M1906RA and M1906RB. Extracting...
Nike's Lunar Force 1 Duckboot Makes a Return
Continues to balance retro, new and refreshed looks in its seasonal footwear offerings. Carrying a DNA last found in 2018, the Lunar Force 1 Duckboot has been reimagined for the upcoming winter season. The winterized high-top returns with technical specifications designed to keep the wearer warm and dry. “Beige” is the first colorway to be unveiled by the Swoosh and is reminiscent of 2018’s “Linen” look.
