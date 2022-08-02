ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yonkers cops haven't had a contract in 3 years. We need one now | Opinion

By Keith Olson
For the last three years, we have been on the very front lines of a deadly pandemic. While some had the luxury of working from home in near complete safety, police officers dealt with COVID-19 24 hours a day, face to face. Early on in the pandemic, nearly every member of the YPD contracted the deadly disease. Many of us were hospitalized, some became permanently ill and one Yonkers officer paid the ultimate sacrifice, dying in the line of duty.

We’ve endured social unrest and an anti-law enforcement movement that brought us progressive legislation that has made our jobs much harder to do. In the wake of the murder of George Floyd, Yonkers cops handled large scale protests with immense patience, compassion and grace, resulting in virtually no violence or arrests.

The last three years have also brought us a nationwide crime surge fueled by seemingly endless gun violence. Unlike most big cities, we’ve managed to hold crime at bay, keeping gun violence at all-time lows. The YPD managed this despite progressive policies such as bail reform and raise-the-age, which have pumped violent criminals back into our community.

Yet through it all, amazingly, the men and women of the Yonkers Police Department have continued to keep Yonkers one of the safest cities of its size in the nation. Incredibly we’ve accomplished this while simultaneously improving the bond with our community and while serving them with pride and dignity.

And we’ve done all of this while working without a contract. Three long years and counting.

While many of our neighboring police departments have received reasonable pay increases and fair contracts, Yonkers has wasted hundreds of thousands of taxpayer dollars on high-priced lawyers who’ve done little more than offer us insulting proposals while dragging out negotiations for more than three years. City of Yonkers officials have treated contract negotiations as an opportunity to extract even more from our police force rather than offer us a fair wage. And while many municipalities have used federal stimulus funds earmarked for frontline workers to reward their dedicated employees, Yonkers cops have received nothing.

Yonkers police officers deserve better.

We have protected this city.

We have bled for this city.

We have died for this city.

It’s time for the City of Yonkers to give back to the men and women of the YPD.

Give the Yonkers Police a fair contract now!

Detective Keith Olson is president of the Yonkers PBA.

