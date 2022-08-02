ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Supreme Court's sharp turn to the right is reflected in new opinion polls

By David G. Savage
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BUG5Q_0h1RNOTk00
Last month, 74% of Republicans who were surveyed by the Gallup Organization said they approved of the U.S. Supreme Court, while only 13% of Democrats agreed. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

The Supreme Court's sharp turn to the right is reflected in new opinion polls that show Republicans to be overwhelmingly in favor of the court's work and Democrats even more strongly opposed.

Last month, 74% of Republicans who were surveyed by the Gallup Organization said they approved of the high court, while only 13% of Democrats agreed.

Democrats' approval rate was lowest ever recorded by the group for either political party, the polling firm said.

For most of the past 20 years, opinion polls found most Americans approved of the Supreme Court, even as they looked unfavorably on the work of Congress and the president.

That support however has become more partisan. In 2015, after the court upheld the constitutionality of same-sex marriages, approval among Democrats shot up to a historic high of 76%, while only 18% of Republicans approved, a historic low at that time.

The partisan gap this year is the highest recorded so far, Gallup said.

It follows a term in which six justices appointed by Republicans handed down conservative rulings on abortion, guns, religion and climate change. The three liberal justices appointed by Democrats dissented each time.

The decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade and the right to abortion was met with disapproval by most Americans. The Pew Research Center surveyed a sample of 6,100 adults in the week following the June 24 ruling and found 57% said they disapproved of it.

Asked whether abortion should be legal in all or most cases, 62% said yes.

However, among Republicans, 70% said they approved of the decision overturning the right to abortion.

Both surveys also found a gender divide regarding the court and its abortion ruling.

Last month, 61% of women surveyed by Gallup said they disapproved of the court's work, as did 49% of men.

When Pew asked for their views on the abortion decision, 62% of women said they disapproved of it, while 52% of men did.

Gallup also described public confidence in the Supreme Court "dropping to a record low in June," although its findings show a sharp decline began last year.

About 58% expressed approval of the court in 2020 after a year in which the justices handed down a mixed set of rulings, including a major civil rights decision to prohibit employment discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity. This year, overall approval of the court fell to 43%.

The Marquette Law School does regular national surveys of opinion on the Supreme Court throughout the year, and it too found a steep and steady decline in the court's approval.

In July 2021, 60% said they approved of the work of the court, while 39% said they disapproved. By November, after the court had allowed a Texas antiabortion law to go into effect, the approval rate fell to 54%.

In May, after a draft opinion that would overturn Roe vs. Wade was leaked, the approval rate fell to 44% in the Marquette survey.

In early July, Marquette did another national survey and reported that only 38% said they approved of the court, while 61% said they disapproved of it.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 42

Vicky Graham
3d ago

"Religious institutions that use government power in support of themselves and force their views on person's of other faiths, or of no faith, undermine our civil rights. Moreover, state support of an established religion tends to make the clergy unresponsive to their own people, and leads to corruption with the religion itself. Erecting the 'wall of separation between church and state,' therefore, is absolutely essential in a free society." Thomas Jefferson

Reply(16)
12
Christian Dunham
3d ago

thats because scotus is now fair and balanced for the first time in decades. the fascist left want domination where the right want constitutionalism and a fair comprehensive court.

Reply(1)
10
Melissa Isom
3d ago

The Supreme Court isn't supposed to be left or right. If lefties feel that the Supreme Court is "turning right" that only proves that the right is more aligned with the constitution. And let's face it, that's always been the case. The left wants to burn the constitution.

Reply
4
Related
Slate

By a 5–4 Vote, the Supreme Court Let a Lone Judge Block Biden’s Power Over Deportations

Texas Republicans currently insist that the United States is not allowed to exercise mercy toward undocumented immigrants, but must instead carry out the most draconian consequences possible. A series of conservative judges has agreed with them, stripping Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas of his authority to set immigration enforcement priorities that focus the agency’s limited resources away from otherwise law-abiding undocumented immigrants with strong ties to the community. And on Thursday, the Supreme Court issued a 5–4 order rewarding this intrusion on executive power by refusing to restore Mayorkas’ discretion over deportation. It appears that a majority of the justices may agree with Republicans that the president must inflict unceasing cruelty on a maximum number of immigrants.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Newsweek

Trump Lawyer Says He Will Be Reinstated as President if GOP Win Midterms

Christina Bobb, an attorney who has supported Donald Trump's legal challenge to overturn the 2020 election, has suggested a scenario in which the former president could be reinstated after the midterm elections in November. Bobb told the conservative news outlet the Right Side Broadcasting Network (RSBN) what she thought could...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Opinion Polls#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#U S Supreme Court#Republicans#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#The Gallup Organization#The U S Supreme Court#Democrats#The Supreme Court#Americans#Gallup
Law & Crime

All Four Female Justices Vote Against Supreme Court Decision to Block Biden Admin from Setting Its Own Deportation Priorities

In her first official action, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson and every other woman on the Supreme Court bench sided against the court’s ruling on Thursday denying a stay of an order preventing the Biden administration from implementing its new immigration enforcement guidelines. The justices voted 5-4 in the court’s first-ever split along gender lines to allow a conservative district judge’s order to remain in place, pending full litigation of the matter.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Trump melts down as Fox News turns on MAGA, cancels Trump speech for new GOP darling DeSantis

The splintering within Fox News continues as the network ignores a Trump speech to air Ron DeSantis instead. The former President hitting back and reportedly “tracking which hosts he can count on.” MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the devastating shift for Trump and one key Fox moment caught on tape, as a host bristles at polling showing most GOP voters want someone other than Trump in 2024. July 29, 2022.
POTUS
Washington Examiner

WATCH: Kamala Harris promotes attack on Republican men in new ad after Roe reversal

Vice President Kamala Harris shared an ad that attacked Republican men who supported the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. The ad, paid for by the Democratic National Committee, featured several prominent members of the Republican Party celebrating the decision, all of whom were men. The video encourages viewers to visit a website where they can get involved in "Defend Choice Week of Action" events to help elect Democratic politicians in the midterm elections.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Harvard Law instructor says Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe should 'never know peace again'

A Harvard Law School instructor tweeted that the Supreme Court Justices who overturned Roe v. Wade should "never know peace again." Harvard Law School Cyberlaw Clinical instructor Alejandra Caraballo made the comments in a tweet thread on June 25, stating that the Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe v. Wade in a decision that was announced on June 24 are "pariahs."
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Mother Jones

At Least 25 States Are One Supreme Court Decision Away From Banning Same-Sex Marriage

Facts matter: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter. Support our nonprofit reporting. Subscribe to our print magazine. In his decision to help gut Roe v. Wade, Justice Clarence Thomas wrote that the Supreme Court “should reconsider all of this Court’s substantive due process precedents, including Griswold, Lawrence, and Obergefell”—cases that enshrined Americans’ right to contraception, to intimate same-sex relationships, and to marriage equality. In the past week, Democrats have raced to codify same-sex marriage, culminating in Tuesday’s passage of the Respect for Marriage Act in the House.
VIRGINIA STATE
Slate

The Real Reason Why the GOP Is Rushing to Pass Abortion Bans Without Exceptions for Rape

The Supreme Court’s June 24 decision overruling Roe v. Wade unleashed an immediate and relentless flood of cruelty against pregnant Americans. Child victims of rape and incest, including a 10-year-old girl in Ohio, must cross state lines to obtain abortions. Patients undergoing a miscarriage are compelled to bleed out for days and risk sepsis before doctors are willing to terminate their pregnancies. Those with ectopic pregnancies, which are lethal and non-viable, are denied treatment due to the presence of a fetal “heartbeat.” Women suspected of being pregnant are denied vital treatment for autoimmune disorders because they happen to induce abortion, too.
OHIO STATE
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
383K+
Followers
67K+
Post
177M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy