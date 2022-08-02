1 dead, 2 injured in Hartford shooting

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – One man is dead and two others have been hospitalized following a shooting on Winter Street in Hartford. This incident marks Hartford’s 23rd homicide this year.

The fatal shooting took place just before 11 p.m. on Monday night, according to police. Officers responded to two ShotSpotter notifications in the area of Brook Street at Winter Street, where they found two gunshot victims.

One of the victims, a man, was unresponsive on the scene. Officers said they began life-saving measures on the victim until EMS arrived. He was then transported to a local hospital, where sadly he was later pronounced dead, according to official reports.

Police have identified the victim as Brian Evans, 23, from Hartford.

A second victim, a man in his 30s, was also transported to the hospital. Officials said he is in stable condition at this time.

While investigators were still on the scene, a third victim, a man in his 20s, arrived privately at a local hospital. He was also suffering from a gunshot wound. Police said he is listed as being in critical condition.

“I was scared because it never happened here before. This is the first time it ever happened,” said Florence Knowlin, Hartford resident.

Police have not yet released the identities of the other victims, and have not commented on what may have caused the deadly shooting.

“We do have a suspect vehicle that we located, we believe was involved in this homicide. It was located last night in Windsor on fire,” said Lt. Aaron Boisvert, Hartford Police Department.

They did, however, disclose what the next step in the investigation will be.

“There’s a lot of work to do, like any investigation we’re going to be doing canvasses. We have a tip line at (860) 722-TIPS [8477]. We’ll be trying to interview people who have been out here and see where that gets us,” Boisvert said.

Crime has spiked in the city in recent days. Just last Sunday, four people were shot on Main Street in Hartford. Community activist, Rev. Henry Brown is calling for more community involvement.

“The right resources have to be put in place to combat this because they’re so many elements that we have to combat in the urban communities,” Brown said.

If anyone may have information relating to this shooting, police ask they contact the tip line.

