ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

1 dead, 2 injured in Hartford shooting

By Ken Houston, Samantha Stewart
WTNH
WTNH
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e27p8_0h1RLnHN00

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – One man is dead and two others have been hospitalized following a shooting on Winter Street in Hartford. This incident marks Hartford’s 23rd homicide this year.

The fatal shooting took place just before 11 p.m. on Monday night, according to police. Officers responded to two ShotSpotter notifications in the area of Brook Street at Winter Street, where they found two gunshot victims.

One of the victims, a man, was unresponsive on the scene. Officers said they began life-saving measures on the victim until EMS arrived. He was then transported to a local hospital, where sadly he was later pronounced dead, according to official reports.

Police have identified the victim as Brian Evans, 23, from Hartford.

Bridgeport PD asks for public help to identify burglar

A second victim, a man in his 30s, was also transported to the hospital. Officials said he is in stable condition at this time.

While investigators were still on the scene, a third victim, a man in his 20s, arrived privately at a local hospital. He was also suffering from a gunshot wound. Police said he is listed as being in critical condition.

“I was scared because it never happened here before. This is the first time it ever happened,” said Florence Knowlin, Hartford resident.

Police have not yet released the identities of the other victims, and have not commented on what may have caused the deadly shooting.

“We do have a suspect vehicle that we located, we believe was involved in this homicide. It was located last night in Windsor on fire,” said Lt. Aaron Boisvert, Hartford Police Department.

They did, however, disclose what the next step in the investigation will be.

“There’s a lot of work to do, like any investigation we’re going to be doing canvasses. We have a tip line at (860) 722-TIPS [8477]. We’ll be trying to interview people who have been out here and see where that gets us,” Boisvert said.

Crime has spiked in the city in recent days. Just last Sunday, four people were shot on Main Street in Hartford. Community activist, Rev. Henry Brown is calling for more community involvement.

Hartford shooting leaves four injured, one in critical condition

“The right resources have to be put in place to combat this because they’re so many elements that we have to combat in the urban communities,” Brown said.

If anyone may have information relating to this shooting, police ask they contact the tip line.

News 8 will continue to develop this breaking story.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Man Dies After Shooting On Bristol Roadway

A man was shot and killed on a roadway in Connecticut. The Hartford County incident took place around 3:15 a.m., Friday, Aug. 5, in Bristol, in the area of Jefferson Avenue. Bristol Police received a report of shots fired in the area of 99 Jefferson Ave. Patrol officers responded to...
BRISTOL, CT
WTNH

Man shot, killed on Jefferson Ave: Bristol PD

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) – A man died after a shooting took place in Bristol Friday morning. Just after 3 a.m., police received reports of shots being fired in the area of Jefferson Avenue. Officers went to the scene to investigate, where they said they found a man suffering a gunshot wound. The victim was transported […]
BRISTOL, CT
WTNH

15-year-old shot, injured in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A 15-year-old was shot on Pershing Street in Hartford on Thursday morning. Just before 12:30 a.m. on Thursday, police responded to Pershing Street on a ShotSpotter activation for a suspected shooting. Once they arrived, officers said they found the victim, a 15-year-old boy. The boy was transported to a local hospital […]
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Teen injured during early morning shooting in Hartford

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A teenager was hurt in a shooting that happened early Thursday morning. According to police, the 15-year-old boy was found on Pershing Street after officers responded to a Shot Spotter alert around 12:23 a.m. The victim’s injury was believed to be non-life-threatening. The Hartford Police...
HARTFORD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hartford, CT
City
Windsor, CT
City
Bridgeport, CT
Hartford, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
Register Citizen

Hartford police seek bank robber

HARTFORD — Police said they are investigating a lunchtime bank robbery that occurred Thursday. The robbery happened about noon Thursday at the Bank of America, 790 Maple Ave., near Goodwin Park in the southern part of the city. When officers arrived, they learned that someone made off with a backpack of cash and was last seen heading west on West Preston Street, Lt. Aaron Boisvert said. The person was not armed.
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Game held in honor of recent Hamden grad killed in crash

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Remembering a recent Hamden High School graduate killed in a car crash. A lacrosse game was played on Friday in Bethany in memory of Elias Hnini. Hnini was killed late Sunday night in a crash on Orchard Street in New Haven. Hnini graduated from Hamden High School this past spring. He […]
HAMDEN, CT
WTNH

2 men hospitalized after Hartford shooting

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Two men were hospitalized after a shooting on Bond Street in Hartford Tuesday night. Just before midnight, officers responded to the area of Wethersfield Avenue and Bond Street on two separate ShotSpotter activations. Once on the scene, police said they located evidence of gunfire on Bond Street. While police investigated the […]
HARTFORD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Hartford Hospital#Violent Crime#Shotspotter#Ems
Journal Inquirer

Court: Police justified in entering home after seeing flies

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The Connecticut Supreme Court ruled Thursday in a murder case that police were justified in entering the defendant's home without a warrant after observing an infestation of flies at a window. The ruling comes in the case of Andrew Samuolis, who is serving a 45-year...
WILLIMANTIC, CT
WTNH

Pedestrian dies after crash on Dixwell Avenue

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Hamden police are investigating the death of a pedestrian after he was struck by a car on Tuesday. Around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday night, Hamden police responded to Dixwell Avenue near George Street on reports of a car crash involving a pedestrian. Upon investigating, police said the pedestrian was crossing Dixwell Ave […]
HAMDEN, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Recent Hamden High graduate killed in New Haven crash

HAMDEN — A recent high school grad was killed last weekend in a crash in New Haven, officials said Thursday. New Haven Police responded to a one-car crash on Orchard Street between Munson and Henry streets around 11:50 p.m. Sunday, Officer Scott Shumway said. Elias Hnini, who graduated this...
NEW HAVEN, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTNH

Man pistol-whipped during carjacking at Orange gas station: Police

ORANGE, Conn. (WTNH) — The Orange Police Department is investigating an incident at a gas station in the city on Friday where one man was pistol-whipped after suspects threatened to take his car. According to police, the violent carjacking took place just before 6 a.m. at the Valero fuel station at 347 Boston Post Rd. […]
ORANGE, CT
Eyewitness News

Middletown police searching for man wanted in May shooting

MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) – Middletown police are searching for a man wanted in a May shooting. Authorities said it happened on May 15 at the Traverse Square housing complex. Police identified the man as Nahkyn Durazzo, 22, of Middletown. There is a warrant out for his arrest with a...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Possible Kidnapping

Last night at approximately 2045hrs a Bridgeport Police Officer was flagged down in the area of Park Ave and John St. The party indicated seeing a street fight at the corners of Fairfield Ave and Park Ave. A call was received into the Bridgeport ECC regarding a party that witnessed a female being pulled into a vehicle.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

Stolen dog and car recovered: police

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The dog that was inside of car stolen out of Milford on Thursday has been found. On Thursday night, a 2022 Kia Forte with the license plate (CT BG97244) was stolen from a parking lot of DiBella’s at 1440 Boston Post Rd, police said. Inside the Kia was Leo, a two-year-old […]
MILFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Man Found In Possession Of Heroin Outside Of Milford Motel, Police Say

A Fairfield County man with multiple active arrest warrants was brought into custody after police said he was found in possession of heroin in the parking lot of a motel. On Thursday, Aug. 4, police in New Haven County were doing a security check at Motel 6, located at 111 Schoolhouse Road in Milford, when they saw a suspicious vehicle parked in the lot at about 3:30 a.m., according to the Milford Police Department.
MILFORD, CT
WTNH

Bridgeport PD search for missing baby, teen mother

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – Bridgeport police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing baby and his 15-year-old mother. Oliver Ortiz is 5 months old and was reported missing the last week of July. The child is described as having black hair and brown eyes. Police said they believe the baby […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

WTNH

24K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy