Confirmed Match Officials: Manchester United vs Brighton & Hove Albion | Premier League

'No Club In Europe Wants Cristiano Ronaldo' Manchester United Forward Warned
Jamie Carragher has ripped into Cristiano Ronaldo, telling the striker that no team in Europe wants him, and not even his Manchester United teammates do. Ronaldo's potential move away from Old Trafford, less than a year after his supposedly heroic return, has been raging on for weeks now. The 37-year-old...
Kalidou Koulibaly Issues Passionate Response To Napoli President's Comments On African Players Needing To Sign 'AFCON Agreement'
Chelsea defender Kalidou Koulibaly has responded to Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis' declaration he will no longer sign African players 'unless they sign an agreement backing out of the Africa Cup of Nations'. The 73-year-old caused controversy after giving his views on the tournament during a recent appearance on Wall...
Napoli President Says He Will No Longer Sign African Players ‘Unless They Sign Africa Cup Of Nations Agreement'
Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has declared he will no longer sign any more African players ‘unless they sign an agreement backing out of the Africa Cup of Nations’. Earlier this year, Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly, who recently joined Chelsea, appeared at this year's AFCON alongside Cameroon midfielder...
Graham Potter insists playing against Erik ten Hag is not an advantage ahead of Manchester United Brighton clash
Graham Potter has praised Christian Eriksen ahead of Manchester United’s Premier League fixture against Brighton & Hove Albion, and said it is not an advantage for him that Erik ten Hag has not managed in the Premier League yet. Manchester United and Brghton will kick off their respective Premier...
"In My Eyes" - Premier League Star Claims Recently Departed Liverpool Man Was Klopp's Best Player
Sadio Mané’s Liverpool departure has left a hole in the Reds’ front line, and West Ham’s Michail Antonio think he’ll be missed more than some anticipate. Mané scored 16 Premier League goals for Klopp's side last term across 32 starts. He operated both as...
Gary Neville Says Cristiano Ronaldo Should Be Allowed To Leave Manchester United This Summer
Gary Neville believes Manchester United show allow Cristiano Ronaldo to leave the club this summer. Speculation surrounding the striker's future has dominated United's pre-season preparations since the Portuguese superstar handed in a shock transfer request last month. After missing the pre-season tours of Thailand and Australia, Ronaldo played his first...
Confirmed Chelsea squad numbers for 2022/23 season
Chelsea have confirmed the squad numbers for the 2022/23 season ahead of their Premier League opener. Thomas Tuchel's side head to Goodison Park to face Everton in their first game of the new season and what numbers players will wear on their Chelsea shirts has now been revealed. As confirmed...
Erik ten Hag's Manchester United pre-match press conference vs Brighton: What to look out for & what time it is
Erik ten Hag will speak to the media ahead of Manchester United's Premier League opener on Sunday, where there will be several topics which could be brought up. Following an overly positive pre-season camp, Ten Hag's men will now step on the big stage against Brighton, where they'll host the side that beat Ralf Rangnick's side 4-0 just three months ago.
Barcelona shocked as transfer target rejects move and signs new contract
Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta has made a shock decision to reject a move to Barcelona and sign a new deal at Stamford Bridge. The 32-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Camp Nou throughout the summer, but has now committed his future with Thomas Tuchel’s side. According...
How to watch: Manchester United vs Brighton (Premier League: TV channel, kick-off time, highlights
Manchester United are finally kicking off their Premier League season under Erik ten Hag, facing off against Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday 7 August. After a pre-season that comprised of fixtures against Liverpool, Melbourne Victory, Crystal Palace, Aston Villa, Atletico Madrid and Rayo Vallecano, United will be looking to hit the ground running against the side who smashed them 4-0 in the back end of last campaign.
3 ways Erik ten Hag could set up Manchester United's frontline against Brighton without Anthony Martial or Cristiano Ronaldo
Erik ten Hag’s preparations for his first competitive game as Manchester United manager were dealt a blow on Thursday as news broke that Anthony Martial is set to miss out with a hamstring problem. The 26-year-old Frenchman was set to start upfront in United’s Premier League opener against Brighton...
Becky Hill Fires Back At Sexist Trolls Who Criticised Her Euro 2022 Outfit
Pop star Becky Hill has fired back at social media trolls who criticised the outfit she fashioned for her performance at the Euro 2022 final. The 28-year-old took to the stage in the middle of Wembley Stadium before the Lionesses kicked off against Germany, and went on to secure major trophy success.
Preview: Everton vs Chelsea: Koulibaly And Sterling In Contention Start Premier League Opener
Chelsea face Everton in their Premier League opener on Saturday evening to mark the start of the 2022/23 campaign. It’s a trip on the road for the Blues to start the new league season as they head to Goodison Park to play Frank Lampard’s side. Chelsea lost to...
MLS・
Pep Guardiola sends Liverpool warning to Manchester City squad ahead of Premier League opener
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has sent a timely reminder to his squad to remain on their toes ahead of meeting with West Ham. Aside from their astounding trophy haul under Pep Guardiola, one of the biggest compliments that can be afforded to City is that they have raised the bar like never seen before in English football.
West Ham To Make Another Bid For Star Midfielder Who'd Join Liverpool 'Immediately'
West Ham are expected to lodge a new bid for Lille midfielder Amadou Onana, after having an initial offer rejected by the French club, according to Foot Mercarto,. The Hammers have had a strong transfer window so far and have recently confirmed the signing of Gianluca Scamacca for £30.5m from Sampdoria.
"Needs to play" - Paul Merson Calls For £140k-a-week Liverpool man to start against Fulham
Pundit Paul Merson has stated that he would start Liverpool’s new marquee signing Darwin Nunez against Fulham at Craven Cottage this Saturday. Nunez arrived at Anfield from Benfica earlier this summer for a fee of up to £85 million and is expected to fill the void left by the departing Sadio Mane.
A Club Has Opened The Door To Cristiano Ronaldo And They Have 'Big Dreams'
Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly a target for Brazilian giants Corinthians and the club have 'big dreams' for him. The 37-year-old is still desperate to leave Manchester United as he wants to play in the Champions League. So far, no European club has made an official bid for Ronaldo and the...
Richard Madeley Angers Viewers With 'Inappropriate' Question To England's Euro 2022 Hero Alessia Russo
Richard Madeley has angered Good Morning Britain viewers with a "patronising" and "inappropriate" question to England international Alessia Russo. Watch the video below:. Manchester United striker Russo appeared on the programme on Wednesday morning to discuss England's Euro 2022 final victory over Germany. Asking Russo about her emotions since winning...
Footage Shows Arsenal Club Photographer Giving Spine-Tingling Team Talk Before North London Derby
Arsenal's club photographer gave a goosebumps-inducing team talk ahead of the North London derby win over Spurs last season. The Gunners hosted their rivals at the Emirates in the first derby of the season back in September and were out of the blocks straight away. Arsenal were 3-0 up after...
Jurgen Klopp interested in Bayern Munich star who could make sensational Premier League return
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is interested in signing Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane, according to Spanish outlet Nacional. The former Man City winger joined the German champions in 2020 for a fee of £55m but only started 22 league games last season. The report states that Sane's game time...
