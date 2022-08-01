The Five Stages of Grief on Coast Live

www.wtkr.com
WTKR
WTKR
WTKR
beckersasc.com
Virginia ASC becomes 1st in the state to perform smart knee implant
St. Mary's ASC, a Henrico, Va.-based center and an affiliate of United Surgical Partners International, has become the first Virginia ASC to use a smart knee implant for total knee replacement. Matthew Dobzyniak, MD, performed the surgery in July, according to an Aug. 1 press release. "This is an important...
WTKR
Virginia Beach festival brings hope to community's most vulnerable populations
The House of Esther Organization will host its 19th annual Friends of Hope Charity Festival Sunday, July 31, raising money to help two groups that serve vulnerable populations in Hampton Roads.
National Night Out 2022: Here's what's going on across Hampton Roads
NORFOLK, Va. — Note: This list isn't exhaustive. Check with your neighborhood to see if there's anything else going on near you!. National Night Out, a widespread event that was created to encourage positive relationships between law enforcement agencies and their communities, is August 2. Here's a breakdown of...
Local scholarship program shows students ‘We Believe in Your Child Too’
A local non-profit is providing scholarships to area students, with the hope that one day those students will invest their gifts back into the community.
VEC letter tells Hampton Roads resident she was overpaid in 2020...and needs to pay it back
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Lisa Austin and her husband are now happy in their Newport News home, after they both lost their jobs in the Spring of 2020 during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Austin worked for St. Leo's University at Langley's Air Base for about five years,...
WSET
Hot pattern, keeping above normal temperatures in Virginia through the start of fall
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — August is on track to be a hot one. No surprises there! The long-range patterns in the forecast will keep above normal temperatures and rain into the start of fall. Lynchburg is on track to have more 90-degree days than last year as we progress...
Subpar assisted living facilities: What to do to ensure your loved ones don’t end up there
8News' investigations continue to reveal that about a dozen assisted living facilities statewide are operating with subpar conditions.
Five charming small towns in Virginia that are considered a must-visit
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Planet Ware website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on visiting Virginia or if you're looking for nice places to live, you might want to consider the following small towns.
fox5dc.com
2-year-old DC girl found dead in Virginia Beach hotel room: police
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Authorities in Virginia Beach are investigating the death of a two-year-old D.C. girl they say was found in a hotel room earlier this week. Investigators say they made the suspicious discovery just after 3:30 a.m. Monday. The girl's mother – who D.C. police have identified as Leandra Andrade – was found with her and was hospitalized in critical condition.
Area school systems struggle to fill hundreds of open bus driver positions
In 2021, a lack of drivers meant some students spent up to 90 minutes on a bus getting to school each morning. It also forced schools to adjust the start time of classes.
Rape suspects are no longer tested for HIV in Virginia, but their victims are
Prosecutors in Virginia used to be able to request rape suspects get tested but a change to the law has some people outraged including a woman who was recently sexually assaulted.
visitshenandoah.org
The Virginia Scenic Railway is on a Roll in the Shenandoah Valley
The Virginia Scenic Railway is finally on a roll in the Shenandoah Valley, departing from Staunton and arriving in Ivy in Albemarle County or Goshen in Rockbridge County. It’s a nostalgic way to see the Valley, mountains, and communities, and an experience you won’t soon forget. Seats are...
Virginia farmland where Civil War battle occurred to be preserved
VARINA, Virginia — Growing up in Varina in the 1940s and ’50s, Howard Eberly played on his family’s farm, swam in the creek and found “treasures” on the land. Turns out, some of those treasures are significant historic artifacts. The Eberly family moved from Pennsylvania...
Free school meals for Virginia students? How to apply
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — As kids return to the classroom this fall, they will also return to the cafeteria. No Kid Hungry Virginia projects that 64,000 more students will be eligible for free meals thanks to the Virginia General Assembly’s new budget. The group says historically about 600,000 students across the Commonwealth have relied […]
wfxrtv.com
FBI recognizes 2 SW, central Virginia schools in internet challenge
RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — Two schools in southwest and central Virginia are being recognized by FBI Richmond for their participation in the FBI’s Safe Online Surfing (FBI-SOS) Internet Challenge. The principals of Floyd Elementary School in Floyd and Linkhorn Middle School in Lynchburg were recognized for the work...
‘Everything just gets more expensive’: Virginia farmers face higher costs, drier season
The people who help get groceries to your table are feeling the strain of inflation and drier weather.
