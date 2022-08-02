ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raynham, MA

In face of pushback from seniors, Raynham looks for new voting location

By Daniel Schemer, The Taunton Daily Gazette
Taunton Daily Gazette
Taunton Daily Gazette
 3 days ago

RAYNHAM — Preparations in Raynham for the state primary and general election this fall met a hurdle recently.

All early voting in Raynham for 2020’s primary and presidential election was at the senior center on King Philip Street.

Selectmen at their July 12 meeting approved Town Clerk Marsha Silvia’s request to have in-person early voting again this year at the senior center from Aug. 27 – Sept. 2, and Oct. 22 – Nov. 4.

This decision upset many seniors, according to Erin Medeiros, community services director for the Council on Aging.

“We canceled programs for two years. I’m trying to get things up and running again. I’m trying to get seniors back out and socializing more,” she said at the July 26 Selectmen's meeting.

Medeiros explained while early voting at the senior center made sense in 2020 because it was shut down, the set-up takes practically all the space at the center meant for recreation.

Eye-popping Taunton-area home sales: Real estate report: Berkley riverfront home sells for $1.5 million (yacht not included)

The three weeks mandated by the state for early voting would essentially cancel all senior programming during this period.

“They feel they’re being displaced again. They’re getting pushed back constantly by the town,” Medeiros said.

Members of the Board of Selectmen were upset over the predicament. Board Chair Richard Schiavo couldn’t recall a discussion about the senior center’s opinion and commitment to having early voting there, but acknowledged Silvia was following orders.

“I’ll take responsibility and say the Board should have thought this out better,” said Schiavo.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EGVIZ_0h1RHn8X00

Silvia was in attendance for the July 26 meeting.

Selectman Patricia Riley asked Silvia if there was any way the town could move early voting out of the senior center.

Silvia explained the early voting location for August was already approved by the state, but she hadn’t yet finalized the October dates. Changing the location for August early voting is a timely process that would require her office to notify all registered voters of the venue change via mailer.

“It was not my intention to upset those who use the senior center. I’m just trying to do what’s mandated,” said Silvia.

'Toxicity' and 'distrust': Taunton airport management and pilots butt heads

The dilemma of finding a suitable site

The main issue is finding a suitable venue to relocate early voting. According to Silvia, a voting location has to be compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

“We could face civil rights violations if we move this and not meet the specifications for voting locations. Not every place can be an allowed voting location,” said Selectman Joseph Pacheco.

Linda DeMelo, election official for 18 years, spoke of the problems with having early voting done at Town Hall in the years before 2020.

“The problem is we’re packing people in tight here like sardines,” she said, reminding people the pandemic is not yet over and social distancing isn’t an easy option at Town Hall.

Silvia said she believes voter safety comes first.

“Voters should have every opportunity to vote in whatever manner they choose, and they should feel safe doing it,” she said.

Concerns about Town Hall's suitability

Silvia also reminded the board that Town Hall’s service elevator’s safety certification expired back in January of this year. It can’t be used until it's recertified by an inspector.

DeMelo added the senior center was been an approved voting location long before the pandemic.

"Most locations do not elicit the response the Senior Center does. It’s one level. It’s easy access,” DeMelo said.

What about Raynham Middle School?

Medeiros asked if Raynham Middle School was an early voting option since its gymnasium is already used for annual town elections and election day itself.

Pacheco, arguing there’s a difference between one day and two weeks, was against using the middle school. Having two weeks of all-day early voting in October, in the middle of classes, was “logistically, a headache for the school department” because of security needs.

Pacheco was the lone selectman in favor of keeping early voting at the senior center.  He said it was easier to relocate senior activities to other locations, such as the Lions Club or the public library, because there aren’t the same mandates surrounding their activities as there are for voting.

“Logistically and financially, we’re being put in a quagmire. The reasons given make sense for using the senior center. There’s nothing preventing seniors from using other places for activities,” Pacheco said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zlns9_0h1RHn8X00

Schiavo disagreed with Pacheco’s take, saying the senior center “is their building” and “we can’t kick seniors under the bus.”

Selectmen reached a compromise.

It decided to keep early voting in August at the senior center on the grounds that it’s already been set by the state, it’s only for one week, and, according to Medeiros, there are fewer senior activities going on than in the fall.

The board voted unanimously to move early voting for October out of the senior center and into another location. This new location, as well as the decision of whether to have any sort of voting at the senior center in the foreseeable future, will be decided on a later date.

This article originally appeared on The Taunton Daily Gazette: In face of pushback from seniors, Raynham looks for new voting location

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
plainville.ma.us

Presentation on Plainville's Cowboy Town

The Plainville Historical Commission is holding a free presentation on Cowboy Town, our theme park that was located on Route 1 from 1957 - 1960. Cowboy Town was the full frontier experience, complete with cowboys, gun fights, rodeos, a stage coach robbery, and so much more! It also would feature stars of hit westerns, like Joe Conroy and Rex Trailer.
PLAINVILLE, MA
mybackyardnews.com

PLAINVILLE, MASSACHUSETTS – REX TRAILER – BOOMTOWN

Discussion on Cowboy Town by PHC member Kristine Moore. Sunday, August 14th, 2022, at 4:00pm in the Plainville Town Hall Meeting Room. The Plainville Historical Commission is thrilled to host Kristine Moore as she leads a discussion on the history of Cowboy Town, a western theme park that operated in Plainville from 1957-1960.
PLAINVILLE, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Taunton, MA
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Elections
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Raynham, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Fall River Government Center to see decrease in hours of operation

(FALL RIVER, MA- August 4, 2022)- According to the Mayor’s Office, the hours of operation at Government Center are set to change following a ratification vote from AFSCME employees in late July. Effective Monday, August 15th, 2022, building hours at Government Center will be as follows. Monday through Thursday:...
FALL RIVER, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Fall River, New Bedford, Taunton, receive millions from Massachusetts Clean Water Trust’s Board of Trustees to address water, sewer projects

BOSTON – The Massachusetts Clean Water Trust’s Board of Trustees approved $153,857,953 in new grants and low-interest loans at its meeting on August 3, 2022. Announced in June, the Trust is offering $20 million in loans with 100% loan forgiveness for planning activities assisting public water suppliers with completing planning projects for lead service line inventories and replacement programs. Fall River’s lead service line inventory and revised replacement project marks the first project of this kind to be approved by the Board of Trustees. The loan is expected to be fully forgiven once the project is completed.
newbedfordguide.com

OPINION: “New Bedford Mayor shows complete disregard for community and health!”

“Yet again, the City of New Bedford stands to exploit its community. Two weeks ago, the mayor acted unilaterally by entering into an agreement with Parallel Products, now ironically called South Coast Renewables, without public participation or knowledge. Within this agreement, the mayor agrees to not oppose any future applications of approval for the company’s project which, due to ambiguous contract language, could include the reconsideration of biosolids processing, once again without seeking or requiring community consultation or consent.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
ABC6.com

Department of Health closes four beaches for swimming

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health closed four beaches for swimming Thursday. The Department of Health said bacteria levels at Camp Hoffman Beach and Kingston’s Camp Beach in Kingston, Camp Canonicus Beach in Exeter, and Kent County YMCA Beach in Warwick returned to safe levels.
WARWICK, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Early Voting#Senior Center#Seniors#Pushback#Preparations#King Philip Street#The Council On Aging#The Board Of Selectmen
Valley Breeze

Exercise equipment still without a home five years later

SCITUATE – Town officials are still undecided on where to put circuit exercise equipment purchased in 2017 for $13,000 after placement recommendations by the Recreation Committee and original plans were scrapped. Town Councilor Michael Marcello requested that the issue be put on the agenda for a future meeting after...
SCITUATE, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Recover Fall River to hold Stand Against Stigma event across the city

Fall River will be holding an event to try and help break the stigma of drug addiction and overdoses. On Saturday, August 13th, 2022, Recover Fall River will stand together with members of the community to support individuals and family members who have been impacted by addiction and overdose. The event will support families who have lost loved ones and highlight the significant impact of addiction and overdose on not only the individual, but also their families and our entire community.
FALL RIVER, MA
fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com

Quahog relay puts 600 bushels in Round Cove

The Fairhaven Marine Resources Department has completed this year’s quahog relay. On Thursday, 7/28/22, department employees transplanted the last 60+ bushels, bringing the total to 600 bushels transplanted in Round Cove. The program uses quahogs from the polluted Taunton River, and puts them in clean water. The quahogs are...
FAIRHAVEN, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
1420 WBSM

New Bedford Has Official Feast Parking Available This Weekend

Everyone who has been to New Bedford's Feast of the Blessed Sacrament knows that street parking is difficult bordering on impossible from Thursday through Sunday around Madeira Field, especially during peak feast hours. That's why a few years ago the feast partnered with Joe's Auto Mall to provide premium parking that's affordable and accessible to all feast patrons.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
fallriverreporter.com

New Fall River dispensary opening soon, holding hiring fair

A new Fall River dispensary is opening soon, and they have begun hiring. New Leaf is holding a job fair on August 4-5 from 12-6pm, and Saturday, August 6 from 2-6pm at their location at 2629 South Main Street, Fall River. New Leaf strives to provide an educational, enjoyable, and...
FALL RIVER, MA
ABC6.com

South Attleboro train station takes one step closer toward reopening

SOUTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WLNE) — The South Attleboro train station is one step closer to getting back on track. The train station, which Rep. Jim Hawkins (D-Attleboro) said was an economic driver, has been closed since February 2021. A deteriorating overpass and significant damages have closed the station for...
ATTLEBORO, MA
whatsupnewp.com

Six Picks Events: What to do in RI this weekend (August 5-7)

With another heat wave expected, here’s our weekly preview of some cool events happening around RI this weekend. There’s something for everyone this weekend – check out “Six Picks Events” for August 5-7, 2022. All weekend: The Charlestown Seaford Festival returns to Ninigret Park for...
MIDDLETOWN, RI
1420 WBSM

Rehoboth Facebook Group Suggests There’s a Black Bear in Town

Another summer, another black bear sighting on the SouthCoast, this time in the town of Rehoboth – at least, if you believe social media. Last year, we followed the return of “Boo Boo” the bear to Southeastern Massachusetts, followed by his apparent unfortunate meeting with a van while crossing Interstate 195 and subsequent death.
REHOBOTH, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Bristol County District attorney aids investigation that leads to prison sentence for Massachusetts drug trafficker

BOSTON – A Massachusetts drug trafficker was sentenced in federal court in Boston for his role in a cocaine trafficking conspiracy. 38-year-old Hassan Monroe was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Richard G. Stearns to six years in prison and four years of supervised release. On Feb. 17, 2022, Monroe pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and cocaine base and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. Monroe purchased and distributed wholesale quantities of cocaine and is estimated to have distributed over one kilogram of cocaine and 200 grams of cocaine base.
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
Taunton Daily Gazette

Taunton Daily Gazette

1K+
Followers
836
Post
211K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Taunton, MA from Taunton Daily Gazette.

 http://tauntongazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy