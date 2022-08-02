ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provincetown, MA

'I do it and I love it': Broadway's Chita Rivera continues a 70-year career + 14 more Cape Cod theater shows

By Kathi Scrizzi Driscoll, Cape Cod Times
 3 days ago

Broadway stars have been regularly singing and talking about their careers as part of this season's “Broadway @” series in Provincetown , which continues into September. Next up is legendary Chita Rivera, chatting with Sirius XM’s Seth Rudetsky about her long and illustrious career. See our interview with her below.

For other shows (so many!) on Cape Cod stages, check out our website at https://www.capecodtimes.com/entertainment for reviews of recently opened shows that include "An American in Paris" at Cape Playhouse ; "A Midsummer Night's Dream" and "Twelfth Night" by the Cape Cod Shakespeare Festival in Chatham ; "Assassins," by College Light Opera Company ; "Gary, a Sequel to Titus Andronicus" at Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater ; "Jerker" at Provincetown Theater ; "Mame" at Chatham Drama Guild ; "Mary Poppins" at Academy Playhouse ; "Victor/Victoria" at Cotuit Center for the Arts ; "The Ballad of Bobby Botswain" at Harbor Stage Company ; and "Mamma Mia!" at Cape Rep Theatre in Brewster .

Read the reviews: Comedy, musical magic & outdoor Shakespeare: What our critics thought about 9 Cape Cod theater shows

And here are a few other shows coming up:

Kids play rock

Young actors who can also play instruments will get their chance to shine when Cape Cod Theatre Company/Harwich Junior Theatre presents the area premiere of the musical “School of Rock.” Based on the 2003 movie, the show tells the story of a musician who, after getting kicked out of his rock band, becomes an unconventional substitute teacher and turns his students into their own rock band. Shows are at 7 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays Aug. 5-28. Tickets and information: https://capecodtheatrecompany.org/ .

For another show centering on talented kids, Cape Cod Kids on Broadway will present the musical "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee," about a group of kids who don't always fit in competing for the top spelling prize, at 7 p.m. Aug. 4-7 at Barnstable Comedy Club, 3171 Main St. (Route 6A). Tickets: $10 at the door; http://www.capecodkidsonbroadway.com/ .

Looks back in history

The College Light Opera Company in Falmouth this weekend finishes up its production of Stephen Sondheim’s “Assassins,” the musical story of violent political turmoil in America’s past that comes with a warning about adult and troubling content and reassurance that all guns on stage are fake and shots are sound effects. See our review online at https://www.capecodtimes.com/entertainment . Then Aug. 9-13, CLOC will stage the musical “The Scarlet Pimpernel,” Frank Wildhorn's adaptation of Baroness Orczy's 1905 novel that follows an English fop as he transforms himself into a quick-thinking escape artist in order to save victims of Madame Guillotine in revolutionary France. Information on all shows: http://www.collegelightoperacompany.com/ .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m5QZB_0h1RGL9S00

Chita Rivera back  in Provincetown

Dancer/singer/actor Chita Rivera has 70 years — yes, 70 — of Broadway and performing stories to tell, but says she doesn’t have any idea which ones she’ll be telling when she returns to Cape Cod Sunday for a show at Provincetown Town Hall .

That’s largely because her stage partner, piano accompanist and music director Seth Rudetsky, likes surprises.

Rivera, 89, will be back with Rudetsky for another round of the XM Sirius Radio star’s trademark combination of song and talk in producer Mark Cortale’s “Broadway @” series. And Rivera says she honestly doesn’t know ahead of time exactly what will come up because Rudetsky has an encyclopedic knowledge of Broadway, “there’s nothing he can’t play,” and he does his homework.

“I often wonder where he gets his information from but he delves into your past and he comes out with something,” she says with a laugh, “so he must have something up his sleeve in order for him to want to talk to me. … It's a surprise to me and that's a good way for him to hold his evening. He’s in control and he knows what he’s doing. (The surprise aspect) keeps you aware and on top of your game.”

She says she enjoys performing with Rudetsky because the shows “always are fun because Seth is fun. He is so well-versed in information, he knows his business and he likes to work in laughter. … It's a joyous kind of conversation.”

Still more to come: 'Most ambitious lineup' yet: Audra McDonald, Chita Rivera headline summer of 40-plus stars at Provincetown's Art House, Town Hall

Rivera does guess that the program will cover songs she’s most famous for singing and shows that audiences know well. But with this rightfully described Broadway legend, that still leaves a very long list.

Rivera has won two Tony Awards for Best Leading Actress, for “Kiss of the Spider Woman” and “The Rink,” one Tony for Lifetime Achievement and she’s been nominated for seven more. Among her 18 Broadway shows, she originated the iconic musical roles of Anita in “West Side Story,” Rosie in “Bye Bye Birdie,” and Velma in “Chicago,” and first performed a show about her career (written by Terrence McNally): “Chita Rivera: The Dancer’s Life” in 2005.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lo8A6_0h1RGL9S00

She appeared in the original casts of “Guys and Dolls,” “Can Can,” Seventh Heaven,” “Mr. Wonderful,” “Jerry’s Girls” and more. In 2002, she received the Kennedy Center honor (the first Latina to get that award) and in 2009, Rivera was awarded The Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Barack Obama. TV audiences watched her this summer on the Tony Awards program and on the “A Capitol Fourth” Independence Day celebration.

A story 'worth getting out there'

Of her most famous roles, “West Side Story” has enjoyed the most recent renaissance. That happened both with a revival on Broadway in 2020 and last year’s acclaimed Steven Spielberg film adaptation of the musical that turns Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet” into a clash between two rival 1950s street gangs, one white and one largely Puerto Rican. The film won Ariana DeBose an Oscar as Anita — the same role that made Rivera a Broadway star in 1957 and for which composer Leonard Bernstein taught the talented dancer how to sing.

When asked about the film bringing the story to a new generation, Rivera noted: “If you are lucky enough to be a part of a wonderful story, a magnificent score, (with) magnificent choreography, why shouldn't it live forever? And why shouldn't a younger generation thrive on it? … The story is worth getting out there.”

This week: Woods Hole Film Festival to host over 100 filmmakers in-person, see why they're so excited

She says she’s happy the musical is being shared another way, but laments that racial unrest is still a story that needs telling in 2022. And while praising Spielberg’s filmmaking talents, Rivera acknowledges she’s personally partial to seeing “West Side Story” live in a theater.

“It becomes real. I think with the film, it becomes a bit more … of a dream. There seems to be a separation between audience and film as opposed to audience and theater.”

Rivera also preferred being back in a live experience for this year’s Tony ceremony (which DeBose hosted). After COVID-19 shutdowns, Rivera says, “Oh my goodness — to greet each other and to breathe the same air, to share and to hear that music live, you can’t beat that.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tqh9U_0h1RGL9S00

When asked about her busy schedule of appearances at this stage of her life, Rivera counters that a busy schedule is what a typical Broadway actor does for eight shows a week. Two or three shows a week isn’t so much. “It's doing what you do. And I do it and Iove it. It's my breath, it’s my breath. It's just wonderful to share something that you care about. What else is there if there isn’t a sharing of emotion between human beings?”

One way Rivera honors other performers who share their emotions with audiences is through the Chita Rivera Awards for professional dancers. She started as a child learning to dance and says she considers herself a dancer first — always. ‘’The singing came later, and the acting came later. And it came out of necessity. I did a show and I had to sing it for Leonard Bernstein. And before you know it, I was learning from Stephen Sondheim, so you never know what you are going to come across. You have to leave yourself open.”

What Rivera is looking forward to next is getting back on the road in September, starting in Pittsburgh, with her own cabaret show singing songs and telling stories from her long and groundbreaking career. The nightclub act was originally put together by longtime collaborators McNally and composer John Kander, writer/lyricist Fred Ebb — whom she calls her “two lifesavers.”

“I just explore my life through their music. I tell some stories about my experiences with them and I got to know myself that way," she says. "I didn't know myself that well. You always need someone watching, outside looking in and somebody you trust and I trusted (them). They knew who I was more than I knew myself. … It is a gift (to have friends like that) and (people) should be open for it.”

To see Chita Rivera

When: 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7

Where: Provincetown Town Hall, 260 Commercial St.

Tickets: $50 to $200 for VIP seats with Meet and Greet

Reservations and information: https://provincetownarthouse.com/

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: 'I do it and I love it': Broadway's Chita Rivera continues a 70-year career + 14 more Cape Cod theater shows

