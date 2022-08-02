Start of practice begins another year of big expectations for West Holmes

MILLERSBURG — The start of August represents all sorts of beginnings for high school football teams across Ohio.

For some it's a fresh start to get back on track after a few down seasons. For others, it's a time to rebuild after a large graduating class. And then there are teams like West Holmes, where the start of official practice Aug. 1 is just another step toward fulfilling great expectations.

A year after going undefeated during the regular season and reaching the state semifinals for the first time in program history, the Knights are ready to embrace their spot as one of the area's top teams once again. With several key players back, including first-team All-Ohioans Sam Williams-Dixon and Elisha Baldridge, the writing is on the wall for another big season for West Holmes.

"We have the highest expectation for ourselves," West Holmes coach Zach Gardner said. "If you don't have the highest expectation for yourself, what are you doing this for? Our kids know what the goal is. But how to get to that goal is you have to win every day."

The process to propel the Knights into this year began during the end of the 2021 season. With five extra games, and more importantly, five extra weeks of practice, the non-graduating Knights were enrolled in a crash course on how to compete going forward as much as they were on a thrilling playoff roller coaster.

"You can tell that we had five extra weeks of practice last year, when it comes down to technique and kids understanding what we're trying to accomplish," Gardner said. "That definitely is a benefit, especially with these younger guys."

Those extra weeks West Holmes has experienced in back-to-back years — the Knights went 6-2 during the playoffs in 2020 and 2021 — have almost combined to make up and entire extra season. And that extra season has just given more time for the Knights' team culture to brew.

Those extra weeks have built toughness and selflessness — the two building blocks of the culture Gardner wants for his team.

"In this day and age, there's not a lot of that in this society," Gardner said. "There's not a lot of toughness. There's not a lot of selflessness. Our kids that are here understand that. They buy in. They're tough as nails. They're selfless. They're focused on continuing to build the culture of this program."

The Knights lost some players who are going to be tough to replace, but new leaders have already separated themselves.

Baldridge, Williams-Dixon, Korben Felton, Kyle Maltarich and Mason Wolfe are some guys who've really taken on early leadership roles for the Knights.

Baldridge and Williams-Dixon headline the group. Baldridge returns as the rock in the middle of West Holmes' defense and Williams-Dixon stars once again as one of the best running backs in the state.

Williams-Dixon spent much of the spring and summer visiting colleges and elite camps, racking up offers that include Penn State, Cincinnati, West Virginia, Pittsburgh, Iowa State and Kentucky. He's ranked as the No. 2 running back recruit in Ohio in the 2024 recruiting class.

"It's been a great experience," Williams-Dixon said of his recruitment over the summer. "It will definitely get you overwhelmed with all the stuff that goes on. But it's a great way to learn."

Baldridge might not be a top recruit like Williams-Dixon, but he's a big impact player who spent the offseason getting faster and stronger.

"We challenged him," Gardner said. "With the teams we're going to have to beat to get where we want to get, you're going to have to play out in space. And he absolutely took on that challenge and took every opportunity to make himself better athletically.

QB Noah Clark, The Daily Record's 2021-22 Male Athlete of the Year, was probably the biggest offseason loss for the Knights, not only because of his talent as a passer but his rare leadership ability.

Senior Mason Wolfe, who threw for 355 yards and four touchdowns during his lone start last year, has spent the offseason getting ready for his one year in the spotlight though.

"I've mainly been becoming more of a vocal leader," Wolfe said. "Noah last year set it up for me really well and gave me a lot of tips on being a leader. I've been getting out and throwing with my guys as much as possible, so when the season comes around, we're ready."

It's all added up to another team that appears determined to win a lot more games in 2022, taking on the first day of practice with a little extra fervor.

"Hearing the pads popping and being able to get out with the boys, it's awesome," Wolfe said.

Note: This is part of The Daily Record's preview material for the 2022 high school football season. The DR's football preview countdown, featuring all 14 local teams, will begin Aug. 11.