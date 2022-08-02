EWML patrons still have time to ‘Read Beyond the Beaten Path’

Read on themonroesun.com
Inside Stony Brook's Southampton Hospital Summer Party Kick Off Hosted By Jean & Martin ShafiroffThe New York ExclusiveStony Brook, NY
Texas Jury Orders Alex Jones To Pay Sandy Hook Parents $4 MillionLarry LeaseNewtown, CT
Alex Jones Must Pay Sandy Hook Parents More Than $4 MillionDaniella CressmanNewtown, CT
The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Shelton's Summertime Fun At Jones Family FarmsFlorence CarmelaShelton, CT
Photos: Every day should be a Camp Carnival
MONROE, CT — Children cooled off on a splash pad and went down a giant inflatable waterslide during the fourth annual Carnival Day, run by Monroe Summer Day Camp on the grounds of Monroe Congregational Church Thursday afternoon. The carnival is also being held Friday for the 75 children...
WTNH.com
Pet of the Week: Astaire!
(WTNH) – This week’s pet of the week is a beautiful cat named Astaire!. Astaire is known amongst his friends as a charming sophisticate, and his dapper name is attributed to his tuxedo-like coat. Astaire will never be caught without his formal black-and-white suit, complete with little white boots.
themonroesun.com
Photos: Families enjoy a night of food, fun and public safety
MONROE, CT — Children played in a foam pit, climbed onto fire trucks, went down a giant slide and watched a K-9 demonstration during Monroe’s Night at the Park, held at Wolfe Park Tuesday night. The free annual event, which allows residents to meet with police, firefighters, Monroe...
Master of the Craft: My Favorite Stuffed Cherry Peppers Appear in Waterbury
One of my favorite snacks between lunch and dinner is hot cherry peppers stuffed with prosciutto and provolone cheese. My mouth is watering just thinking about the savory, sharp explosion of flavor you get from chowing those beautiful creations. You know what's even better? Fresh ones. If you hurry, you can buy jars of fresh stuffed cherry peppers, hand-made by Masters of the craft, in Waterbury.
Aquarion Water Company asking some customers to conserve water amid stage two drought
Aquarion Water Company is asking some residents to continue conserving water amid stage two drought conditions in some areas.
zip06.com
Branford Animal Shelter Seeks Help to Save Abandoned, Overbred Dog
A plea to help raise $6,000 in a bid to save Summer, a dog found tied in the woods, with apparent complications from overbreeding, is at the heart of a message shared by Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter Director Laura Burban on Aug. 4. Summer was found in the heat of...
Eyewitness News
Waterbury restaurants preparing to stay cool during heat wave
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – Restaurants in the Brass City are preparing to keep their outdoor diners cool. While the patio at D’Amelio’s has all the shade you could need, it doesn’t have fans or a misting system in place. When it’s hot, they do more rounds...
Today, Dad Could Escape “Captive” Room
“It took a while, Dad,” Martin Michael Looney said to himself after the final vote was cast, “but we’re there.”. Looney, president pro tem of the State Senate, uttered those words quietly after the chamber passed a law banning mandatory “captive audience” meetings held by employers to intimidate workers out of joining unions.
Missing Milford dog 'Leo' found safe
MILFORD, Conn. — "Leo", the dog that was stolen when a Seymour man's car was taken outside a restaurant in Milford, has been found safe and delivered to his owner. The owner, Emmanuel Castillo, said they got a tip Leo was in the New Haven neighborhood where his car was found earlier on Friday. Castillo asked for New Haven police to meet him there, and around 6:00 p.m., they found Leo between two homes playing with kids.
Wahlburgers returning to Connecticut, but not in Fairfield County
The fast casual restaurant chain Wahlburgers, which closed its sole Connecticut eatery in Trumbull during the pandemic, is returning to the state but will not operate in Fairfield County. Wahlburgers’ first foray into the Connecticut dining scene was a restaurant at the Westfair Trumbull Mall, which opened in October 2017...
sheltonherald.com
12 Connecticut oyster bars for National Oyster Day
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. It may have been "a bold man who first ate an oyster," as the quote goes, but Connecticut diners love these fruits of the sea, whether they're served raw on the half shell, grilled or battered and fried. To...
Doctors warn people to be careful in heat wave if taking certain medications
HARTFORD, Conn. — Some towns and cities across Connecticut reached almost 100 degrees on Thursday. It did not stop some people from being outside since they said winter will be here before we know it. "This heat is going to be booming!" said Julia Rivera of Hartford. Rivera said...
Milford Cowboy Lassos Shopping Carts in Wal-Mart Parking Lot
Just what we need, another cowboy in CT. Just when you thought people had taken their love for Yellowstone to it's height, we find a new level of fandom for the Kevin Costner hit TV series. I was cruising the CT Reddit page on Monday (7/25/22) when I came across a video from Milford, CT.
Mother bear and cubs rescued from Connecticut storm drain
SIMSBURY, Conn. — Officials from several agencies worked together to help a mother bear and her two cubs that were found stuck in a storm drain. The bears had been stuck in the sewer system in Simsbury for hours, and neighbors called wildlife officials after hearing the animals crying, WFSB reported.
Bethel Resident Attempts to Explain the Curious Boom Sounds Around Town
You've never heard of the "Bethel Boom?" That was the question my friend Aurora asked me on Monday. Aurora is a Bethel resident and she appeared on the Ethan and Lou Show as my guest on (7/25/22). I told her I'd not heard of the "Bethel Boom" and asked for more information.
Conn. man yells at bear until it leaves his kitchen
A family in Connecticut got quite a scare after a bear broke into their house and helped itself to some treats over the weekend.
Charge Your Crystals Connecticut, It’s the Last Supermoon of 2022
Have you noticed that people love stacking rocks into cool little columns? I have a couple of rock gardens around our place in Torrington, and I see more and more of them everywhere I go, especially around water. Rock and crystal enthusiasts of Connecticut, head's up, the last Supermoon of 2022 is next week, so get ready to cleanse and charge your crystals under the powerful full moon.
Tolland Pride sign cut down
TOLLAND — The Tolland Democrats’ Pride sign has been vandalized again, and this time, it was cut down. The sign, located on private land near Exit 68 off Interstate 84, was damaged sometime overnight Wednesday, according to Democratic Town Committee Chairman Ryan McCann.
NewsTimes
Lady A postpones tour, Wallingford show for band member's 'journey to sobriety'
Country group Lady A is postponing their “Lady A: Request Line Tour” to support band member Charles Kelley’s “journey to sobriety.”. The group, which also includes Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood, announced Thursday on social media that the tour will be pushed to 2023 to give Kelley all the time and support he needs as he works to get sober. They were set to perform at the Toyota Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford Sept. 16.
What to know about jellyfish in Long Island Sound
MADISON, Conn. — The beach is a popular place this time of year, but swimmers have been running into more and more jellyfish in recent days. This is the time of summer when jellyfish are very common in the sound, not just because the water is so warm. It’s their breeding season.
