Lenawee County, MI

Lenawee County remains in low community COVID-19 level, but cases are rising

By Mike Stucka and David Panian
The Daily Telegram
 3 days ago
Lenawee County remains a refuge of low community COVID-19 levels surrounded by counties that are mostly in the medium or high levels.

Monroe and Washtenaw counties are both in the high COVID-19 community level, as determined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention using new COVID cases and hospitalizations per 100,000 people in a seven-day period.

Jackson and Hillsdale counties in Michigan and Lucas and Fulton counties in Ohio are in the medium COVID level. Williams County, Ohio, is in the low community COVID level.

The CDC updates the community COVID-19 levels on Thursdays.

In the high level, the CDC recommends everyone wear masks while at indoor, public places, such as stores and theaters, regardless of COVID vaccination status. In the medium level, the CDC recommends people at risk of serious illness from the virus wear masks while at indoor, public places.

However, new COVID-19 cases in Lenawee County and Michigan are rising. New coronavirus cases leaped in Michigan in the week ending Sunday, rising 19.5% as 19,653 cases were reported. The previous week had 16,445 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Michigan ranked 33rd among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States increased 7.4% from the week before, with 906,593 cases reported. With 3% of the country's population, Michigan had 2.17% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 28 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Lenawee County reported 176 cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 116 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 26,822 cases and 330 deaths.

With a population just under 100,000, the county's seven-day average of new COVID cases per 100,000 was 178.77 as of July 28. That number has been slowly rising since reaching its most recent low point of 83 new cases per 100,000 on June 20.

The seven-day average of positive COVID-19 tests was 12.9% on July 28. That number is up from its most recent low point of 5.2% on June 28, according to the COVID data-tracking website mistartmap.info.

Within Michigan, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Keweenaw County with 425 cases per 100,000 per week; Baraga County with 341; and Branch County with 319.

In Michigan, 137 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 149 people were reported dead.

A total of 2,672,312 people in Michigan have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 37,428 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 91,316,648 people have tested positive and 1,029,926 people have died.

Note: In the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus data, cases and deaths for the Michigan Department of Corrections and the Federal Correctional Institution separately from Michigan counties.

Michigan's COVID-19 hospital admissions rising

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, July 31. Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

  • Last week: 1,240
  • The week before that: 1,112
  • Four weeks ago: 860

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

  • Last week: 75,143
  • The week before that: 73,476
  • Four weeks ago: 63,312

Hospitals in 24 states reported more COVID-19 patients than a week earlier, while hospitals in 21 states had more COVID-19 patients in intensive-care beds. Hospitals in 30 states admitted more COVID-19 patients in the latest week than a week prior, the USA TODAY analysis of U.S. Health and Human Services data shows.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com.

