Adrian, MI

Sneak Peek day at Adrian College allows incoming students to check out campus offerings

By Brad Heineman, The Daily Telegram
 3 days ago
ADRIAN — Adrian College’s campus was bustling with 1,200 visitors, including 425 new students, during the college’s annual Sneak Peek day, July 15.

The event offers new and first-year students and their families a chance to check out campus accommodations and student life.

AC anticipates an incoming class of between 600-650 for the 2022-23 academic year.

Frank Hribar, Adrian College vice president of enrollment and student affairs, said the one-day event was a hit and that visitors were excited throughout the day.

“Many students and parents commented about how helpful it was for them to have their questions addressed before arriving here in August and were extremely happy to get a tour of campus,” Hribar said in the release.

Visitors checked out Arrington Bookstore, toured several campus facilities and dined indoors at Ritchie Marketplace or ate outside from a selection of food trucks. Sneak Peek day also provided students and families access to residence facilities, including the freshmen quad, the release said.

AC President Jeffrey Docking spoke to the freshmen class and said they will receive a great experience in addition to a solid education while at Adrian College.

Christopher Smith of Saline said he felt right at home visiting campus as his father, J.R., is an Adrian College alum, Class of 1988. Christopher came to Adrian because of its close-knit community, he said in the release. He will major in accounting while participating on the Bulldogs’ cross country team.

Another incoming student, James Henry, said some of his friends gave him a heads up about Adrian College. He came to Adrian from St. John’s Jesuit High School in Toledo and will study business and marketing. He intends to play on the Bulldogs’ football team.

Illiana Moreno came from Chicago to Adrian, the release said, and is looking forward to being in a smaller community. She will study criminology.

“I think to be the best at something you have to step out of your comfort zone,” she said in the release.

Sharla Juhas of Ashley, a small town between St. Johns and Alma, said she was impressed with Adrian’s campus and felt “this was the place for her.” She’ll be studying environmental science.

“I came to wrestle for the women’s team,” she said in the release. “But I’m also here because it’s a smaller school with more of a family feeling to it.”

Many of the incoming students were able to get their college identifications and pre-register for their fall classes in anticipation of Welcome Week in August. Students also had the opportunity to meet their new roommates and plan for the fall semester.

Audrey Stone of Olivet said she will major in exercise science and athletic training and will be a part of the track team. Her main reason for choosing Adrian to continue her education, she said in the release, was because of the closeness of the community. Her parents, Ryan and Katie, said they are “completely comfortable” leaving their daughter in Adrian for the next four years.

