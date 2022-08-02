Read on rutherfordsource.com
22 Rutherford County Teachers Complete ‘Gifted Academy’
Training will help teachers better identify, serve advanced students. Twenty-two teachers from Rutherford County attended the “Gifted Academy” in July – a collaboration between Rutherford County Schools and Murfreesboro City Schools. The program was fully funded by The Jennings and Rebecca Jones Foundation by way of a...
Schools, Sheriff’s SROs Speak on School Safety
Protecting the safety of students, teachers and staff still remains the core of school resource officers after Rutherford County launched the first SRO program in Tennessee 29 years ago. Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office and Rutherford County Schools partnered to add SROs at the county’s five high schools in 1993. Now,...
Ribbon Cutting: Healing Hands Chiropractic in Murfreesboro
Healing Hands Chiropractic held its ribbon cutting for its relocation in Murfreesboro on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at 1019 N. Highland Avenue in Murfreesboro. Christian chiropractic facility dedicated to you and your family’s health specializing in chiropractic care from pregnancy to birth, through adulthood. 1019 N. Highland Avenue. Murfreesboro,...
Ribbon Cutting: Rutherford County Veterans Community Center
Rutherford County Veterans Community Center held its ribbon cutting for its new Murfreesboro location on Friday, July 15, 2022, at 439 Rice Street in Murfreesboro. Rutherford County Veteran Community Center focuses on creating fellowship opportunities for Veterans by providing gathering spaces for Veteran organizations, facilitating Veteran community engagement, and increasing communications between Veteran Service Organizations and the Rutherford County community.
United Way of Rutherford and Cannon Counties Awards More Than $1 Million in Grants to Local Agencies
United Way of Rutherford & Cannon Counties (UWRCC) is awarding over $1 million in grants to 39 agency programs aligned with Bold Goals 2030 and demonstrating measurable progress toward these community goals. In 2020, UWRCC adopted “Bold Goals 2030,” a strategic vision for making our community a stronger place for...
Youth Leadership Rutherford Announces Class of 2023
The Youth Leadership program is a personal development program designed to educate and enhance the quality of leadership skills in high school seniors while promoting community awareness. 2023 class members are:. Mehrael Adly, Blackman High School. Reeyan Ahmed, Siegel High School. Mia Alexander, Providence Christian Academy. Eli Anderson, Eagleville High...
Rutherford County Schools Student Killed in Pedestrian vs. Vehicle Accident
UPDATE 3:00 PM: Fatal Accident Crash Team investigators are in search of the driver of a gray Toyota Tacoma pickup who may be a vital witness in the pedestrian fatality that occurred at 10:25 a.m. Friday, Aug. 5. At the request of the victim’s family, no additional details about the accident will be released at this time. No school bus was involved in this incident. East Main was reopened to traffic around 1:30 p.m.
Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County. It’s back! The 2022 season of the Friday Night Market In The BORO! Each Friday through October 7, 2022 Cannonsburgh Village will host some of the best food trucks in Rutherford County. They also have small and local businesses set up in their market. Bring the entire family to enjoy great food, shopping, music, and community fun! Be sure to follow the Cannonsburgh Village page and join their public group to learn more about featured food trucks and vendors!
Missing Person: Mya Fuller last Seen in Murfreesboro
Mya Christine Fuller was last seen in Murfreesboro on July 29. Fuller’s family is worried because she never leaves home for an extended period without calling or answering text messages. She may be driving a gray Toyota, tag number 0W3-1L6. Fuller has been entered into the National Crime Information...
Ribbon Cutting: Complete Women’s Care in Smyrna
Complete Women’s Care held its ribbon cutting for its new Smyrna location on Friday, July 8, 2022, at 2020 Rock Springs Road in Smyrna. Whether it’s your first or fourth child, or you just moved and need a new gynecologist—I’m here for you. Dr. Taylor has been in women’s healthcare for 14 years. She graduated from Meharry Medical College, School of Medicine in 2006.
MTSU to Host Clothing Donation Event to Restock Career Closet Student Resource
Middle Tennessee State University’s Alumni Office and the Career Development Center have teamed up for an upcoming clothing drive to restock the MTSU Career Closet. The inaugural Career Closet Extravaganza will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Aug. 11-12, with clothing drop-off at the MTSU Alumni House located at 2263 Middle Tennessee Blvd. No parking pass is required as donors may use the visitor space to drop off items.
OBITUARY: Jo Ann Robinson Payne
Jo Ann Robinson Payne of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, August 2 at her home, she was 84 years old. A native of Jasper, she was the daughter of the late Reno Lee and Lucille Jarrett Robinson. She was preceded in death by her husband Marvin; daughter Pamela Ann;...
Tennessee National Guard Aviators Rescued Flood Victims in Kentucky
Aircrews from the Tennessee National Guard rescued flood victims following record rainfall that overwhelmed the North Fork River and the Kentucky River in rural Eastern Kentucky. Following the onset of torrential rains, five UH-60L Blackhawk helicopters from the 1-230th Assault Helicopter Battalion in Nashville and Task Force Medevac in Knoxville...
Rutherford County Board of Education Approves One Charter School Application, Rejects Another
One charter school application has been approved, and another has been rejected, by the Rutherford County Board of Education at a special-called meeting on July 18, 2022. A review team made up of educators, district and community leaders have spent the past several weeks extensively reviewing charter school applications submitted by American Classical Education and Springs Public School Tennessee. The team has also worked with both applicants during the review process to attempt to address any concerns or deficiencies.
2022 MTSU Summer Stole Ceremony Honors Graduating Student Veterans
MTSU seniors and Murfreesboro, Tennessee, residents Dallas Glover and Jonas Farmer received the Journey and Leadership awards, respectively, during the summer 2022 Graduating Veterans Stole Ceremony, held Wednesday, July 27, in the Miller Education Center second-floor atrium. They were among 20 student veterans recognized and presented red stoles at their...
2022 Old Timers Festival Parade Grand Marshal Announced
The 2022 Old Timers Festival parade grand marshal will be Rick Autery. This year’s theme is “Serving Thru History” as the City aims to honor not only our military veterans, but also our local people who dedicate so much of their lives to the betterment of our community. This year the City is also honoring its own history as we celebrate the 50th anniversary of incorporation.
Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Nationally Recognized for Commitment to Providing High Quality AFib Care
Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West and Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown have received the American Heart Association’s Get With The Guidelines® – AFIB Gold quality achievement award for its commitment to managing atrial fibrillation (AFib), ultimately helping to reduce patients’ stroke risk. AFib affects millions of...
OBITUARY: Julie Anne Killebrew Mutter
Mrs. Julie Anne Killebrew Mutter of Smyrna, Tennessee passed away on Friday, July 29, 2022, she was 58 years old. A native of Hopkinsville, KY, she was preceded in death by her father, Hulan Killebrew. Julie is survived by her husband of 33 years, Freddie Scott Mutter; sons, Tyler Lutterman...
Ribbon Cutting: The Lofts at Gateway Commons in Murfreesboro
The Lofts at Gateway Commons held its ribbon cutting for its new Murfreesboro location on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at 2130 Medical Center Parkway in Murfreesboro. The Lofts at Gateway Commons features eight distinct luxury floor plans inspired by urban living across the United States. Enjoy amenities such as our expansive fitness center, eloquent clubhouse, rooftop veranda, resort style pool with private cabanas, fire pits and much more. Located in the heart of the Gateway with easy access to the Interstate and all major arteries in Murfreesboro.
OBITUARY: Wanda Graves
Wanda Graves passed away on Monday, August 1, 2022 at Ascension St Thomas Rutherford Hospital, she was 70 years old. She was a native of Hickman County and a resident of Rutherford County. Wanda was preceded in death by her parents, Edward Brown and Sarah Bell Petty Wright; and brother,...
