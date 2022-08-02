ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutherford County, TN

Comments / 0

Related
Rutherford Source

Ribbon Cutting: Healing Hands Chiropractic in Murfreesboro

Healing Hands Chiropractic held its ribbon cutting for its relocation in Murfreesboro on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at 1019 N. Highland Avenue in Murfreesboro. Christian chiropractic facility dedicated to you and your family’s health specializing in chiropractic care from pregnancy to birth, through adulthood. 1019 N. Highland Avenue. Murfreesboro,...
MURFREESBORO, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Madison, TN
Local
Tennessee Education
City
Smyrna, TN
City
Eagleville, TN
Rutherford County, TN
Education
County
Rutherford County, TN
Rutherford Source

Schools, Sheriff’s SROs Speak on School Safety

Protecting the safety of students, teachers and staff still remains the core of school resource officers after Rutherford County launched the first SRO program in Tennessee 29 years ago. Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office and Rutherford County Schools partnered to add SROs at the county’s five high schools in 1993. Now,...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Jo Ann Robinson Payne

Jo Ann Robinson Payne of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, August 2 at her home, she was 84 years old. A native of Jasper, she was the daughter of the late Reno Lee and Lucille Jarrett Robinson. She was preceded in death by her husband Marvin; daughter Pamela Ann;...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

Ribbon Cutting: Rutherford County Veterans Community Center

Rutherford County Veterans Community Center held its ribbon cutting for its new Murfreesboro location on Friday, July 15, 2022, at 439 Rice Street in Murfreesboro. Rutherford County Veteran Community Center focuses on creating fellowship opportunities for Veterans by providing gathering spaces for Veteran organizations, facilitating Veteran community engagement, and increasing communications between Veteran Service Organizations and the Rutherford County community.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Grace Harris
Rutherford Source

Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County. It’s back! The 2022 season of the Friday Night Market In The BORO! Each Friday through October 7, 2022 Cannonsburgh Village will host some of the best food trucks in Rutherford County. They also have small and local businesses set up in their market. Bring the entire family to enjoy great food, shopping, music, and community fun! Be sure to follow the Cannonsburgh Village page and join their public group to learn more about featured food trucks and vendors!
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Rutherford Source

MTSU to Host Clothing Donation Event to Restock Career Closet Student Resource

Middle Tennessee State University’s Alumni Office and the Career Development Center have teamed up for an upcoming clothing drive to restock the MTSU Career Closet. The inaugural Career Closet Extravaganza will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Aug. 11-12, with clothing drop-off at the MTSU Alumni House located at 2263 Middle Tennessee Blvd. No parking pass is required as donors may use the visitor space to drop off items.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

Photo of the Week: Aug 1, 2022

Each week, we will bring you a photo of the week, showcasing the sights of Rutherford County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event, or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youth Leadership#Leadership Skills#Blackman High School#Riverdale High School#Christian
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Wanda Graves

Wanda Graves passed away on Monday, August 1, 2022 at Ascension St Thomas Rutherford Hospital, she was 70 years old. She was a native of Hickman County and a resident of Rutherford County. Wanda was preceded in death by her parents, Edward Brown and Sarah Bell Petty Wright; and brother,...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Rutherford Source

Blood Assurance Announces Partnership With The Scott Hamilton Cares Foundation

Blood Assurance and the Williamson County-based Scott Hamilton CARES Foundation are teaming up to save the lives of cancer patients. From Aug. 1-31, Blood Assurance will donate $10 to the foundation for every individual who gives blood at the organization’s donation centers in Middle Tennessee (Bellevue, Clarksville, Columbia, Cookeville, Cool Springs, Hermitage and Tullahoma).
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Randall Keith Jones

Randall Keith Jones entered this world on December 8th, 1954. He was welcomed into his heavenly father’s loving arms on Thursday, July 28th, 2022. He was born in Highland Park, MI to CD Jones and Charlotte Torango. Randy is survived by his wife, Renae Jones of Murfreesboro, TN; sons,...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

Ribbon Cutting: Complete Women’s Care in Smyrna

Complete Women’s Care held its ribbon cutting for its new Smyrna location on Friday, July 8, 2022, at 2020 Rock Springs Road in Smyrna. Whether it’s your first or fourth child, or you just moved and need a new gynecologist—I’m here for you. Dr. Taylor has been in women’s healthcare for 14 years. She graduated from Meharry Medical College, School of Medicine in 2006.
SMYRNA, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Julie Anne Killebrew Mutter

Mrs. Julie Anne Killebrew Mutter of Smyrna, Tennessee passed away on Friday, July 29, 2022, she was 58 years old. A native of Hopkinsville, KY, she was preceded in death by her father, Hulan Killebrew. Julie is survived by her husband of 33 years, Freddie Scott Mutter; sons, Tyler Lutterman...
SMYRNA, TN
Rutherford Source

Rutherford Source

Murfreesboro, TN
4K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Weather, Traffic, High School and MTSU Sports & Community Events Information in Murfreesboro and all of Rutherford County, Tennessee

 https://rutherfordsource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy