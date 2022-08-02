Read on rutherfordsource.com
22 Rutherford County Teachers Complete ‘Gifted Academy’
Training will help teachers better identify, serve advanced students. Twenty-two teachers from Rutherford County attended the “Gifted Academy” in July – a collaboration between Rutherford County Schools and Murfreesboro City Schools. The program was fully funded by The Jennings and Rebecca Jones Foundation by way of a...
RCS Students Honored at Beta National Convention at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center
Several Rutherford County Schools have earned honors in this year’s Beta National Convention. The convention took place this summer at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center and was open to all grade levels. National Beta Club is the largest independent, non-profit, educational youth organization in America – seeking...
Ribbon Cutting: Healing Hands Chiropractic in Murfreesboro
Healing Hands Chiropractic held its ribbon cutting for its relocation in Murfreesboro on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at 1019 N. Highland Avenue in Murfreesboro. Christian chiropractic facility dedicated to you and your family’s health specializing in chiropractic care from pregnancy to birth, through adulthood. 1019 N. Highland Avenue. Murfreesboro,...
Rutherford County Schools’ Camp Wonder Wraps Summer Sessions
Special Needs Students Learn, Grow, Make New Friends. RCS wrapped up its second session of Camp Wonder, a weeklong learning and social event for special needs high school students. The camp was held July 18-22 at Oakland High School, with the first session being held earlier in June at LaVergne High School.
Schools, Sheriff’s SROs Speak on School Safety
Protecting the safety of students, teachers and staff still remains the core of school resource officers after Rutherford County launched the first SRO program in Tennessee 29 years ago. Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office and Rutherford County Schools partnered to add SROs at the county’s five high schools in 1993. Now,...
United Way of Rutherford and Cannon Counties Awards More Than $1 Million in Grants to Local Agencies
United Way of Rutherford & Cannon Counties (UWRCC) is awarding over $1 million in grants to 39 agency programs aligned with Bold Goals 2030 and demonstrating measurable progress toward these community goals. In 2020, UWRCC adopted “Bold Goals 2030,” a strategic vision for making our community a stronger place for...
OBITUARY: Jo Ann Robinson Payne
Jo Ann Robinson Payne of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, August 2 at her home, she was 84 years old. A native of Jasper, she was the daughter of the late Reno Lee and Lucille Jarrett Robinson. She was preceded in death by her husband Marvin; daughter Pamela Ann;...
Ribbon Cutting: Rutherford County Veterans Community Center
Rutherford County Veterans Community Center held its ribbon cutting for its new Murfreesboro location on Friday, July 15, 2022, at 439 Rice Street in Murfreesboro. Rutherford County Veteran Community Center focuses on creating fellowship opportunities for Veterans by providing gathering spaces for Veteran organizations, facilitating Veteran community engagement, and increasing communications between Veteran Service Organizations and the Rutherford County community.
Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County. It’s back! The 2022 season of the Friday Night Market In The BORO! Each Friday through October 7, 2022 Cannonsburgh Village will host some of the best food trucks in Rutherford County. They also have small and local businesses set up in their market. Bring the entire family to enjoy great food, shopping, music, and community fun! Be sure to follow the Cannonsburgh Village page and join their public group to learn more about featured food trucks and vendors!
MTSU to Host Clothing Donation Event to Restock Career Closet Student Resource
Middle Tennessee State University’s Alumni Office and the Career Development Center have teamed up for an upcoming clothing drive to restock the MTSU Career Closet. The inaugural Career Closet Extravaganza will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Aug. 11-12, with clothing drop-off at the MTSU Alumni House located at 2263 Middle Tennessee Blvd. No parking pass is required as donors may use the visitor space to drop off items.
Photo of the Week: Aug 1, 2022
Each week, we will bring you a photo of the week, showcasing the sights of Rutherford County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event, or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.
2022 MTSU Summer Stole Ceremony Honors Graduating Student Veterans
MTSU seniors and Murfreesboro, Tennessee, residents Dallas Glover and Jonas Farmer received the Journey and Leadership awards, respectively, during the summer 2022 Graduating Veterans Stole Ceremony, held Wednesday, July 27, in the Miller Education Center second-floor atrium. They were among 20 student veterans recognized and presented red stoles at their...
OBITUARY: Wanda Graves
Wanda Graves passed away on Monday, August 1, 2022 at Ascension St Thomas Rutherford Hospital, she was 70 years old. She was a native of Hickman County and a resident of Rutherford County. Wanda was preceded in death by her parents, Edward Brown and Sarah Bell Petty Wright; and brother,...
Blood Assurance Announces Partnership With The Scott Hamilton Cares Foundation
Blood Assurance and the Williamson County-based Scott Hamilton CARES Foundation are teaming up to save the lives of cancer patients. From Aug. 1-31, Blood Assurance will donate $10 to the foundation for every individual who gives blood at the organization’s donation centers in Middle Tennessee (Bellevue, Clarksville, Columbia, Cookeville, Cool Springs, Hermitage and Tullahoma).
OBITUARY: Randall Keith Jones
Randall Keith Jones entered this world on December 8th, 1954. He was welcomed into his heavenly father’s loving arms on Thursday, July 28th, 2022. He was born in Highland Park, MI to CD Jones and Charlotte Torango. Randy is survived by his wife, Renae Jones of Murfreesboro, TN; sons,...
Ribbon Cutting: Complete Women’s Care in Smyrna
Complete Women’s Care held its ribbon cutting for its new Smyrna location on Friday, July 8, 2022, at 2020 Rock Springs Road in Smyrna. Whether it’s your first or fourth child, or you just moved and need a new gynecologist—I’m here for you. Dr. Taylor has been in women’s healthcare for 14 years. She graduated from Meharry Medical College, School of Medicine in 2006.
Law Enforcement Officers to Focus on Traffic Safety in School Zones as School Returns
Law enforcement officers will focus on traffic safety in school zones when students return to school beginning Aug. 5. Teams of officers in Rutherford County and the cities will concentrate on drivers speeding in school zones, using cell phones while driving and failing to wear seat belts. Murfreesboro Police Lt....
OBITUARY: Julie Anne Killebrew Mutter
Mrs. Julie Anne Killebrew Mutter of Smyrna, Tennessee passed away on Friday, July 29, 2022, she was 58 years old. A native of Hopkinsville, KY, she was preceded in death by her father, Hulan Killebrew. Julie is survived by her husband of 33 years, Freddie Scott Mutter; sons, Tyler Lutterman...
Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Nationally Recognized for Commitment to Providing High Quality AFib Care
Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West and Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown have received the American Heart Association’s Get With The Guidelines® – AFIB Gold quality achievement award for its commitment to managing atrial fibrillation (AFib), ultimately helping to reduce patients’ stroke risk. AFib affects millions of...
Missing Person: Mya Fuller last Seen in Murfreesboro
Mya Christine Fuller was last seen in Murfreesboro on July 29. Fuller’s family is worried because she never leaves home for an extended period without calling or answering text messages. She may be driving a gray Toyota, tag number 0W3-1L6. Fuller has been entered into the National Crime Information...
