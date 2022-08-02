Get ready for the Charlestown Seafood Festival

The Charlestown Chamber of Commerce's annual Seafood Festival 2022, the 37th, is set for Aug. 5-7 at Ninigret Park.

There will be local restaurants serving some of the best local seafood around in a county fair setting visited by 50,000 people. It's been named a “Top 100 Event in North America” and listed as one of 10 Best Summer Seafood Festivals in the Northeast.

This year, Westerly Hospital and Finetco, A Family of Lumberyards, are sponsoring a food drive at the Charlestown Seafood Festival on Saturday, Aug. 6, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. All donated items will benefit the Johnnycake Center for Hope of Westerly and Rhode Island CAN of Charlestown. Both organizations operate food pantries for those in need.

Dining opportunities also include festival favorites such as burgers and french-fries, hot dogs, clam chowder and clam cakes, fish chowder, corn on the cob, spiral potatoes, chicken and beef, fish and chips, sausage and pepper sandwiches, steak sandwiches, fried dough, strawberry shortcake, ice cream and many other dessert choices.

The Town Dock will be serving up their calamari. They've been in business for more than 40 years selling squid caught by local Rhode Island fisherman.

General event admission price includes concerts performed each day by a variety of bands including Doctor Brenda’s Rhythm Army, Take It To The Bridge and Rayz’ Havoc as well as SmashBox, Purple Honey, Leppard (The Def Leppard Experience), Dirty Deeds (AC/DC Tribute) and World’s Apart (The Journey Concert Experience).

The festival hosts a variety of craft vendors, a large carnival by Rockwell Amusements, a fireworks show presented by The Finetco Family of Lumberyards on Saturday and a classic car show on Sunday.

General, daily admission to the Charlestown Seafood festival is $12 for adults, children 10 and under free, Military (with ID) and seniors (65 and older) pay $9. Parking is free (a $2 donation is encouraged).

The event goes on daily rain-or-shine and no pets are allowed. Self-contained RV camping is available on site.

For more information and a detailed schedule of festival events visit charlestownseafoodfestival.com or call (401) 364-4031.