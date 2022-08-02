ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pegram, TN

Mark Your Calendar for Pegram’s 12th Annual Community Yard Sale

By Source Staff
Cheatham County Source
Cheatham County Source
 3 days ago

The Town of Pegram’s 12th Annual Community Yard Sale is scheduled for Saturday September 10th from 7am – 2pm.

If you would like to be included on the community map that will be distributed prior to the event, please contact Town Hall at (615) 646-0773 or email Mayor John Louallen at Mayor@Pegram.net no later than Monday August 29th.

Please provide your name and address.

The post Mark Your Calendar for Pegram’s 12th Annual Community Yard Sale appeared first on Cheatham County Source .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cheatham County Source

Cheatham Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Cheatham County. Chill Sunday @ Sheyegirl Coffee Co Sunday, August 7, 2022 SHEYEGIRL COFFEE CO., 201 N. Main Street, Ashland City, TN Garrett DeVaughn is back and with a percussion player. Sam McLeod will also be joining and is sure to […] The post Cheatham Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
Cheatham County Source

Don’t Miss the 7th Annual Music on Main in Downtown Ashland City This October

The Town of Ashland City will host the 7th Annual Music on Main Festival on Saturday, October 1, 2022 from 10 am – 4 pm. Enjoy free admission, a variety of music, crafts, artists, food trucks, farmers market, community groups and more! For more information click HERE.   For more local events like the 7th […] The post Don’t Miss the 7th Annual Music on Main in Downtown Ashland City This October appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
ASHLAND CITY, TN
Cheatham County Source

Cheatham County Food Health Inspections for July 2022

These are the July 2022 health scores for some restaurants in Cheatham County, as reported by the Tennessee Department of Health. Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year. Food service […] The post Cheatham County Food Health Inspections for July 2022 appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
Cheatham County Source

Cheatham County School District Announces Open House Schedule

Cheatham County Schools have published their upcoming open house schedule for the 2022-2023 school year. Here’s the complete schedule: Ashland City Elementary STEM Academy • August 4 Grades 1-4, 5 p.m. • August 11 Kindergarten & Pre-K, 5 p.m. East Cheatham Elementary School • August 3 First Grade, 5 p.m. Second Grade, 5:30 p.m. Third […] The post Cheatham County School District Announces Open House Schedule appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Government
City
Pegram, TN
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
Cheatham County Source

Blood Assurance Announces Partnership With The Scott Hamilton Cares Foundation

Blood Assurance and the Williamson County-based Scott Hamilton CARES Foundation are teaming up to save the lives of cancer patients. From Aug. 1-31, Blood Assurance will donate $10 to the foundation for every individual who gives blood at the organization’s donation centers in Middle Tennessee (Bellevue, Clarksville, Columbia, Cookeville, Cool Springs, Hermitage and Tullahoma). “We […] The post Blood Assurance Announces Partnership With The Scott Hamilton Cares Foundation appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
Cheatham County Source

5 Things to Know About the 2022 Big Machine Music City Grand Prix

The Big Machine Music City Grand Prix is returning this weekend beginning on Friday until Sunday, August 5-7 in downtown Nashville. Here are some things to know about the event. Single-day tickets are on sale now, buy them here. Street Closures photo from Music City Grand Prix Road closures begin on Wednesday, August 3. Below […] The post 5 Things to Know About the 2022 Big Machine Music City Grand Prix appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Tennessee Cattlemen’s Association & Industry Partners Support Youth and Donate Beef to Second Harvest Food Bank

At the Tennessee Junior Beef Expo in Lebanon, Tenn. on June 30 through July 2, the Tennessee Cattlemen’s Association (TCA) with help from industry partners, purchased the winning show steers at a premium price. In the following days, the cattle were harvested for beef at Anderson Meats and Processing in Hartsville, Tenn. The meat will […] The post Tennessee Cattlemen’s Association & Industry Partners Support Youth and Donate Beef to Second Harvest Food Bank appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
LEBANON, TN
Cheatham County Source

Do Your Back-to-School Shopping Now – Tax Free Weekend is Here!

Tennessee’s traditional sales tax holiday on clothing, school supplies and computers has begun. The tax holiday began at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, July 29, 2022, and ends at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, July 31, 2022. During this time, clothing, school supplies and computers may be purchased tax-free. Certain restrictions apply. Items sold online are also […] The post Do Your Back-to-School Shopping Now – Tax Free Weekend is Here! appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Your Name#Mayor#Community Yard Sale
Cheatham County Source

National Indoor RV Centers Breaks Ground on New Location in Lebanon

Al. Neyer is partnering with National Indoor RV Centers as developer and design-builder on their newest RV Lifestyle Center in Lebanon, TN. The 189,350-square-foot facility will provide NIRVC with a state-of-the-art space to meet their goal of offering everything today’s RVers need. Touting a complete package of concierge-level services which simplify RV ownership, including Sales, […] The post National Indoor RV Centers Breaks Ground on New Location in Lebanon appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
LEBANON, TN
Cheatham County Source

7 Non School Items to Buy During Tax Free Weekend 2022

The annual tax-free holiday on clothing and other back-to-school items will begin this weekend. From Friday, July 29th at 12:01 am until Sunday, July 31st at 12:00 pm consumers will not pay state or local sales tax on clothing, school, and art supplies that cost $100 or less per item and computers that cost $1,500 […] The post 7 Non School Items to Buy During Tax Free Weekend 2022 appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Cheatham County Source

TobyMac is Inviting Fans to an Immersive Album Release Event

Seven-time GRAMMY winner TobyMac is inviting his fans to join him for a free, one-night only, 360° immersive audio and visual experience of his brand new album LIFE AFTER DEATH on August 25, 2022. Sponsored by Amazon Music, the event is free, but a reserved, timed ticket is required for entry – tickets (limit of […] The post TobyMac is Inviting Fans to an Immersive Album Release Event appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

TRAFFIC: Lane Closures 7-31-8-3, 2022

Middle Tennessee Scheduled Lane Closures July 28 – August 3, 2022 Friday, July 29, 2022 | 10:38am CHEATHAM COUNTY, I-24 The removing & replacing of snowplowable pavement marker lenses on various State Routes • Nightly, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., There will be alternating lane closures WB & EB for replacing pavement marker lenses. One lane […] The post TRAFFIC: Lane Closures 7-31-8-3, 2022 appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Shopping
Cheatham County Source

Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Nationally Recognized for Commitment to Providing High Quality AFib Care

Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West and Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown have received the American Heart Association’s Get With The Guidelines® – AFIB Gold quality achievement award for its commitment to managing atrial fibrillation (AFib), ultimately helping to reduce patients’ stroke risk. AFib affects millions of Americans, often leading to heart-related complications as well as […] The post Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Nationally Recognized for Commitment to Providing High Quality AFib Care appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

WEEKEND WEATHER 8-5-8, 2022: Stormy, Flooding

Hazardous Weather Outlook Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 306 AM CDT Fri Aug 5 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-060815- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 306 AM CDT Fri Aug 5 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. A few slow-moving storms could produce heavy rain leading to […] The post WEEKEND WEATHER 8-5-8, 2022: Stormy, Flooding appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

6 Live Shows to Check out this Week – August 1, 2022

One of the many benefits of living in Middle Tennessee is the availability of live music (hello, Music City!). So, get out of the house and check out these 6 live music shows taking place this week: August 1 – August 7, 2022. Vince Gill photo from The Ryman Thursday – Sunday, August 4 -7, […] The post 6 Live Shows to Check out this Week – August 1, 2022 appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

OBITUARY: Hazel Myers Slaughter

Mrs. Hazel Myers Slaughter of Ashland City, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, she was 87 years old. Hazel was born May 29, 1935 in Meridian, Mississippi to the late, Robert B. Myers and Lena King Myers. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, […] The post OBITUARY: Hazel Myers Slaughter appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
ASHLAND CITY, TN
Cheatham County Source

2022 MTSU Summer Stole Ceremony Honors Graduating Student Veterans

MTSU seniors and Murfreesboro, Tennessee, residents Dallas Glover and Jonas Farmer received the Journey and Leadership awards, respectively, during the summer 2022 Graduating Veterans Stole Ceremony, held Wednesday, July 27, in the Miller Education Center second-floor atrium. Murfreesboro residents Jonas Farmer, left, recipient of the Leadership Award, and Dallas Glover, who was recognized with the Journey Award presented by the Journey […] The post 2022 MTSU Summer Stole Ceremony Honors Graduating Student Veterans appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Cheatham County Source

WEATHER: 8-4-5,2022: Severe Pop-Ups Likely

Hazardous Weather Outlook Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 343 AM CDT Thu Aug 4 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-050845- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 343 AM CDT Thu Aug 4 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. A few strong storms with gusty winds and heavy rainfall […] The post WEATHER: 8-4-5,2022: Severe Pop-Ups Likely appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Inaugural Lifest Comes to Bon Aqua Beginning July 28

Lifest is coming to Tennessee for the first time ever July 28, July 29 and July 30 at Hideaway Farm in Bon Aqua/Lyles, Tennessee. The event began in Oshkosh, Wisconsin in 1990 as a 5K walk/run and became a Christian music festival in 1999. As of 2013, it is a four-day festival in Wisconsin with attendance of about 20,000 per day and featuring 175 Christian musical acts and inspirational speakers. Billed as a “Party with a Purpose”, Lifest Music City will offer more than 75 performances and seminars great for the whole family.
BON AQUA, TN
Cheatham County Source

WEATHER: 8-2-3,2022:Hot With Pop-Up Storms

Hazardous Weather Outlook Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 331 AM CDT Tue Aug 2 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-030845- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 331 AM CDT Tue Aug 2 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. An isolated strong storm with gusty winds and heavy rainfall […] The post WEATHER: 8-2-3,2022:Hot With Pop-Up Storms appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Cheatham County Source

Ashland City, TN
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
92K+
Views
ABOUT

Cheatham County Source is your personal portal to all things Cheatham County.

 https://cheathamcountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy