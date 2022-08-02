The Town of Pegram’s 12th Annual Community Yard Sale is scheduled for Saturday September 10th from 7am – 2pm.

If you would like to be included on the community map that will be distributed prior to the event, please contact Town Hall at (615) 646-0773 or email Mayor John Louallen at Mayor@Pegram.net no later than Monday August 29th.

Please provide your name and address.

The post Mark Your Calendar for Pegram’s 12th Annual Community Yard Sale appeared first on Cheatham County Source .