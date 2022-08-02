ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple In Legal Crosshairs Yet Again Over App Store Fees — This Time From French App Developers

By Shanthi Rexaline
 3 days ago
Apple, Inc. AAPL is facing another antitrust lawsuit over its App Store fees in the U.S.

The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California on Monday by the law firm Hagens Berman, along with a Paris-based antitrust lawyer.

The plaintiffs, including Figaro news app developer Société du Figaro, streaming app and sports news provider L’Équipe 24/24, and French content providers association Le Geste, have alleged that Cupertino has been charging app developers “supracompetitive” 30% commissions for 14 years, and a $99 annual fees.

Apple is abusing its monopoly power over app distribution on iOS-based devices by allowing only one app store for those devices, they said in the complaint.

"There is no valid business necessity or pro-competitive justification for Apple's conduct," the plaintiffs said.

"Instead, Apple's actions are designed to destroy competition."

Hagens Berman had in 2021 secured a $100 million settlement on behalf of U.S. iOS developers, with the agreement also leading to the creation of a Small Developer Assistance Fund and implementation of important changes to App Store policies and practices.

Price Action: Apple closed Monday’s session 0.62% lower at $161.51, according to Benzinga Pro data.

