Rome, GA

First National Community Bank headlines: Want a preview of I-75's growth? Head north on I-85. 2 years in, Cod Tail grows. Home sales boom easing?

Rome News-Tribune
 3 days ago

Today's first headlines : Please click here for all today's headlines.

What will the I-75 corridor look like in a few years? Take a spin up I-85 for a preview.Nothing fishy about Cod Tail's success.Tapping the brakes on torrid home sales?Peaks & Valleys: More pavement problems ... a sequel to Georgia's $4.5 billion movie year ... About time for Leo Mazzone.

Briefly: 36 covid patients in Rome's hospitals, up 8 since Friday.

Today's obituaries . Please click here to see the latest obituaries from our area.

Ware Mechanical Weather: 40% to 50% chance of rain through much of the week. Watch for fog this morning.

Rome Braves back home starting tonight; vs. Greenville through Sunday.

Atlanta Braves were off Monday, welcome Phillies today, Wednesday. Next: At Mets Thursday-Sunday for five games.

Football notes: High school, colleges, Falcons.

Community: Parks and Recreation registering for fall sports programs... Rome High's Splash & Dash is Saturday... The 37th Annual Tillman Clocktower 5K Road Race and 2-Mile Health Walk is Aug. 20.

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
Rome News-Tribune

Rome, GA
Rome News-Tribune is the daily newspaper of Rome, Georgia. Begun originally as a weekly newspaper, the paper has survived several merges with other newspapers. Aside from several months during the Civil War, the paper has been published continuously since 1843. It is owned by Times Journal Inc. based in Marietta, Ga.

 https://www.northwestgeorgianews.com/rome/

