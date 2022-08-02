First National Community Bank headlines: Want a preview of I-75's growth? Head north on I-85. 2 years in, Cod Tail grows. Home sales boom easing?

Today's first headlines : Please click here for all today's headlines.

Around Town:

What will the I-75 corridor look like in a few years? Take a spin up I-85 for a preview.Nothing fishy about Cod Tail's success.Tapping the brakes on torrid home sales?Peaks & Valleys: More pavement problems ... a sequel to Georgia's $4.5 billion movie year ... About time for Leo Mazzone.

Briefly: 36 covid patients in Rome's hospitals, up 8 since Friday.

Today's obituaries . Please click here to see the latest obituaries from our area.

Ware Mechanical Weather: 40% to 50% chance of rain through much of the week. Watch for fog this morning.

Crimewatch brought to you by Big Dan's Car Wash: Crime

Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports :

Rome Braves back home starting tonight; vs. Greenville through Sunday.

Atlanta Braves were off Monday, welcome Phillies today, Wednesday. Next: At Mets Thursday-Sunday for five games.

Football notes: High school, colleges, Falcons.

Community: Parks and Recreation registering for fall sports programs... Rome High's Splash & Dash is Saturday... The 37th Annual Tillman Clocktower 5K Road Race and 2-Mile Health Walk is Aug. 20.