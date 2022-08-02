ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China says it is in communication with U.S. over Pelosi's expected Taiwan visit

BEIJING, Aug 2 (Reuters) - China has been in communication with the United States over U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's expected visit to Taiwan, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said on Tuesday.

Pelosi kicked off a tour of four Asian countries on Monday in Singapore amid intense speculation that she may risk the wrath of Beijing by also visiting self-ruled Taiwan. read more

Comments / 214

grunt
3d ago

We can always rely on Democrats to do the wrong thing at the wrong time for the wrong reason. I thought California banned plastic bags. Why is Pelosi still there?

Reply(17)
226
Mary Ackley
3d ago

It's all Theatrics! All smoke and no fire! Mr. and Mrs. Pelosi have several Businesses in China, and have a very amicable working relationship with them. And this Coward and Communist administration are just going along with the game that they're playing to keep Fear instilled within the American Citizens. It makes it so much easier to control the population that way.

Reply(7)
102
Allan Haworth
3d ago

China wants that country. told her not to come. Got a Feeling there's going to be a war started real fast now and taiwan's going to lose in the big time thank you Nancy Pelosi for starting the war

Reply(4)
27
