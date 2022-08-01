Vice President of Enrollment Management

Since I started at Hesston College online from back home, I was not very sure of what to expect from American education. I was struggling to adapt to the sudden and drastic changes, so I finally decided to reach out to some of my professors and asked for help. Each time I go to my professors’ office hours to get help, they are very respectful of my efforts and they help me to solve the problems that I have. Professors here are also very observant of the students’ progress and always give meaningful feedback that promotes students’ development, both in personal and academic aspects.

