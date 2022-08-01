Vice President of Enrollment Management

www.hesston.edu
President’s Perspective – A Heart for Engineering
Last fall, Hesston College received an enthusiastic go-ahead from the Higher Learning Commission to launch its fourth baccalaureate degree program. The School of Engineering will welcome its first cohort of students in fall 2022 at its new home in Friesen Center in the heart of Hesston College’s beautiful campus.
Vision 2025 Review and Update
Vision 2025, a growth plan for the college community, is created and unveiled. This bold new vision calls for the integration of bachelor’s degrees while bostering the associate degree experience at Hesston. Summer 2019. Vision 2025 is presented to our constituents as the feature story in Hesston College Today...
Alumni Profile: Dr. Jeff Gingerich ’88
Go Everywhere: President, St. Bonaventure University. During my first year at Hesston, I began to think about doing something different my second year. I made the big decision to not play basketball and spend the fall semester of my second year in the YES (Youth Evangelism Service) program in Jamaica. Looking back on this, I realize how fortunate I was that Hesston granted academic credit for this experience. This was a truly transformational experience for me. Our group worked with peanut farmers and at a deaf school in a rural part of Jamaica. When I returned to Hesston, I was a different person and thought about the world in new ways.
Live Connections: The Hesston College School of Engineering
Hesston College has a long tradition of graduating high-achieving engineers. Now those alumni have a place to call home: the Hesston College School of Engineering. The School of Engineering is overseen by Johann Reimer, director of engineering education, and Dr. Joel Krehbiel, professor of physics and engineering. The School of Engineering is a core component of Vision 2025. Reimer joined Hesston College as a faculty member in 2020 and has spearheaded the effort to gain approval for the bachelor’s degree track by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC), Hesston’s primary accrediting body. HLC granted approval in fall of 2021.
Student Profile: Jessica Raharjo ’23
Since I started at Hesston College online from back home, I was not very sure of what to expect from American education. I was struggling to adapt to the sudden and drastic changes, so I finally decided to reach out to some of my professors and asked for help. Each time I go to my professors’ office hours to get help, they are very respectful of my efforts and they help me to solve the problems that I have. Professors here are also very observant of the students’ progress and always give meaningful feedback that promotes students’ development, both in personal and academic aspects.
Community Healing Circle
Hesston College faculty, staff and students will gather this fall to dedicate the Community Healing Circle, constructed to the south of Alliman Administration Center. The Community Healing Circle is an outgrowth from the work by the Task Force for Sexual Misconduct and Interpersonal Safety, which assessed Hesston’s campus climate, investigated the college’s commitment to safety and its mechanisms for addressing sexual misconduct. The task force completed its work in 2017, at which point the college initiated new processes, policies and training to build a safer campus.
Making Hard Jobs Easier
Drew Gerber, Tim Penner and Joe Biggerstaff at Harper Industries. At Harper Industries, innovation is led by listening. At the intersection of Highway 2 and East 14th in Harper, Kan., it might be easy to miss the global giant down the street. But for 54 years, just east of town, there has been a small office growing big dreams into solutions. Harper Industries has been guided by the hands of many Hesston graduates and its future continues to shine with the Lark spirit.
Celebrating 45 years of the Partner Program
Gerry and Jean Selzer, Howard and Sharon Brenneman. In 1976, under the leadership of President Laban Peachey, 36 families made a commitment that would shape Hesston College for many years to come. The idea was simple: sustain the college for the future. Some 45 years later, many of these charter families are still part of the Partner Program.
Athletics updates
Under the leadership of interm head coach Andrew Sharp ’99, the Hesston Larks softball team made a run deep into the KJCCC Division 2 Tournament in Topeka, Kan., May 14 to 16. The Larks faced elimination from the tournament after losing to top-seeded Highland Community College in the opening...
Presidential Medal of Valor awarded to Hesston College Alum
Hesston College graduate Ryan Sprunger ’11 was awarded the Medal of Valor on Monday, May 16, 2022, by President Joe Biden. Sprunger, along with 14 other recipients from the 2019-20 class, received this honor for “extraordinary valor above and beyond the call of duty.”. In the East Room...
