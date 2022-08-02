www.khou.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Metro Bus camera footage leads to capital murder chargehoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Road Rage: Houston man caught on camera chasing driver through the Houston Heightshoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Old Town Spring store owner allegedly shoots dog in cold bloodhoustonstringer_comSpring, TX
Trump agrees with Russia and wants Houston basketballer to stay in prisonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Beto O’Rourke Said We’re Going to Win!Tom HandyHouston, TX
Related
This map shows which US lakes contain brain-eating amoebas
A few days ago, a Missouri resident who went swimming in the Lake of Three Fires in Taylor County, Iowa, was hospitalized after a microscopic amoeba entered through their nose and started eating away at their brain. Better known as Naegleria fowleri, the single-celled organism that thrives in warm freshwater,...
natureworldnews.com
Mystery Disease Called 'Nosebleed Outbreak' or 'Rat Fever' is Emerging in Some African Countries
A mystery disease called the "nosebleed outbreak" or "nosebleed virus" has been reported spreading in several countries in Africa recently. The main symptoms of the disease, aside from nose bleeding, include fever, fatigue, and headache. It is considered lethal since the virus had already killed at least three people in...
Unvaxxed person from Upstate New York is diagnosed with first case of polio in the US nearly a decade: Patient believed to have contracted virus overseas and suffered severe symptoms including paralysis
America's first polio patient in nearly a decade is an adult in Upstate New York who had refused to get vaccinated against the virus, health chiefs revealed Thursday. The unnamed individual was hospitalized in Rockland County after suffering 'significant' symptoms of the disease including paralysis. It is not clear when...
What Are the COVID-19 BA.5 Symptoms? Everything About the New Variant
As COVID Omicron BA.5 continues to spread in the U.S., some may be wondering if the variant might cause distinct symptoms that set it apart from other Omicron variants. BA.5 is a sub-type of the Omicron variant of COVID that has been spreading around the country for months. Since it first started appearing in significant numbers in May, BA.5 has become by far the dominant COVID variant in the country and accounted for an estimated 77.9 percent of sampled cases in the week ending July 16, according to projections from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Symptoms of the Omicron BA.5 variant include runny nose, sneezing, and sore throat
The Omicron BA.5 variant is the dominant coronavirus strain in the US, according to the CDC. Its symptoms are similar to past Omicron subvariants: a sore throat, sneezing, and a runny nose. Experts say BA.5 infections may lead to less severe cases of COVID-19 than early ones.
How COVID-19 symptoms are changing: A sore throat and hoarse voice became top symptoms with newer variant
The top symptoms of the Omicron COVID-19 variant may differ from symptoms that were common at the start of the pandemic. Omicron may also be less severe than the Delta variant, a study out of the U.K. found. People with Omicron often report sore throat and a hoarse voice, which...
23 infants hospitalized in Tennessee for parechovirus, CDC warns
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is warning doctors about the spread of parechovirus, a common viral infection that can cause severe illness among infants younger than three months. From April 12 through May 24 of this year, 23 infants were admitted to the Monroe Carell Jr....
AOL Corp
Person in Missouri hospitalized with rare infection caused by brain-eating amoeba
A patient in Missouri was diagnosed with a rare brain infection that’s caused by a brain-eating amoeba, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services confirmed Thursday. The patient is being treated in an intensive care unit for the life-threatening infection called primary amoebic meningoencephalitis (PAM), according to DHSS.
IN THIS ARTICLE
A potentially deadly bacteria has been found in US soil and water for the first time. These are the symptoms of an infection the CDC has said to look out for.
Melioidosis — a rare, serious disease caused by burkholderia pseudomallei bacteria — is now considered endemic in some Gulf Coast regions of Mississippi.
Mosquito bites left a woman with a West Nile virus infection that caused facial paralysis and diarrhea for 3 months
A woman in New Jersey experienced partial facial paralysis as a symptom of West Nile virus. She also reported weakness in one arm and diarrhea due to the mosquito-borne illness. Most people infected with West Nile do not experience symptoms, but cases involving the brain can be fatal.
MedicalXpress
CDC warns of dangerous virus infecting babies in multiple states
A virus dangerous to infants is spreading across the United States, and parents and pediatricians should be on the lookout for symptoms, federal health officials say. Parechovirus has caused at least one infant death and has cropped up in multiple states since May, according to a health advisory issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
New York polio patient, 20, left paralyzed was infected with the same strain detected in London and Jerusalem, researchers say: Virus is confirmed in Rockland County sewage water
America’s first polio patient in nearly a decade was infected with the same strain of the virus as was spotted in Jerusalem and London earlier this year, researchers say. Testing revealed the Jewish man in his 20s and from Rockland County, New York — who was paralyzed by the disease — caught type 2 vaccine-derived polio virus (VDPV), like that detected in wastewater in the other nations.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Two dead as Ghana confirms its first outbreak of the deadly Marburg virus
Ghana has confirmed its first two cases of the highly infectious Marburg virus disease, the World Health Organization (WHO) said Sunday in a statement.
A teenager is fighting for his life after contracting a brain-eating amoeba at the beach with his family
Caleb Ziegelbauer, age 13, went to the hospital after experiencing headaches, fever, and hallucinations.
Man in Spain hospitalised with tick-borne viral disease ‘fatal in about 30 per cent of cases’
A man in Spain who was bitten by a tick has been hospitalised and diagnosed with Crimean-Congo haemorrhagic fever (CCHF), a disease that can kill up to 40 per cent of people who contract it.The patient was first admitted to a local hospital in the northwestern city of Leon. After he was then transferred to another hospital on a military plane, the Spanish defence ministry said on Thursday.“He has a tick bite and remains in a stable condition, despite the clinical severity that this pathology implies,” health authorities in the Castile and Leon region said in a statement.The viral disease...
Medical News Today
Vitiligo and COVID-19 vaccine: Links and more
Recent evidence has shown that COVID-19 vaccination may correlate with the onset or worsening of vitiligo. Vitiligo is an autoimmune condition involving skin pigmentation or color loss. A person with vitiligo develops patches of skin with little or no pigmentation across their body. COVID-19 vaccines are effective in preventing the...
Rare 'Brain-Eating Amoeba' Infects Swimmer; Forces Beach Closure
The potentially deadly amoeba is so rare that there have been only 154 known cases in the United States since 1962.
What Is Parechovirus? CDC Warns Of Infection Circulating Among US Infants
Authorities are warning of an infection that's been circulating among babies in the U.S. Called parechovirus (PeV), it can cause severe illness in very young infants. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has been receiving reports of PeV in "neonates and young infants" in multiple states since May, the agency said in the Health Alert Network (HAN) health advisory it issued Tuesday.
outbreaknewstoday.com
Parechovirus (PeV) is currently circulating in the United States: CDC
A Health Alert Network (HAN) Health Advisory was issued today by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) due to the circulation of parechovirus (PeV) in the United States. Since May 2022, CDC has received reports from healthcare providers in multiple states of PeV infections in neonates and young...
The Weather Channel
Outbreak of Deadly Marburg Virus Disease With 88% Fatality Rate Declared in Ghana: Learn What It Is, Symptoms and More
While the coronavirus may have initiated the worldwide pandemic and kept it in place, it seems as though every month we see a contender trying to usurp its throne. First, we had the Monkeypox virus sending the world into a frenzy in May, and now the WHO just declared another outbreak — the deadly Marburg Virus Disease (MVD).
Comments / 0