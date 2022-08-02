ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Daily Mail

Unvaxxed person from Upstate New York is diagnosed with first case of polio in the US nearly a decade: Patient believed to have contracted virus overseas and suffered severe symptoms including paralysis

America's first polio patient in nearly a decade is an adult in Upstate New York who had refused to get vaccinated against the virus, health chiefs revealed Thursday. The unnamed individual was hospitalized in Rockland County after suffering 'significant' symptoms of the disease including paralysis. It is not clear when...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
Newsweek

What Are the COVID-19 BA.5 Symptoms? Everything About the New Variant

As COVID Omicron BA.5 continues to spread in the U.S., some may be wondering if the variant might cause distinct symptoms that set it apart from other Omicron variants. BA.5 is a sub-type of the Omicron variant of COVID that has been spreading around the country for months. Since it first started appearing in significant numbers in May, BA.5 has become by far the dominant COVID variant in the country and accounted for an estimated 77.9 percent of sampled cases in the week ending July 16, according to projections from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
PUBLIC HEALTH
Houston, TX
MedicalXpress

CDC warns of dangerous virus infecting babies in multiple states

A virus dangerous to infants is spreading across the United States, and parents and pediatricians should be on the lookout for symptoms, federal health officials say. Parechovirus has caused at least one infant death and has cropped up in multiple states since May, according to a health advisory issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Daily Mail

New York polio patient, 20, left paralyzed was infected with the same strain detected in London and Jerusalem, researchers say: Virus is confirmed in Rockland County sewage water

America’s first polio patient in nearly a decade was infected with the same strain of the virus as was spotted in Jerusalem and London earlier this year, researchers say. Testing revealed the Jewish man in his 20s and from Rockland County, New York — who was paralyzed by the disease — caught type 2 vaccine-derived polio virus (VDPV), like that detected in wastewater in the other nations.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
The Independent

Man in Spain hospitalised with tick-borne viral disease ‘fatal in about 30 per cent of cases’

A man in Spain who was bitten by a tick has been hospitalised and diagnosed with Crimean-Congo haemorrhagic fever (CCHF), a disease that can kill up to 40 per cent of people who contract it.The patient was first admitted to a local hospital in the northwestern city of Leon. After he was then transferred to another hospital on a military plane, the Spanish defence ministry said on Thursday.“He has a tick bite and remains in a stable condition, despite the clinical severity that this pathology implies,” health authorities in the Castile and Leon region said in a statement.The viral disease...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Medical News Today

Vitiligo and COVID-19 vaccine: Links and more

Recent evidence has shown that COVID-19 vaccination may correlate with the onset or worsening of vitiligo. Vitiligo is an autoimmune condition involving skin pigmentation or color loss. A person with vitiligo develops patches of skin with little or no pigmentation across their body. COVID-19 vaccines are effective in preventing the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Medical Daily

What Is Parechovirus? CDC Warns Of Infection Circulating Among US Infants

Authorities are warning of an infection that's been circulating among babies in the U.S. Called parechovirus (PeV), it can cause severe illness in very young infants. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has been receiving reports of PeV in "neonates and young infants" in multiple states since May, the agency said in the Health Alert Network (HAN) health advisory it issued Tuesday.
CONNECTICUT STATE
outbreaknewstoday.com

Parechovirus (PeV) is currently circulating in the United States: CDC

A Health Alert Network (HAN) Health Advisory was issued today by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) due to the circulation of parechovirus (PeV) in the United States. Since May 2022, CDC has received reports from healthcare providers in multiple states of PeV infections in neonates and young...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Weather Channel

Outbreak of Deadly Marburg Virus Disease With 88% Fatality Rate Declared in Ghana: Learn What It Is, Symptoms and More

While the coronavirus may have initiated the worldwide pandemic and kept it in place, it seems as though every month we see a contender trying to usurp its throne. First, we had the Monkeypox virus sending the world into a frenzy in May, and now the WHO just declared another outbreak — the deadly Marburg Virus Disease (MVD).
PUBLIC HEALTH

