Amazon Partners With Major Retailers for Same-Day Delivery Initiative

Unlike Walmart, Amazon says customers are unfazed by inflation, and the e-commerce giant is whittling down warehouse costs
Amazon reported a fall in quarterly operating income. The e-commerce giant has not seen inflation change consumer behavior. Amazon pointed to progress in the efficiency of its fulfillment network. Considering some rough signals this week from Walmart, Shopify, and Best Buy, the news could've been a lot worse from Amazon's...
Motley Fool
Amazon Prime Members Can Now Get Free Same-Day Delivery From Some Local Stores
This perk could help you save time and money while supporting local businesses. Amazon Prime members can now order from other partnering retailers and get free same-day delivery. This service is available in select cities with plans to expand in the future. Amazon regularly adds new perks to its Amazon...
Walmart Announces Sweeping Changes For 28 Locations Based in Part on Company’s Stock Crash
This week’s precipitous stock drop has led to further reconsiderations of the company’s business model. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CNBC.com, Forbes.com, Walmart.com, and BestLifeOnline.com.
Can Best Buy Take on Amazon With Its New Store Concept?
Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com Inc. Report has given it a try with its Amazon Go and Amazon Fresh. Amazon Go operates with no cashiers or self-checkout stations, and instead the average shopper walks in, picks up items, puts them in their shopping cart, and walks out. The charge is automatically applied in their Amazon Go app (which is linked to one's Amazon account) through cameras and weight sensors.
pymnts.com
Amazon Offers Same-Day Delivery From Local Retailers
Amazon has given Prime members in 10 United States metro areas the ability to shop at local retail stores using the company’s app and website and have their purchases delivered that day. The cities involved in the program include Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Las Vegas, Miami, Phoenix, Scottsdale, Seattle and...
Is Walmart Closing Its Stores?
The pandemic changed businesses worldwide, and mega-giants like Walmart aren't an exception. Other stores like Costco, Kroger and Lidl decided to reduce the number of their open stores, and Walmart is taking the same route: unfortunately, several Walmart stores in the United States are set to shut down.
What To Do If You Ever Hear A 'Code Brown' At Walmart
When you go to your local Walmart, chances are that the most exciting thing to happen would be seeing a particularly oddball customer dressed in an outfit wildly inappropriate for grocery shopping — and even then, that's a pretty rare occurrence. Most of your trips to Walmart are usually the same old song and dance, selecting your items while enjoying the music playing over the intercom, only interrupted by employees making the same cut-and-dry announcements. Nothing really noteworthy — most of the time.
I visited my local Walmart and saw overflowing shelves and temporary sales bins as the company and employees face overstock issues
The sections with the most excess inventory were shoes, clothing, and accessories.
7 Walmart Brand Items That Are Just as Good as Name Brands
Store brands are gaining popularity among consumers. They reached a record $199 billion in sales across all major retail channels in 2021, according to the Private Label Manufacturers Association....
Who owns Walmart? It's not China. A look at the biggest shareholders in the company.
Sam Walton founded Walmart in 1962 in Rogers, Arkansas. His family is still the majority shareholders, holding more than half of total shares.
Sweeping Walmart Changes Announced For the Duration of 2022
One of the world’s wealthiest companies reported on immediate and upcoming changes effectuated to improve workplace and consumer culture. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, BestLifeOnline.com, and EatThis.com.
Major retailer plans to start opening smaller stores outside of shopping malls this fall
A popular department store chain recently announced plans to start opening smaller stand-alone stores that are not located inside shopping malls. Historically, if you wanted to shop at Macy's, you would typically need to travel to your local indoor shopping mall, with some exceptions. There you might find a large department store that took up multiple floors and was likely an anchor store for the shopping complex.
Walmart plans to start selling used goods from companies including Apple and Samsung to help customers save money
The retailer will sell products including headphones, tablets and sewing machines for low prices as part of its "Walmart Restored" program.
10 Biggest Deals at Walmart for August
Now is a time when consumers are feeling the squeeze of inflation at historic levels -- and it's pushing us into unfathomable depths of debt. Things in that department probably won't get better...
We’re FedEx drivers – why we skip your home & more company secrets
IN the age of online shopping, most of us know the frustration of coming home to no package on a day we know it's supposed to be delivered. Several FedEx drivers have been spilling secrets of the job, and one is why they might choose to skip your house on their route.
Digital Trends
Don’t miss Walmart’s huge air fryer clearance sale
Walmart, a reliable source of offers on kitchen appliances like Ninja Foodi deals, KitchenAid deals, and Instant Pot deals, is currently hosting a massive clearance sale on air fryers, so if you don’t own one yet, now’s probably the best time to buy. Air fryers are finding their way into more kitchens because these cooking devices prepare fried food that’s healthier due to little to no oil being used. They come with a wide range of prices, but shoppers are still always on the lookout for to enjoy savings when buying them, whether they’re going for basic air fryers or advanced models with all the bells and whistles.
Target Has a New Plan to Rival Walmart, Amazon
When that order of pretzels or music speakers finally arrives, few think of how it got from the producer to the retailer and then to the front door — in large part because big-name retailers have so far largely kept that part of the supply chain process behind closed doors.
Amazon employee dies at New Jersey warehouse during Prime Day, prompting federal probe
An Amazon employee died at one of the company's New Jersey fulfillment centers last week during Prime Day, a massive annual sales event that incentivizes people to order in abundance from the online retail giant. The incident prompted a federal investigation led by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, a regulatory branch of the U.S. Department of Labor that evaluates and enforces workplace safety standards.
Amazon, Walmart Square off Over Same-Day Delivery
Until speed-of-thought delivery is innovated, the next best thing is same day, a concept that Amazon is pursuing aggressively at a time of increasing demand for speedier service. Amazon said in a Monday (Aug. 1) blog post it’s now offering same-day ordering and delivery for Prime members in more than...
Leaked docs show Amazon planning a second Prime Day event to boost growth
Amazon is trying everything to boost sales and growth after a rough year.
