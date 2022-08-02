Bitcoin (BTC) Could See 'One Last Leg Up' Before Things Turn 'Dicey,' Says Analyst

biztoc.com
Benzinga
If You Invested $1,000 In Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin And Other Cryptos At Their COVID-19 Pandemic Lows, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
The stock market has performed very well in the past couple of years, and virtually anything investors have touched has turned to gold. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY total return since its COVID-19 bottom on March 23, 2000 is 83.6%. However, as well as stocks have performed...
dailyhodl.com
Biggest Whale in Bitcoin Suddenly Dumps Over $1,400,000,000 in Crypto As BTC Cracks $23,000
One of the biggest Bitcoin (BTC) whales in the world is rapidly selling off BTC amid the crypto market upswing. The whale, which was the richest non-exchange address in the world until earlier this week, has sold off a whopping 78,484 BTC since Monday, according to BitInfoCharts. With Bitcoin trading...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Billionaire Mike Novogratz Doubles Down on Prediction That Bitcoin (BTC) Explodes to $500,000
Galaxy Digital founder and CEO Mike Novogratz is still optimistic that Bitcoin (BTC) will hit a price of half a million dollars. When asked on Bloomberg if BTC can hit $500,000 over the next first years, Novogratz answered, “I do, I do.”. According to Novogratz, there are institutional investors...
dailyhodl.com
Mysterious Bitcoin Wallet Amasses $3,000,000,000 Crypto Fortune in Just Three Days
A new Bitcoin wallet has amassed a massive crypto fortune after collecting more than $3 billion worth of BTC in less than one week. Data from BitInfoCharts reveals that the whale address has gobbled up 132,877 BTC, worth about $3 billion at time of writing, in just three days – between July 19th and July 21st of 2022.
How bad is the crypto market crash? Take a look at Coinbase
Among those reeling from the billions of dollars lost in the cryptocurrency crash, no company has taken a greater beating than Coinbase. The nation's largest and first publicly traded crypto exchange, Coinbase has seen its stock price plunge 81% this year, and has recently announced plans to shed one-fifth of its staff.
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Whales Pile Into Dogecoin Competitor Shiba Inu As Holdings Explode by Over 500%
Ethereum (ETH) whales are aggressively increasing their holdings of a Dogecoin (DOGE) rival as the crypto market stages a modest recovery. According to transactions tracker WhaleStats, Ethereum whales have increased their holdings of Shiba Inu (SHIB) by slightly over 580% from $736,000 to over $5 million in under 24 hours, in the process moving the Dogecoin competitor from being their seventh-largest holding to the second-largest holding.
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Who Called Bitcoin and Crypto Meltdown Says There Will Be ‘No Mercy’ for Traders Turning Euphoric
The strategist who predicted this year’s Bitcoin (BTC) collapse below $30,000 says the crypto market’s latest bounce will likely be short-lived. Pseudonymous crypto strategist Capo tells his 434,400 Twitter followers that the rally Bitcoin experienced by surging above $22,000 is unconvincing at a time when the US dollar index (DXY) is in the midst of a parabolic rally.
Benzinga
If You Had $10,000 Right Now, Would You Put It On Bitcoin, Ethereum Or Shiba Inu (SHIB)?
Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing:. If you had $10,000 to invest,...
Benzinga
Are Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Traders Losing Confidence? Analyst Says This Could Be The Start Of 'Good Times Returning'
Major coins traded lower Tuesday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap fell 0.5% to $1.07 trillion at press time. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Why It Matters: Risk assets were seen in negative territory on Tuesday evening, with two of the largest cryptocurrencies in the red. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed 0.7% and 0.2% lower, respectively. Their futures were largely flat at press time.
u.today
Ancient Bitcoin Address Awakens by Suddenly Moving 1,110 Bitcoin
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Benzinga
Here's What World's Richest Crypto Billionaire Has To Say About Tesla Dumping Bitcoin
Binance founder and CEO Changpeng Zhao (with a net worth of $27.3 billion as of July 21) shared his view about Tesla Inc TSLA unloading most of its Bitcoin BTC/USD holdings. In a recent interview, Zhao said people shouldn't read too deeply into Elon Musk cashing out of Bitcoin so heavily.
dailycoin.com
Ethereum (ETH) Whales Are Stocking Up On Shiba Inu (SHIB) – Here’s Why
The top whales on Ethereum’s (ETH) blockchain are aggressively stocking up on popular meme coin Shiba Inu (SHIB). The 580% daily increase suggests ETH whales favor the memecoin its rival Dogecoin (DOGE). From Less Than $1M to $5M in 24 Hours. The rapid spike could be a direct result...
Benzinga
How Much $1000 In Ethereum Classic Will Be Worth If The Crypto Reaches All-Time Highs Before Ethereum Merge
Ethereum Classic ETC/USD was pulling back slightly for the second 24-hour trading period in a row after skyrocketing a whopping 75% higher between Tuesday and Thursday’s sessions. Benzinga pointed out on Thursday that a period of consolidation was likely to take place, at least for the crypto to print a higher low.
dailyhodl.com
Historically Accurate Indicator Suggests Bitcoin (BTC) About to Rip, Says Analyst Who Called May 2021 Collapse
A closely followed crypto analyst known for calling the May 2021 collapse in Bitcoin (BTC) says that an indicator with a solid track record is suggesting rallies are approaching. The pseudonymous analyst known as Dave the Wave tells his 122,000 Twitter followers that Bitcoin’s moving average convergence divergence (MACD) just...
CoinDesk
Huge Traders Remain Super Bullish on Bitcoin Despite Crypto Carnage
Bitcoin (BTC) remains way below its highs, and reasons for optimism seem scarce. But not for some of the biggest traders, who’ve retained a rosy view. Cumberland, a Chicago-based market-making firm that buys and sells with institutions and other firms that do big transactions, recently surveyed its clients and found optimism abounds.
AOL Corp
Tesla Just Sold 75% of Its Cryptocurrency Holdings for Nearly $1 Billion
Elon Musk’s relationship with cryptocurrency is as complicated as the rockets he sends into space. In 2021, Tesla sank $1.5 billion into Bitcoin, stating to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that the investment would allow the carmaker “more flexibility to further diversify and maximize our returns on cash.” Tesla soon accepted cryptocurrency as payment for its EVs, and the carmaker raked in a breathtaking billion-dollar gain on investment in a mere 45 days.
dailyhodl.com
Stablecoin Pattern Suggests Massive Bitcoin Breakout May Be Incoming, According to Crypto Analytics Firm Santiment
Crypto analytics firm Santiment says that the dwindling supply of stablecoins may be a sign that a massive Bitcoin (BTC) breakout is on the horizon. According to the market intelligence firm, the circulating supply of Tether (USDT) and USD Coin (USDC), the two biggest stablecoins by market cap, has been dramatically decreasing since May 2022.
biztoc.com
2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks J.P. Morgan Predicts Will Surge Over 40%
The stock market has been on a roll over the past month, with the S&P 500 rising nearly 9%. JPMorgan chief global markets strategist Marko Kolanovic has an upbeat message for those concerned about the sustainability of the rally. "Risk markets are rallying despite some disappointing data releases, indicating bad news was already anticipated/priced in," he says.
CoinDesk
Market Wrap: Bitcoin Wavers in Narrow Range as Cryptos Trade Weaker
Bitcoin (BTC) was in decline for much of the day, with prices contracting 1%. Should prices by the end of Tuesday in negative territory this would mark the fifth consecutive day of declines, with each coming on below average volume (based on the 20-day moving average). The average true range...
dailyhodl.com
Top Ethereum Altcoin Project Appears Ready for Major Rally, According to Crypto Analyst Michaël van de Poppe
A widely followed crypto analyst says one blockchain oracle built on Ethereum (ETH) is poised for a bullish flip. Trader Michaël van de Poppe tells his 618,300 Twitter followers that Chainlink (LINK) could explode from current prices nearing $7 to upwards of $10. “Chainlink looks ready for $9.50-10.00, and...
