ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California and Illinois declare health emergency over monkeypox outbreak

biztoc.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
biztoc.com

Comments / 0

Related
biztoc.com

Kansans vote overwhelmingly to preserve abortion rights

Voters in Kansas turned out in record numbers Tuesday and overwhelmingly rejected a proposed amendment that would have removed the right to an abortion from the state constitution and opened the door for the Republican-controlled legislature to pass restrictions or an outright ban. Ali Rogin reports from Kansas.
KANSAS STATE
biztoc.com

4 charts that show just how big abortion won in Kansas

A poll worker helps voters cast their ballots in the Kansas primary election at Merriam Christian Church in Merriam, Kansas, on August 2. | Kyle Rivas/Getty Images. More people turned out than in any primary in Kansas history — and that could happen elsewhere, too. On Tuesday, an unprecedented...
KANSAS STATE
biztoc.com

Enter our student video competition and pitch your way to TechCrunch Disrupt

TechCrunch Disrupt is back, in person on October 18–20 in San Francisco, and we want to remind university and college students that one minute can change the trajectory of your startup dreams. How? The possibility begins when you apply to the TechCrunch Student Pitch Competition (powered by Blackstone LaunchPad). Here’s how it works: Record a […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
biztoc.com

Rare downtown San Mateo home with 7-plus-car parking and 2 full kitchens

This two-level property can function as a single-family home with multigenerational living or provide rental income. The home features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, an office and there is about 200 square feet of basement space. The home’s features include a charming front porch, a sunny living room with a bay window and pocket doors that seal it off from the dining room, hardwood floors, high ceilings, and decorative millwork.
SAN MATEO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy