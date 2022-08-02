ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Saudi Aramco Buys Valvoline's Product Business for $2.6 Billion

 2 days ago
Hackers drain nearly all of the ~$190M in crypto from the Nomad token bridge, which is backed by Coinbase and OpenSea, over a long series of transactions

The Nomad token bridge appears to have experienced a security exploit that has allowed hackers to systematically drain the bridge’s funds over a long series of transactions. Nearly the entire $190.7 million in crypto has been removed from the bridge, with only $651.54 left remaining in the wallet, according to decentralized finance (DeFi) tracking platform DeFi Llama.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Did Tiger Dump Its Tech Stocks: Fund Up Just 0.4% In July Despite Nasdaq Surge, Still Down 50% YTD

Did Tiger Dump Its Tech Stocks: Fund Up Just 0.4% In July Despite Nasdaq Surge, Still Down 50% YTD. The last time we discussed Tiger Global's catastrophic performance was exactly two months ago when we found the formerly iconic hedge fund reeling in the post-tech crash wasteland of 2022, down a whopping 52% through June having lost money every single month in 2022...
STOCKS
Alibaba Stock Recovery Hits Roadblocks Ahead of Earnings Report

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. faces a reality check as the e-commerce giant reports quarterly results on Thursday. Investors will be laser focused on forward guidance, particularly after harsh Covid lockdowns in China during the second quarter. Concerns about a slowing economy, an ongoing regulatory crackdown and heightened Sino-American tensions also complicates that outlook.
STOCKS
Cost Plus Drugs: Mark Cuban's Pharmacy Startup Sells Ultra-Cheap Medications

Billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban's new company, which publicly launched in January, is selling hundreds of generic, commonly used medications. The generic version of Actos -- prescribed for patients with diabetes and typically sold for $74.40 at standard pharmacies -- is available for $6.60 for 30 pills. Cost Plus Drug Company...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Stocks moving in after-hours trading: eBay, Lucid Group, Booking Holdings, Clorox

Stocks snapped a two-day drop on Wednesday, boosted by better-than-expected economic data and earnings results. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 416.33 points while strong numbers from PayPal and Moderna pushed the Nasdaq 100 up 2.7%. eBay shares moved higher in after-hours trading after the company reported a Q2 earnings beat.
STOCKS
Walmart cuts 200 corporate employees, says it will continue hiring in ‘key areas’

Walmart let go of almost 200 corporate employees on Wednesday amid the economic downturn and rising inflation, according to a person familiar with the development. The company said in a statement that these layoffs are a part of updating its structure. Last month, the firm slashed its Q2 and yearly profit guidance and said people […]
BUSINESS
Economy
Markets
UK's Mediclinic to be bought by consortium in $4.49 billion deal

- South Africa's Remgro said on Thursday it will buy British hospital chain operator Mediclinic International in a consortium with MSC Mediterranean Shipping for an equity value of about 3.7 billion pounds ($4.49 billion). ($1 = 0.8232 pounds) (Corrects Reuters Instrument Code in paragraph 10) By Josh Horwitz SHANGHAI (Reuters)...
AGRICULTURE
Dan Veru, Palisade Capital: How to position as bull market beckons

Asset manager Dan Veru believes U.S. stocks could go through a sustained dip, before embarking on a "powerful rally" by the end of the year. Veru attributed July's good showing to better-than-expected earnings and "acceptable" third-quarter guidance. The broad-based S & P 500 hit its highest level since June. The...
STOCKS
Robust earnings support European shares; eyes on BoE rate decision

- European shares edged up on Thursday following strong results from a slew of companies, with focus squarely on Britain's central bank that is expected to lift interest rates by the most since 1995. The pan-European STOXX 600 index gained 0.1%, taking cues from a 0.4% rise in Asian equities...
BUSINESS
Saudi Arabia Sets up Investment Promotion Agency

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia has set up an agency to promote investment in the country, a key goal of an ambitious economic reform agenda, the investment minister and state media said on Twitter, citing a cabinet decision. The Saudi Investment Promotion Authority "will be a strong supporter of the...
MIDDLE EAST
European markets open to close; Bank of England interest rate decision

The pan-European Stoxx 600 was up 0.3% in early trade. Retail stocks were the standout performers, gaining 2.5%. Investors are awaiting the Bank of England's next monetary policy decision. The central bank is broadly expected to hike interest rates by 50 basis points. U.K.'s FTSE was muted on Thursday morning...
BUSINESS
Saudi Arabia’s Controversial New City Run Entirely on Renewable Energy

Saudi Arabia’s Prince revealed a plan to build The Line, a linear 100-mile-long city that will be emission-free and completely run on renewable energy, The Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman revealed the plan in 2021 and said it would be constructed vertically, with no roads or cars. Now the Saudi government has released images of what The Line could look like once complete.
TRAFFIC
EV Maker Lucid Cuts Production Outlook in Half

Electric-vehicle maker Lucid Group said it expected to make half as many cars as previously forecast. Lucid now projects making between 6,000 and 7,000 vehicles. The California-based company on Wednesday slashed its 2022 production target for the second time this year. JCPenney is offering an extra 25% off sitewide. Nike...
BUSINESS
Fed to markets: Not so fast on end of rate hikes

Note: Yield on five year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities; Data: Federal Reserve, FactSet. Federal Reserve officials have watched closely as interest rates plunged the last few weeks. Apparently, they don't like what they see. Driving the news: Markets were becoming too confident in future easing, starting to price in only...
BUSINESS
Looking for partner/investor for an already built project

Mohamed triki is a full stack web developer. Looking for partner/investor for an already built project. We have already built the mvp and tested it (we got 200+ customer with no marketing at all) We saw big potential on the market. If you are interested you can Dm me or send an email to itsmohamedtriki@ gmail.com.
JOBS
Lucid Motors has drastically reduced its production target, again

Luxury EV startup Lucid Motors has changed its yearly production target again. The California-based company's CEO Peter Rawlinson said it is planning a number of structural changes to amp up production. Supply chain woes and a shortage of parts and raw materials are to blame for the slow output. Lucid...
BUSINESS

