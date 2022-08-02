Saudi Aramco Buys Valvoline's Product Business for $2.6 Billion

biztoc.com
Hackers drain nearly all of the ~$190M in crypto from the Nomad token bridge, which is backed by Coinbase and OpenSea, over a long series of transactions
The Nomad token bridge appears to have experienced a security exploit that has allowed hackers to systematically drain the bridge’s funds over a long series of transactions. Nearly the entire $190.7 million in crypto has been removed from the bridge, with only $651.54 left remaining in the wallet, according to decentralized finance (DeFi) tracking platform DeFi Llama.
Airlines Are Saving Billions By Hedging on Fuel Prices
Hedging may not be a basic flight maneuver, but it's helping some airlines weather the year's economic thermo turbulence. Thanks to hedges on...
Exclusive-Saudi, UAE save oil firepower in case of winter supply crisis
LONDON/DUBAI, Aug 4 (Reuters) - OPEC leaders Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates stand ready to deliver a "significant increase" in oil output should the world face a severe supply crisis this winter, sources familiar with the thinking of the top Gulf exporters said.
Did Tiger Dump Its Tech Stocks: Fund Up Just 0.4% In July Despite Nasdaq Surge, Still Down 50% YTD
Did Tiger Dump Its Tech Stocks: Fund Up Just 0.4% In July Despite Nasdaq Surge, Still Down 50% YTD. The last time we discussed Tiger Global's catastrophic performance was exactly two months ago when we found the formerly iconic hedge fund reeling in the post-tech crash wasteland of 2022, down a whopping 52% through June having lost money every single month in 2022...
Alibaba Stock Recovery Hits Roadblocks Ahead of Earnings Report
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. faces a reality check as the e-commerce giant reports quarterly results on Thursday. Investors will be laser focused on forward guidance, particularly after harsh Covid lockdowns in China during the second quarter. Concerns about a slowing economy, an ongoing regulatory crackdown and heightened Sino-American tensions also complicates that outlook.
Cost Plus Drugs: Mark Cuban's Pharmacy Startup Sells Ultra-Cheap Medications
Billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban's new company, which publicly launched in January, is selling hundreds of generic, commonly used medications. The generic version of Actos -- prescribed for patients with diabetes and typically sold for $74.40 at standard pharmacies -- is available for $6.60 for 30 pills. Cost Plus Drug Company...
Stocks moving in after-hours trading: eBay, Lucid Group, Booking Holdings, Clorox
Stocks snapped a two-day drop on Wednesday, boosted by better-than-expected economic data and earnings results. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 416.33 points while strong numbers from PayPal and Moderna pushed the Nasdaq 100 up 2.7%. eBay shares moved higher in after-hours trading after the company reported a Q2 earnings beat.
Walmart cuts 200 corporate employees, says it will continue hiring in ‘key areas’
Walmart let go of almost 200 corporate employees on Wednesday amid the economic downturn and rising inflation, according to a person familiar with the development. The company said in a statement that these layoffs are a part of updating its structure. Last month, the firm slashed its Q2 and yearly profit guidance and said people […]
UK's Mediclinic to be bought by consortium in $4.49 billion deal
- South Africa's Remgro said on Thursday it will buy British hospital chain operator Mediclinic International in a consortium with MSC Mediterranean Shipping for an equity value of about 3.7 billion pounds ($4.49 billion). ($1 = 0.8232 pounds) (Corrects Reuters Instrument Code in paragraph 10) By Josh Horwitz SHANGHAI (Reuters)...
Germany’s Switch to Diesel From Gas Comes at a Cost
With Russian gas supplies still at risk, German industry is turning to oil to power its factories. It may just be swapping one problem for another.
Dan Veru, Palisade Capital: How to position as bull market beckons
Asset manager Dan Veru believes U.S. stocks could go through a sustained dip, before embarking on a "powerful rally" by the end of the year. Veru attributed July's good showing to better-than-expected earnings and "acceptable" third-quarter guidance. The broad-based S & P 500 hit its highest level since June. The...
Robust earnings support European shares; eyes on BoE rate decision
- European shares edged up on Thursday following strong results from a slew of companies, with focus squarely on Britain's central bank that is expected to lift interest rates by the most since 1995. The pan-European STOXX 600 index gained 0.1%, taking cues from a 0.4% rise in Asian equities...
US News and World Report
Saudi Arabia Sets up Investment Promotion Agency
DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia has set up an agency to promote investment in the country, a key goal of an ambitious economic reform agenda, the investment minister and state media said on Twitter, citing a cabinet decision. The Saudi Investment Promotion Authority "will be a strong supporter of the...
Lyft assured no layoffs were coming. Now employees are scrambling for their next gig
The day before Lyft shut down its in-house rental service and laid off close to 60 employees, the team in charge of the program was consumed by what they thought was a much bigger problem. Throughout June, the rentals team had attempted to get the service up and running in New York without success. The […]
European markets open to close; Bank of England interest rate decision
The pan-European Stoxx 600 was up 0.3% in early trade. Retail stocks were the standout performers, gaining 2.5%. Investors are awaiting the Bank of England's next monetary policy decision. The central bank is broadly expected to hike interest rates by 50 basis points. U.K.'s FTSE was muted on Thursday morning...
One Green Planet
Saudi Arabia’s Controversial New City Run Entirely on Renewable Energy
Saudi Arabia’s Prince revealed a plan to build The Line, a linear 100-mile-long city that will be emission-free and completely run on renewable energy, The Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman revealed the plan in 2021 and said it would be constructed vertically, with no roads or cars. Now the Saudi government has released images of what The Line could look like once complete.
EV Maker Lucid Cuts Production Outlook in Half
Electric-vehicle maker Lucid Group said it expected to make half as many cars as previously forecast. Lucid now projects making between 6,000 and 7,000 vehicles. The California-based company on Wednesday slashed its 2022 production target for the second time this year. JCPenney is offering an extra 25% off sitewide. Nike...
Fed to markets: Not so fast on end of rate hikes
Note: Yield on five year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities; Data: Federal Reserve, FactSet. Federal Reserve officials have watched closely as interest rates plunged the last few weeks. Apparently, they don't like what they see. Driving the news: Markets were becoming too confident in future easing, starting to price in only...
Looking for partner/investor for an already built project
Mohamed triki is a full stack web developer. Looking for partner/investor for an already built project. We have already built the mvp and tested it (we got 200+ customer with no marketing at all) We saw big potential on the market. If you are interested you can Dm me or send an email to itsmohamedtriki@ gmail.com.
Lucid Motors has drastically reduced its production target, again
Luxury EV startup Lucid Motors has changed its yearly production target again. The California-based company's CEO Peter Rawlinson said it is planning a number of structural changes to amp up production. Supply chain woes and a shortage of parts and raw materials are to blame for the slow output. Lucid...
