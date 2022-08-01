ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
House Rent

Inflation: 'No quick relief in rent increases,' economist ex…

biztoc.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
biztoc.com

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Fortune

How hard the housing correction is hitting your local housing market, as told by one interactive map

Two months ago, Moody’s Analytics chief economist Mark Zandi came to Fortune with a bold call: The U.S. housing market, he said, was entering into a “housing correction.” At the time, some in the real estate industry brushed it off. How fast things change. Now, many of the biggest names in real estate have adopted Zandi’s “housing correction” rhetoric.
BUSINESS
Markets Insider

An Amazon worker making $15.75 an hour took a second job and is still having trouble paying for gas, as a record number of Americans are working 70-hour weeks to deal with inflation

A record number of Americans hold two full-time jobs, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. One Amazon worker took on a second job so he could afford the rising cost of gas. Inflation is making gas, groceries, and rent more expensive and driving people to look for more work.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Inflation#Interest Rates#Renting#Mortgage#Business Industry#Ubs#American#The Federal Reserve#Yahoo Finance Live#National Rent Index H
TheStreet

Home Sellers are Doing the Unthinkable (in Some Markets)

Trying to buy a home over the past decade has been an incredibly stressful exercise. While interest rates were low, and credit relatively easy to obtain, prices for housing moved up relentlessly. Increasingly desperate buyers were forced to engage in bidding wars, waive inspections and even camp out for the...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
House Rent
Fortune

Seniors feel forgotten by state stimulus efforts to combat inflation: ‘We’re not important enough to be considered’

Seniors across the country say they feel “excluded” from state stimulus efforts to combat inflation. Between her increased rent and rising gas and grocery prices, Caren Spencer, 76, has little money left over at the end of each month. She’s pared back her cable package and rarely shops; she’s considering cutting the monthly donations she makes to a couple of charities just to get by herself.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Benzinga

'Historically, Housing Has Led Us Into Every Recession Since WWII' - National Association Of Home Builders CEO Jerry Howard, Echos Elon Musk, Shares Grim Outlook

Jerry Howard, NAHB CEO, has plenty of experience in the housing industry. Prior to joining NAHB, Jerry served as the Chief Lobbyist for the National Council of State Housing Agencies. For over a quarter of a century, Jerry has been analyzing the housing market. In last month’s interview with Bloomberg,...
ANN ARBOR, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy