Inflation: 'No quick relief in rent increases,' economist ex…

biztoc.com
Related
Stimulus Check Update: Eight States Will Receive Payments In August
In the face of widespread inflation that has strained household budgets across the country and left Americans struggling with food, gas, and housing expenses, eight states are getting ready to implement direct payments to assist residents.
US home prices are about to tumble as demand for new houses 'craters,' an economist warns
"The next few months will be very tough" for the US housing market, economist Ian Shepherdson told clients Tuesday, as fears of a major crash grow.
U.S. Headed for Massive Layoffs: Economist
"This is going to be a brutal recession," Peter Schiff told Newsweek. "I think it's going to be more of a depression by the time it's over."
What Happens in a Recession to House Prices?
Expect a "dampening" of home prices but not a plunge, an expert told Newsweek.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
How hard the housing correction is hitting your local housing market, as told by one interactive map
Two months ago, Moody’s Analytics chief economist Mark Zandi came to Fortune with a bold call: The U.S. housing market, he said, was entering into a “housing correction.” At the time, some in the real estate industry brushed it off. How fast things change. Now, many of the biggest names in real estate have adopted Zandi’s “housing correction” rhetoric.
Lumber prices—which warned us about inflation over a year ago—are again trying to tell us something
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Lumber markets were a harbinger of big economic shifts early on in the pandemic, and today’s slumping prices could be just as telling about the economy’s future. Lumber...
The housing market enters into recession—here’s what to expect next
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. The housing cycle—which began its upward climb in 2011—has officially turned over. Simply put: We've moved into a housing recession. On Tuesday, we learned that homebuilders broke ground...
An Amazon worker making $15.75 an hour took a second job and is still having trouble paying for gas, as a record number of Americans are working 70-hour weeks to deal with inflation
A record number of Americans hold two full-time jobs, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. One Amazon worker took on a second job so he could afford the rising cost of gas. Inflation is making gas, groceries, and rent more expensive and driving people to look for more work.
IN THIS ARTICLE
AT&T says more people are paying their phone bills late. It's another sign that rising wages and pandemic savings are no match for inflation.
AT&T is seeing an uptick in late payments, the company said in its recent earnings call. This is yet another example of how inflation is increasingly weighing on US consumers. While consumer spending and the job market are still strong, other signs point to a slowing economy. If you can't...
The 12 best cities to weather a housing-market downturn when a recession strikes
The economy is reeling amid fears of an upcoming recession. As mortgage rates rise and uncertainty spreads, home prices have declined across the country. Home value downturns will escalate in the trendiest hotspots, while other markets will show more resilience. Pandemic home buying hotspots like Sacramento and San Jose have...
Home Sellers are Doing the Unthinkable (in Some Markets)
Trying to buy a home over the past decade has been an incredibly stressful exercise. While interest rates were low, and credit relatively easy to obtain, prices for housing moved up relentlessly. Increasingly desperate buyers were forced to engage in bidding wars, waive inspections and even camp out for the...
Waiting for Real Estate Prices to Fall Before Buying? Here's Why That May Not Be a Good Idea
Price is important, but it shouldn't be the only driving factor when buying real estate.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Seniors feel forgotten by state stimulus efforts to combat inflation: ‘We’re not important enough to be considered’
Seniors across the country say they feel “excluded” from state stimulus efforts to combat inflation. Between her increased rent and rising gas and grocery prices, Caren Spencer, 76, has little money left over at the end of each month. She’s pared back her cable package and rarely shops; she’s considering cutting the monthly donations she makes to a couple of charities just to get by herself.
House Prices Are Falling in These 10 U.S. Cities as Market Shifts
Reno, Nevada, and Austin, Texas, lead a list of cities that have seen the price of houses listed for sale with a major realtor website fall the most.
Inflation Is (Still) at a Record High, but a Few Items Are Actually Getting Cheaper
Inflation in the U.S. has notched — say it with us — another four-decade high. Consumer prices increased a staggering 9.1% in the 12 months ending in June, which is the largest increase since November 1981, according to new data from the Labor Department. This past May, the inflation rate was 8.6%; just since then, prices have risen 1.3%.
A housing recession is the first step to a Fed-induced recession. Here’s where the housing market goes next
In the early ’80s, homebuilders mailed two-by-fours to then Fed Chair Paul Volcker in hope the central bank would relax its inflation fight that saw mortgage rates top 18%. Of course, the Fed didn’t back off until the 1981 recession helped tame the inflationary spike that began a decade earlier.
Top economist Mohamed El-Erian shifts stance on inflation and now thinks it has peaked as recession looms
Top economist Mohamed El-Erian told CNBC on Friday that inflation in the US has peaked. "The problem is that inflation is going to come down with growth probably going into a recession, and that's not good news." Last month, he said inflation hadn't peaked yet amid high energy prices.
Workers' wages continue to climb, but not as fast as inflation
Employers continued hiking workers' pay at a brisker-than-expected pace, but the increases still weren't enough to compensate for the even faster rise in inflation.
Essence
Americans Will Be Paying At Least $5000 More On Living Costs This Year Thanks To Inflation
Bloomberg economists say that American household should have extra $5200 in their budget for inflated prices of everyday necessities. If you haven’t noticed, everything is more expensive. So much so, experts are saying you need to have at least $5,200 more on hand to keep up. In 2020 the...
'Historically, Housing Has Led Us Into Every Recession Since WWII' - National Association Of Home Builders CEO Jerry Howard, Echos Elon Musk, Shares Grim Outlook
Jerry Howard, NAHB CEO, has plenty of experience in the housing industry. Prior to joining NAHB, Jerry served as the Chief Lobbyist for the National Council of State Housing Agencies. For over a quarter of a century, Jerry has been analyzing the housing market. In last month’s interview with Bloomberg,...
Comments / 1