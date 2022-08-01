Art Demonstration with Susie Garrett

hsvmuseum.org
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
tvliving.com
Experience nostalgia at Huntsville revisited
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Every now and then, you might find something that fascinates you about history. Imagine finding an old picture of a place you visit now, in disbelief of what it used to look like. That’s exactly what happens when people walk into Huntsville Revisited.
hsvmuseum.org
$5 After 5 with Diana Lucas
Thursdays | 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. Enjoy $5 admission on Thursdays from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the Huntsville Museum of Art. Explore the Museum’s latest exhibitions or visit favorites from the Museum collection during this after-hours event. Wine service has returned. Guests aged 21+ will be able to purchase a glass of wine from the Church Street Wine Shoppe for $7. At 6 p.m., enjoy a musical performance by Diana Lucas in the galleries.
15 essential Huntsville restaurants and local food recommendations
There’s never been a better time to be a mouth in Huntsville. Over the last decade, the city’s food-scene zoomed forward light-years. Huntsville food options are now way more diverse, imaginative and excellent than they’ve ever been. And it keeps snowballing. Since I typed that last sentence, three more new restaurants have probably opened already.
hsvmuseum.org
$5 After 5
Thursdays | 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. Enjoy $5 admission on Thursdays from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the Huntsville Museum of Art. Explore the Museum’s latest exhibitions or visit favorites from the Museum collection during this after-hours event. Wine service has returned. Guests aged 21+ will be able to purchase a glass of wine from the Church Street Wine Shoppe for $7.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
News 19’s Madison Neal wins Miss Alabama Volunteer!!!
Miss Alabama Volunteer is part of the Miss Volunteer America organization, which is a nationwide, service-oriented scholarship program based in Tennessee. It seeks to empower women and give them opportunities to grow while giving back to their community.
tvliving.com
Big Bob Gibson’s Pit Master Chris Lilly shows TVL one of his favorite grilling recipes
DECATUR, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you are looking for some much-needed barbeque tips, pit master Chris Lilly at Big Bob Gibson BBQ has you covered!. Lilly joined TVL to provide some of his best tips when it comes to grilling. He also had some ideas some ideas on how to save a buck or two when whipping up those meals.
Alabama Pecan Growers Association goes nuts over Newberry Orchard
The APGA made a rare visit to North Alabama during their annual summer tour. Newberry Pecan Orchard hosted the group and showed them why their pecans have a little personality.
TODD STARNES: Atheists Target Alabama First Grade Teacher
An Alabama first grade teacher is facing the wrath of atheists after she used stories about Jesus during a lesson on the Easter holiday. The unnamed teacher at Moulton Elementary School in Lawrence County, was accused of giving children religious-themed coloring books that depicted Jesus along with a Bible verse telling the kids that “Jesus is alive.”
RELATED PEOPLE
WAFF
Greenbrier Parkway land purchased to develop industrial park in Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Through a partnership between Fairway Investments and Triad Properties, land has been purchased near Greenbrier Parkway to develop the Huntsville West Industrial Park. The joint venture plans to develop distribution, warehouse and logistics space. Building sizes will range from 250,000 to 400,000 square feet and there...
tvliving.com
You can find the perfect French Farmhouse pieces at this Hartselle shop
HARTSELLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Looking to add the perfect vintage piece to your home to make it feel a little more shabby chic?. Cedar Grove Farms is known for pickin’ some of the best vintage and antique pieces around the U.S. Cedar Grove focuses on French Farmhouse style. The popular décor focuses on soft and neutral colors with natural woods, stone, and of course, anything vintage.
wvtm13.com
WATCH: Cow running from police on I-65 in Cullman, Alabama
CULLMAN, Ala. — Here's something you don't see every day. Check out the video above to see a cow running from police on Interstate 65 in Cullman, Alabama!. Watch and share this must-see video on Facebook here. By the way, this isn't the only bizarre animal on the loose...
Need groceries? Here’s how you can get some for free in August in Hazel Green
No paperwork or registration is required to receive food or volunteer.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Alabama man finds class ring 35 years after losing it
A DeKalb County man now has a treasured item back that was lost for nearly 35 years – and social media helped him find it.
thebamabuzz.com
Don’t miss out on the World’s Longest Yard Sale, coming to Alabama August 4-7
Love shopping till you drop and finding a good bargain? This event is perfect for you. 127 Yard Sale (the world’s longest yard sale!) will be in Alabama from Thursday, August 4-Sunday, August 7. Keep reading for all the details. 690 miles of shopping. Yes, you read that right....
wvtm13.com
Cullman man in need of double lung transplant marks one year at UAB Hospital
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — It has been about one year since Jason McCollum entered UAB Hospital in Birmingham fighting COVID-19, and he hasn't left yet. The Cullman man, a husband and father of three, was given a 50% chance at survival on July 31, 2021, before he was put onto a ventilator for two months. When McCollum recovered from the virus, he was then told he would need a double lung transplant to survive, confining him to the hospital until that life-changing call comes.
alabamanews.net
Some Alabama Businesses Using Inmates to Fill Job Openings
Some businesses, cities and non-profits in North Alabama are turning to trusted jail inmates to fill job openings in this tight labor market. Supporters say this has helped the employers, provided money for fine or restitution payments, and benefited county jail budgets, but the inmates have to follow strict rules to remain eligible for work-release programs.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
theredstonerocket.com
Rise in virus cases requires return to masks
Garrison Commander Col. Glenn Mellor was to the point regarding COVID and the mandatory mask policy at Redstone Arsenal. “COVID is alive and well,” he said at Thursday’s Facebook Live Town Hall meeting. It was the colonel’s final time leading the meeting; he is relinquishing command tomorrow.
Man charged with stealing gas from J.W. Steakhouse in Decatur
A Decatur man has been arrested in connection to stealing gas from the J.W. Steakhouse, according to authorities.
Alabama says it did not hide investigation of key witness in sheriff’s corruption trial
State prosecutors this week disputed allegations that they hid the investigation of a witness who testified against the former Limestone County sheriff. “Nearly eighteen months before trial, the State confirmed defense counsel’s allegation that one of the State’s witnesses was under investigation,” said Kyle Beckman, an assistant attorney general, in a brief to the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals.
yieldpro.com
Cushman & Wakefield arranges sale of Seleno at Bridge Street
Cushman & Wakefield announced that the commercial real estate services firm has arranged the sale of Seleno at Bridge Street, a 244-unit multifamily property located in Huntsville, Alabama. Cushman & Wakefield’s Craig Hey and Andrew Brown represented the seller, Twenty Lake Holdings, in the transaction. The multifamily property was acquired...
Comments / 0