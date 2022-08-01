Art Demonstration with Susie Garrett

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — It has been about one year since Jason McCollum entered UAB Hospital in Birmingham fighting COVID-19, and he hasn't left yet. The Cullman man, a husband and father of three, was given a 50% chance at survival on July 31, 2021, before he was put onto a ventilator for two months. When McCollum recovered from the virus, he was then told he would need a double lung transplant to survive, confining him to the hospital until that life-changing call comes.

