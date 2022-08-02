All eyes on Illini offense, quarterbacks as Fall Camp begins

We are now roughly 24 hours away from the start of LSU’s 2022 fall camp and it will finally be safe to say football is back. With one full month from kickoff against Florida State in the Superdome, LSU’s new staff is no longer feeling things out, no longer novices in a new city, but now tasked with the towering challenge of building a team that can compete in the hardest division in college football basically from scratch.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 15 HOURS AGO