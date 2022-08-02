All eyes on Illini offense, quarterbacks as Fall Camp begins

www.25newsnow.com
Related
4-star Baton Rouge quarterback decommits from Purdue, considered LSU lean
The wait for a quarterback in the 2023 class has been drawn out for the LSU Tigers, but it may be coming to an end sooner rather than later. Coach Brian Kelly got some good news late Monday night as four-star Woodlawn (Baton Rouge) quarterback Ricky Collins decommitted from Purdue after spending nearly a year pledged to the Boilermakers.
Changes Within Gators Offense Generates Excitement Along Offensive Line
The Florida Gators offense will look a bit different this year.
Alabama Football: Pre-Fall Camp two-deep Depth Chart
This is Fall Camp week for Alabama Football. The first session is Thursday, Aug. 4. After weeks of optimism that media viewing periods would resume, the latest word is they will not. So prepare for another season of what Nick Saban wants us to know and what can be added by Alabama football insiders.
Why Louisville football will begin fall camp without top 2022 WR signee Devaughn Mortimer
When the Louisville football team begins fall camp Wednesday, it will do so without the highest-rated wide receiver prospect to sign with the Cardinals' 2022 recruiting class. Four-star wideout Devaughn Mortimer has not yet enrolled at U of L, head coach Scott Satterfield confirmed Tuesday during the Cards' media day. On Feb....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lane Kiffin addresses the Ole Miss quarterback battle, fall camp
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin addresses the media after the first day of fall camp to discuss the quarterback battle among other things.
Projecting Georgia's 2022 depth chart on defense with fall camp looming
After breaking through with the program's first national championship since 1980, the Georgia Bulldogs are gearing up to impress as part of their follow-up act. Achieving similar results in 2022 won't be easy, but the team gets back to work Thursday toward the goal of doing just that. Georgia opens...
'We’ll push each other': Long-time acquaintances DeVito, Sitkowski competing for Illini QB job
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Tommy DeVito exhaled, looked up and tried to pinpoint the moment back in time that he first met Artur Sitkowski. All the while, he was processing the craziness of it all and, frankly, how small the world of high-level college football can really be. DeVito estimates...
Football is back. LSU begins fall camp Thursday after long offseason
We are now roughly 24 hours away from the start of LSU’s 2022 fall camp and it will finally be safe to say football is back. With one full month from kickoff against Florida State in the Superdome, LSU’s new staff is no longer feeling things out, no longer novices in a new city, but now tasked with the towering challenge of building a team that can compete in the hardest division in college football basically from scratch.
Comments / 0