Croom Foundation To Welcome College Students Back With Free Event

Tuscaloosa’s Central High School Embraces Students, Community at C-Day
The football program at Central High School is pumped and ready to spread its excitement for the upcoming season. A great way to display this enthusiasm to create school and community spirit is the 2nd Annual C-Day (Central Day). The 2022 C-Day event will take place on Friday, August 12th...
HBCU Updates: Historically Black Colleges and Universities
13-year-old girl becomes youngest Black student accepted into medical school. After only graduating high school a year ago, 13-year-old Alena Analeigh Wicker has been accepted to the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s Heersink School of Medicine, Birmingham, AL. Wicker plans to begin her studies in 2024 after getting accepted...
Birmingham City School teachers ready to welcome students back
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham City School teachers are ready to welcome students back. School starts on Aug. 8. Learn more in the video above.
Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center hosts caregiver summit
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center took input from those who are closest to the veterans it cares for. It hosted a summit and resource fair Tuesday. It’s not new for the VA to offer support to the caregivers of veterans. This was the third year the Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center has organized a summit to help inform the caregivers of our veterans of services that are available to them.
Akin named Briarwood Christian School interim superintendent
Ammie Akin will serve as interim superintendent for Briarwood Christian School. The school’s previous superintendent, Stephen Steiner, announced his resignation in January and served until June 30, spending a total of four years in the role. Akin completed her undergraduate training in the College of Education at the University...
Birmingham's first youth homeless shelter complete, set to open in fall
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham’s first-ever youth homeless shelter is complete and ready to open soon. In the video above, learn about the amenities and the at-home feel people have in this five-year plan.
Birmingham, how do we get our millennials back?
Today’s guest columnist is Brian McCoy. I was a dusty teen in the former coal mining camp, Docena, Alabama playing outside in the mud just 22 years ago. After serving as a community activist in Birmingham and graduating from UAB in 2006, I had to focus on my career.
Opinion | The unmasking of Alabama
Public schools are opening in a few days or weeks. I teach at UAB, and we return to classes on Aug. 22. Grocery and department stores, restaurants, concerts and sporting events – they’re all open with good crowds, plenty of business. If you attend a school, or a...
Lamar Benefield: Visionary with a taste for Birmingham
This story is republished with permission from The Birmingham Times. When he first walked onto the Miles College campus, Lamar Benefield said didn’t know what to expect. He grew up in Druid Hills, a small neighborhood in north Birmingham and acknowledged while younger he didn’t see a future.
Village Living
MBS welcomes 47 new teachers for 2022-23 school year
Mountain Brook Schools held its annual New Teacher Orientation July 18-22 welcoming 47 new teachers to the district. Throughout the week, the MBS administrators worked with new teachers to explain the district’s purpose statement and what it means to provide an effective, challenging, and engaging education for every one of our students.
Birmingham Alabama Artist Mag1k is on the Rise
Mag1K is one of the most talented artists to come out of Alabama right now. This guy is a superstar and the world just does not know it yet. He carries the same DNA as Ludacris, Andre 3000 or many of the other greats that have come before him. Artists like this don't come along often, so we are truly living in a very special time and place within music.
High school yearbook misprint causes stir with student, family
PELHAM, Ala. — The distribution of Pelham High School's 2021-22 yearbook has been halted after the senior quote of a recent graduate was misprinted, and after years of bullying, the Gillispie family wonders if the altered quote was intentional. The Alabama high school did offer a response. Avri Gillispie...
Back To School: Where to get free supplies in central Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The 2022-23 school year is fast approaching in Alabama! There are several back-to-school events scheduled in the coming days with free supplies being offered. Check out a list of events offering free supplies for students below. BACK TO SCHOOL 2022. Aug. 1-3 Love Crusade for Peace...
Shelby County teacher proselytized students, says Freedom From Religion Foundation
A Shelby County teacher has been warned against promoting Christianity at Calera High School after school officials were alerted by the Freedom From Religion Foundation about his activities. FFRF, a watchdog organization that seeks to prevent any promotion of religion within the government, says a concerned parent notified them that...
Pastor Mike Jr. wins big at the 2022 Stellar Awards
The hits keep coming for Pastor Mike McClure Jr. He's won 11 Stellar Music Awards in the last three years.
Highest paying jobs in Tuscaloosa that require a graduate degree
Compiled the highest paying jobs that require a graduate degree in Tuscaloosa, AL using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Restaurant closing at Birmingham’s The Summit after 5 years
An Asian restaurant at Birmingham’s The Summit is closing after more than five years. Abhi, the creation of Nepalese-born chef Abhi Sainju, announced via Facebook that the popular restaurant closed on Sunday. It first opened in 2017. “We will be relocating hopefully by early 2023,” the restaurant announced. “Sorry...
Missing Alabama Kangaroo Found Swimming In Lake Tuscaloosa
Yes, that's a kangaroo swimming. Before we go any further, let's see just how we got here. It feels like missing kangaroos in Alabama is becoming a monthly occurrence. Do you remember when the Winfield kangaroo went missing and the capture was caught on camera?. Winfield Police Department confirmed the...
Legendary Wrestler Ric Flair Opens “Ghost” Wing Restaurant in Tuscaloosa
Ric Flair, one of history's best-known professional wrestlers, has partnered with an area restaurant to offer his new brand of "legendary" chicken wings here in Tuscaloosa. The ghost restaurant / virtual kitchen concept is still a relatively new one -- a brand that is only available for delivery and pickup orders uses the resources of an already-open brick-and-mortar to offer something new, or the same food under a different brand name.
Alabama Man Puts His Money Where His Mouth Is To Help Holt Heal
After the Tornado outbreak in April of 2011, a lot of money came into the area to help rebuilt Tuscaloosa. It appeared that the bulk of that money came to the City of Tuscaloosa, and much of the damaged county area did not receive much help. One such home was...
