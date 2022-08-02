Splash for Trash nets cleaner waters

This year’s “Splash for Trash” River Cleanup netted a smaller haul than past years, but an organizer said he thinks it’s a sign that people are showing more concern about the Tar River’s health.

When the Greenville Noon Rotary Club hosted its first river cleanup in 2018, participants collected between 4-5 tons of trash, said John Murphy Person, the club’s treasurer and event organizer.

On Saturday, about 100 volunteers collected between 1-2 tons along a section of the river between the Memorial Drive Bridge to the Port Terminal boat ramp, Person said.

“Surprisingly, the river was pretty clean when we set out, but we definitely made a difference,” he said.

Person attributes the smaller trash haul to other groups undertaking river cleanups earlier in the year. He also believes the message of keeping the river clean is reaching more people and they are responding by making sure items such as plastic bottles are being disposed of properly.

“We feel like we are doing a lot of good, not only on the day of the event but all the other days of the year, when people are out there on the river,” Person said. “If they are aware of the issue, they are taking action and that is what we are trying to accomplish with the event.”

While it weighed less, some of the trash pulled from the river was no less mind-boggling.

Along with the usual tires, the crews pulled out 55-inch television, a safety helmet with a light that was cut in half, construction debris and a 250-pound manhole cover and insert.

Person said that won the prize for the heaviest item pulled from the river.

A team also collected a sofa from the mouth of the Town Creek Culvert.

“It was sitting upright on a sandbar in the middle of the culvert. It was just right for someone to sunbathe,” he said. It appeared early last week.

Like previous years, the volunteers debated why people would throw items like a 55-inch television screen into the river.

“It is a question we have debated a lot,” Person said. “There are a couple of different opinions on why people do what they do. I personally think it is a lack of education and a lack of awareness.

“That is what we are trying to reverse by putting on this event. We’re trying to make people aware of what is going on and hopefully it will change people’s habits,” Person said.

Nearly two dozen local businesses co-sponsored this year’s event. While the Noon Rotary Club served as host, members of the Greenville Evening Rotary Club also participated in organizing the event. Riverside Recreation, East Carolina University and Love A Sea Turtle supplied the boats.

R.A.W. (Restoring Another Waterway) Plastics will use some of the recyclable plastics collected Saturday for the bowls, planter pots and other items the company creates.

During the last year people from New Bern, Pamlico County and Winston-Salem have reached out to Person for guidance on how they can launch a similar river cleanup in their communities, he said.

With this year’s local cleanup completed, Person said he’s looking at ways to help them because it’s an activity that leaves him with a feeling of great fulfillment. It’s an event that brings together people from different parts of the community with one goal in mind, he said.

“We all care about the river and the environment and we all have a heart and a goal to raise awareness about it and to clean it up and to try and keep it clean,” he said.