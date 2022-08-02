ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teen in critical condition after being shot in Belmont Cragin

CBS News
 2 days ago
fox32chicago.com

Man shot several times in Austin

CHICAGO - A man was shot and wounded Wednesday morning in the Austin neighborhood. The 51-year-old was in his vehicle around 5 a.m. in the 100 block of South Leamington Avenue when gunfire broke out, according to Chicago police. He suffered multiple gunshot wounds across his body and was taken...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 28, shot several times in South Shore drive-by

CHICAGO - A man was wounded in a drive-by shooting Wednesday morning in the South Shore neighborhood. The 28-year-old was walking around 4:23 a.m. in the 1700 block of East 75th Street when someone in a white van opened fire in his direction, police said. He suffered multiple gunshot wounds...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man found shot in the back in Chicago Lawn

CHICAGO - A man was shot in the back Tuesday night in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood. Police found the 30-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to the back around 9:22 p.m. in the 6200 block of South Campbell Avenue, officials said. He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS News

2 men shot in West Pullman neighborhood

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two men were shot in the West Pullman neighborhood on Wednesday evening. A 38-year-old man and 32-year-old man were in the street in the 12300 block of South Michigan Avenue around 5:35 p.m. when they both sustained gunshot wounds by an unknown offender, Chicago police said. The...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man shot, critically wounded at NW Side red light

CHICAGO - A man was shot and critically wounded while sitting at a red light Monday night in the West Humboldt Park neighborhood. The 34-year-old was in his vehicle at a red light around 10:08 p.m. when he heard gunfire break out and realized he was shot in the 4700 block of West Augusta Boulevard, according to Chicago police.,
fox32chicago.com

78-year-old man reported missing from Chicago

CHICAGO - Police are asking for the public's help in locating a 78-year-old man who was reported missing Tuesday from his Chicago home. Robert Barksdale, who suffers from dementia and has gone missing before, was last seen around 9 a.m., according to a CPD missing person alert. He is 5-foot-10,...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 58, run over twice and killed on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO - A pedestrian was run over by two cars and killed Tuesday night in the Lawndale neighborhood. The 58-year-old man was crossing the street around 9:30 p.m. in the 4000 block of West 5th Avenue when he was struck by a silver vehicle that fled the scene southbound on Pulaski Road, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

3 men in custody after shootout on Near West Side

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Four men were injured after a shootout on the Near West Side near the UIC campus Monday night. Police said officers responded to shots fired in the 1000 block of West 14th Street around 10:45 p.m.According to Chicago police, gunfire was exchanged between three men, 21, 19 and 23 years old. A 37-year-old security guard then started shooting once shots were fired in his direction. The security guard was shot in the arm and suffered a graze wound. He was taken to a local hospital in good condition. The 21-year-old man was shot in the thigh, and he was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in good condition. The 19-year-old was shot in the chest and remains in critical condition. The 23-year-old man was was shot in the thigh and knee and taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition. The three men who initially fired shots were taken into custody and multiple weapons were recovered, police said. Charges are pending. A neighbor told CBS 2 she dropped to the ground when she heard the shots along with her family members. "I need to be in a peaceful neighborhood where I can be safe," she said.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS News

Arrest made in connection with April fatal shooting near Bronzeville store

CHICAGO (CBS) – Police announced the arrest of a suspect in connection with the fatal shooting of a man in Bronzeville back in April. Keantae Martin, 18, was arrested Monday in Crown Point, Indiana and charged with first degree murder, according to Chicago police. He was identified as the offender who shot and killed Damonte Robinson, 23, on April 23, according to a police report.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Boy, 16, shot several times in East Garfield Park

CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy was shot multiple times Sunday night in the East Garfield Park neighborhood. The boy was standing on the sidewalk around 8:35 p.m. when someone in a black SUV started shooting in the 3900 block of West Van Buren Street, police said. The boy suffered multiple...
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Girl, 13, struck by lightning on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO - A 13-year-old girl was struck by lightning Wednesday afternoon on Chicago's West Side. Around 1 p.m., the Chicago Fire Department said they received a call of a teenage girl being struck by lightning in the East Garfield Park neighborhood near the conservatory — located at 300 N. Central Park Ave.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man charged with murder in shooting at South Side Chicago shoe store

CHICAGO - A man has been charged with fatally shooting someone in the back in a Bronzeville shoe store in April during a confrontation about money. Keantae Martin, 18, is charged with first-degree murder in the April 23 shooting of Damonte Robinson in the 4700 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

Chicago-area July 4 parade attack suspect pleads not guilty

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (AP) — The man accused of killing seven people and wounding dozens more in a shooting at an Independence Day parade in suburban Chicago pleaded not guilty on Wednesday, a week after prosecutors announced he faces 117 felony counts in the attack. Robert E. Crimo III appeared for a brief hearing Wednesday in Lake County’s circuit court to enter a formal plea to the charges — 21 counts of first-degree murder, 48 counts of attempted murder and 48 counts of aggravated battery representing those killed and wounded during the parade in Highland Park. Crimo wore a COVID-19 face mask throughout the 10-minute arraignment and repeatedly told Judge Victoria Rossetti that he understood the charges and potential penalties he faces, including life imprisonment. As Crimo shuffled into court, chains around his ankles jangling, several relatives and friends of at least one victim turned to look at him from across the room, some keeping their eyes fixed on him throughout hearing. Lake County prosecutors in late July announced that a grand jury had indicted Crimo on the charges. The prosecutors had previously filed seven murder charges against the 21-year-old in the days following the shooting.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL

