Eli Lilly is set to shift its COVID-19 monoclonal antibody therapy from contract to commercial sales later this month, the Indianapolis-based drugmaker said Thursday. The drug, bebtelovimab, is expected to become commercially available for purchase starting the week of August 15. Until now, it has been distributed through government contracts, as have most of the other COVID-19 vaccines and treatments.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 1 DAY AGO