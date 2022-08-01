Read on www.mmm-online.com
Related
CNET
More Stimulus Checks in 2022: These States Are Sending Out Payments in August
Last week, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker's plan to send out a $250 tax rebate check cratered after legislators failed to come to a consensus. But, thanks to an obscure voter referendum, residents will likely get a payout anyway. According to the 1986 statute, once state tax revenue reaches a certain...
Best and Worst States for Pensions
The pension long has been a standard part of retirement for many Americans, particularly for public sector employees like police officers and teachers. Offering a pension -- a set annual income for...
Woman shocked by cultural differences moving to Iowa from California
surprised woman smilingPhoto by Vinicius Wiesehofer (Unsplash) A woman moved from California to Iowa and was shocked by the cultural differences. The following video was posted by Katie Bishop on TikTok.
Indiana lawmakers bring near-total abortion ban to final vote
Aug 5 (Reuters) - Indiana lawmakers prepared on Friday to take a final vote on a bill that would ban all abortions except in cases of rape, incest or medical emergency, legislation that would dramatically cut abortion access in the Midwestern state if approved.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mmm-online.com
Lilly’s COVID drug to go commercial
Eli Lilly is set to shift its COVID-19 monoclonal antibody therapy from contract to commercial sales later this month, the Indianapolis-based drugmaker said Thursday. The drug, bebtelovimab, is expected to become commercially available for purchase starting the week of August 15. Until now, it has been distributed through government contracts, as have most of the other COVID-19 vaccines and treatments.
Indiana lawmakers approve first state abortion ban since Roe overturned
Aug 6 (Reuters) - The Republican-controlled Indiana Senate gave final legislative approval on Friday to a bill that would ban most abortions, six weeks after a U.S. Supreme Court decision erased a woman's constitutional right to terminate her pregnancy.
Comments / 0