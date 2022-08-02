ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

US VP Harris to announce $1bn to states for floods, extreme heat | Climate Crisis News

By NewsReport
 2 days ago
4 Young Siblings Swept Away from Parents in Ky. Flooding That Experts Say Is Intensified by Climate Crisis

As the death toll continues to rise due to flooding in eastern Kentucky, families are sharing heartbreaking stories of loss. On Friday afternoon, Gov. Andy Beshear announced that at least 16 people have died, including two children, since the flooding began on Wednesday. Speaking with reporters hours later, he said that while he did not have an official update, authorities had located the bodies of an additional four children.
FEMA program for heat waves rejected a cooling center

President Joe Biden’s vow to enlist the Federal Emergency Management Agency in the nation’s response to extreme heat faces obstacles that could prevent FEMA from taking the steps envisioned by the administration. Biden said July 22 that he will allocate $2.3 billion next year to a FEMA grant...
17 States Sending Stimulus Checks of up to $1,500

If you long for another round of stimulus checks from the federal government, your wish is unlikely to come true. But several states are stepping in to fill that gap. Whereas the federal government sent out money in 2020 and 2021 to help people cope with the impact of COVID-19, several states now are issuing checks for a variety of reasons, ranging from the pandemic to simply helping citizens keep pace with runaway inflation.
Millions in path of severe storms and flash floods

More than 25 million Americans from Montana to South Carolina are in the path of severe thunderstorms, high winds and flash floods. Excessive heat warnings and advisories are in effect in the Great Plains and Midwest. Weather Channel meteorologist Chris Warren takes a look.
Extreme rainfall will be worse and more frequent than we thought, according to new studies

Joshua Studholme was finishing his doctoral program in physics at Lomonosov Moscow State University when his thesis advisor told him a story about Queen Victoria, the monarch who ruled the British Empire for the better part of the 19th century. The queen was walking the grounds at one of her palaces, accompanied by a science advisor, when she noticed that it was raining heavily in one corner of her garden but not at all in another corner. She wondered why that was. “Ever since then, imperial meteorologists have been trying to figure out why extreme rainfall can vary so much,” said Studholme, who is now an academic at Yale University. “It’s only really now that we’re getting the technology to answer that question.”
Kentucky, St. Louis Flash Floods Could Be Billion-Dollar Disasters

Two destructive flash floods hit the nation in the last week of July. One swamped much of the St. Louis metro area, the other several towns in eastern Kentucky. Numerous flash floods have inflicted at least $1 billion of damage in the U.S. since 1980. The St. Louis and Kentucky...
Two million people lack running water in the US. This Navajo Nation team is turning on the taps on tribal land

For 76 years, Lucy Vandever lived without running water. Then one day, she could turn on the taps.“She bought herself a washer and dryer, and loves to water the trees that she’s planted. I’ll see her washing her car outside. Those are some things that I like to see, especially for our elderly people,” Cindy Howe, Ms Vandever’s niece, told The Independent.Ms Vandever had been bottom of a waiting list to have her home hooked up to a water main “for years and years”, her niece said. As a member of the Navajo Nation, the tribal elder’s experience is...
Hurricanes are getting stronger. Blame the climate crisis

The era of hurricanes fuelled by the climate crisis arguably began with Katrina.In late August 2005, Katrina hit the US Gulf Coast, the eye passing over New Orleans, with storm clouds stretching out across Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi and Florida.Over eight inches of rain doused southern Louisiana, while winds whipped over 110 miles per hour (177 kilometres per hour). Coastal waters surged over 10 feet (3 metres) in Mississippi and Alabama. Levees, separating New Orleans from a network of waterways, collapsed and the city flooded. In its wake, Katrina left behind over $100billion in damages and nearly 2,000 people dead.Eight...
