US VP Harris to announce $1bn to states for floods, extreme heat | Climate Crisis News

4 Young Siblings Swept Away from Parents in Ky. Flooding That Experts Say Is Intensified by Climate Crisis
As the death toll continues to rise due to flooding in eastern Kentucky, families are sharing heartbreaking stories of loss. On Friday afternoon, Gov. Andy Beshear announced that at least 16 people have died, including two children, since the flooding began on Wednesday. Speaking with reporters hours later, he said that while he did not have an official update, authorities had located the bodies of an additional four children.
Extreme heat is baking a country woefully unprepared for the climate crisis
Heat waves across multiple continents have dashed records, threatened public health and bucked infrastructure, in what scientists say are signs of the climate crisis' impact on day-to-day weather.
As heat waves kill thousands, Biden's office for climate health risks is broke
SOMSERSET, Mass. — As deadly heat waves bear down across the globe, the Biden administration is warning that its office for dealing with climate change’s health impacts has no money. President Joe Biden, in his first year in office, created an Office of Climate Change and Health Equity...
FEMA program for heat waves rejected a cooling center
President Joe Biden’s vow to enlist the Federal Emergency Management Agency in the nation’s response to extreme heat faces obstacles that could prevent FEMA from taking the steps envisioned by the administration. Biden said July 22 that he will allocate $2.3 billion next year to a FEMA grant...
New Hurricane Bonnie path tracker and impact on US revealed after Category 3 storm kills at least two people
AT least two people are dead after Tropical Storm Bonnie strengthened into a major hurricane on Tuesday off of Mexico's Pacific coast. The now Category 3 storm is expected to pose no further threat to land, according to forecasters as it headed farther into the Pacific. On Tuesday, Bonnie had...
Scientists explain how the deadly flooding in Kentucky got so bad
NEW YORK — A repetitive meteorological event combined with the landscape in eastern Kentucky was a recipe bound for disaster, which led to dozens of deaths as a result of devastating flooding, scientists told ABC News. A stubborn stationary front draped across the region for several days in a...
Alarm as fastest growing US cities risk becoming unlivable from climate crisis
Some of the cities enjoying population boom are among those gripped by a ferocious heatwave and seeing record temperatures
17 States Sending Stimulus Checks of up to $1,500
If you long for another round of stimulus checks from the federal government, your wish is unlikely to come true. But several states are stepping in to fill that gap. Whereas the federal government sent out money in 2020 and 2021 to help people cope with the impact of COVID-19, several states now are issuing checks for a variety of reasons, ranging from the pandemic to simply helping citizens keep pace with runaway inflation.
Millions in path of severe storms and flash floods
More than 25 million Americans from Montana to South Carolina are in the path of severe thunderstorms, high winds and flash floods. Excessive heat warnings and advisories are in effect in the Great Plains and Midwest. Weather Channel meteorologist Chris Warren takes a look.
Extreme rainfall will be worse and more frequent than we thought, according to new studies
Joshua Studholme was finishing his doctoral program in physics at Lomonosov Moscow State University when his thesis advisor told him a story about Queen Victoria, the monarch who ruled the British Empire for the better part of the 19th century. The queen was walking the grounds at one of her palaces, accompanied by a science advisor, when she noticed that it was raining heavily in one corner of her garden but not at all in another corner. She wondered why that was. “Ever since then, imperial meteorologists have been trying to figure out why extreme rainfall can vary so much,” said Studholme, who is now an academic at Yale University. “It’s only really now that we’re getting the technology to answer that question.”
Kentucky, St. Louis Flash Floods Could Be Billion-Dollar Disasters
Two destructive flash floods hit the nation in the last week of July. One swamped much of the St. Louis metro area, the other several towns in eastern Kentucky. Numerous flash floods have inflicted at least $1 billion of damage in the U.S. since 1980. The St. Louis and Kentucky...
3 reasons to not be completely depressed about the climate crisis, even while terrible heat waves rage
The world has averted a "true apocalypse" from the climate crisis, said writer David Wallace-Wells. Renewable energy is now cheaper than fossil fuels and attracting larger investment growth. Yet the transition still isn't fast enough, as climate scientists forecast catastrophic warming.
National Hurricane Center monitoring tropical waves in the Caribbean and Atlantic
As the United States enters the third month of hurricane season, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) is monitoring four active tropical waves on Monday in the Caribbean and Atlantic oceans. For the next five days, the NHC does not expect new tropical cyclones to form. However, the agency is monitoring...
At least 16 people are dead after Kentucky's catastrophic flooding and the death toll is expected to rise
At least 16 people are dead, including children, and the toll is "going to get a lot higher" following catastrophic flooding in Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear said Friday.
Harris cites climate ‘crisis,’ pushes $1B for floods, storms
WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris called climate change an “immediate” and “urgent” crisis Monday as she detailed more than $1 billion in federal spending to respond to disasters such as deadly flooding in Kentucky and wildfires ravaging her home state of California. On...
No relief from the heat: Without air conditioning in many homes, residents in these cities swelter
Officials in Britain are bracing for the worst this week as an unprecedented heat wave is forecast to push temperatures up to 40 C (104 F) for the first time in a region that has little air conditioning. Millions of Americans who live in cities where air conditioning is not...
Two million people lack running water in the US. This Navajo Nation team is turning on the taps on tribal land
For 76 years, Lucy Vandever lived without running water. Then one day, she could turn on the taps.“She bought herself a washer and dryer, and loves to water the trees that she’s planted. I’ll see her washing her car outside. Those are some things that I like to see, especially for our elderly people,” Cindy Howe, Ms Vandever’s niece, told The Independent.Ms Vandever had been bottom of a waiting list to have her home hooked up to a water main “for years and years”, her niece said. As a member of the Navajo Nation, the tribal elder’s experience is...
Cold Front Update: Damaging Winds and Heavy Rain Strike Western Australia, Multiple Areas Affected
A cold front forecasted during the weekend to hit Australia this week has made its way into the country as it crosses the state of Western Australia. Australian weather authorities have updated their forecast and issued renewed severe weather warnings for damaging winds, heavy rainfall, and dangerous surf conditions. The...
Extreme Heat Advisory: Temperatures Expected to Reach 110 Degrees Fahrenheit in the Great Plains by Early Next Week
Extreme heat has continued to affect the Great Plains and interior West of the United States, based on weather reports on Saturday, July 16. The said regions are reportedly at risk of dangerous high temperatures affecting both humans and livestock, as well as crops, and infrastructure like power grids. Hot...
Hurricanes are getting stronger. Blame the climate crisis
The era of hurricanes fuelled by the climate crisis arguably began with Katrina.In late August 2005, Katrina hit the US Gulf Coast, the eye passing over New Orleans, with storm clouds stretching out across Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi and Florida.Over eight inches of rain doused southern Louisiana, while winds whipped over 110 miles per hour (177 kilometres per hour). Coastal waters surged over 10 feet (3 metres) in Mississippi and Alabama. Levees, separating New Orleans from a network of waterways, collapsed and the city flooded. In its wake, Katrina left behind over $100billion in damages and nearly 2,000 people dead.Eight...
