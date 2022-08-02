ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

UN chief Antonio Guterres says world is ‘one miscalculation away from nuclear annihilation’

By Mary-Kate Findon
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35QKoa_0h1QF7qH00

Antonio Guterres has said that the word is "one miscalculation away from nuclear annihilation" while speaking at an international conference in New York.

"The clouds that parted at the end of the Cold War are gathering once more. We have been extraordinarily lucky so far, but luck is not a strategy", the secretary-general of the UN urged.

While speaking at the opening of a Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) conference, Guterres issued words of warning over the war in Ukraine and nuclear threats in Asia and the Middle East.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Missile strike kills female commander who 'boasted of how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians' and whose troops fired on civilians in Donbas as she becomes Russia's first senior woman officer to die

A Russian female commander who boasted about how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians and whose troops fired on civilians in the Donbas region has been killed in a missile strike. Lieutenant Colonel Olga 'Kursa' Kachura, 52, was killed instantly after a Ukrainian missile hit her car as she was driving in the city of Horlivka, in the Donetsk region of Ukraine.
MILITARY
The Independent

Illusionist Uri Geller sends ‘warning’ message to Vladimir Putin

Illusionist Uri Geller has sent Vladimir Putin a message of “warning” in an unusual video address.“Did you know that Russia and China are ahead of the US in hypersonic missiles?,” the Israeli-British television personality asks hypothetically, before adding that if a nuclear missile hit Scotland “200,000 people will perish.”Addressing the Russian president, Geller then says “I have a warning for you Putin, I urge you all to read my warning, all of you. And I’m serious about it. Very,” before walking off camera without specifying said warning.Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
WORLD
Markets Insider

Russian sanctions have been working in an unexpected way, and history says the West will come out on top in the economic struggle, economist Paul Krugman says

Russian sanctions have been working in an unexpected way: by limited the nation's imports, not its exports. Paul Krugman said Russia was having trouble buying goods, which has been tanking its production and GDP. He said attempts at economic war have historically been unsuccessful unless they involved combat, bringing some...
EUROPE
The Independent

Russia says it could use nuclear weapons ‘if western countries try to test our resolve’

Russia on Tuesday told the UN that they could end up using nuclear weapons in response to “direct aggression” by western countries.Speaking at the month-long nuclear non-proliferation conference, Russian diplomat Alexander Trofimov said speculation that Russia has threatened to use its nuclear arsenal against Ukraine is “utterly unfounded, detached from reality and unacceptable”.The envoy said Russia would only use nuclear weapons “in response to weapons of mass destruction or a conventional weapons attack that threatened the existence of the Russian state”.“None of these two hypothetical scenarios is relevant to the situation in Ukraine,” he said, but blamed Nato countries...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuclear War#Annihilation#Nuclear Strategy#Un
The Independent

Voices: Here in Taiwan, this is what people really think of Nancy Pelosi’s visit

Nancy Pelosi’s whirlwind visit to Taiwan ended in less than 24 hours, but during that time, the small democratic island suddenly became the most talked-about topic in the world. Prior to Pelosi’s arrival, there were concerns in the United States that the visit may further escalate tension between Beijing and Washington. In seeming confirmation, the Chinese government was quick to issue a series of stern warnings. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that the US “making themselves an enemy of the 1.4 billion Chinese people will not end up well”.But here in Taipei, life remained relatively calm and business-as-usual. While...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Taliban says it did not know al-Qaeda leader was in Kabul, warns US to ‘never repeat’ drone strike

The Taliban has issued its first official comments on the killing of al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in a US drone strike on Kabul, saying the group had no knowledge of the wanted militant’s presence in the Afghan capital.“An air strike was carried out on a residential house in Kabul city, two days later, US president Joe Biden claimed that US troops had targeted al-Qaeda leader Dr Ayman al-Zawahiri in this attack,” a statement issued by the interim Taliban government on Thursday read. “The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has no information about Ayman al-Zawahiri's arrival and stay in...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
United Nations
The Independent

‘I hate Russians’: Moscow anger after Norwegian diplomat ‘filmed in Russophobic rant’

The Kremlin has summoned Norway’s ambassador in Moscow after a Norwegian diplomat was reportedly filmed saying she hated Russians.The move comes days after Russia’s foreign ministry said it was considering how to respond to what it called an “outrageous act of hatred, nationalism and xenophobia”.On Thursday, the ministry said it had taken action because of the “offensive Russophobic comments” allegedly made by Elisabeth Ellingsen, Norway’s consul in Murmansk, a city in northwest Russia.In a video which appeared on Telegram, the diplomat was shown waiting for a room to be cleaned. “I hate Russians…I used to clean rooms, I’m from Scandinavia,”...
EUROPE
The Independent

Taiwan: Peter Doocy scolded by White House for ‘insulting’ Biden

Fox News reporter Peter Doocy was scolded by White House spokesperson John Kirby for asking why Joe Biden has not calledChinese president Xi Jinping while isolating with Covid.When Mr Doocy asked why a call had not been scheduled given the president’s “free time”, Mr Kirby said: “He’s been working all the way through his illness... that’s a little bit insulting...You suggested he has a lot of free time as if he’s not doing anything.”Mr Doocy’s question came after China conducted military exercises near Taiwan after Nancy Pelosi visited the island.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Killing of top al-Qaida leader is Biden’s ‘Bin Laden moment’, Fox News host saysUS basketball star Brittney Griner sentenced to nine years in prison by Russian courtJoe Biden signs second executive order on abortion care
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

China-Taiwan news – live: NSC spokesman John Kirby says Beijing ‘irresponsible’ for backing out of climate talks

China has said that it is suspending all cooperation with the US on climate change, as well as halting high-level military dialogue as part of a raft of responses to Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan. NSC spokesman Admiral John Kirby called the move “irresponsible.” Earlier, the country announced imposing sanctions on Ms Pelosi and her immediate family in response to her “vicious” and “provocative” visit to Taiwan, the Chinese foreign ministry said.It came as Beijing continued with its military offensive as it fired multiple ballistic missiles in the direction of Taiwan this morning, four of which flew directly over...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Sergei Lavrov says Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan was deliberate attempt to provoke China

On a landmark visit to Myanmar, Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov commented on Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, saying it was a deliberate attempt by Washington to provoke China.“I see no other reason to create such an annoyance almost out of the blue, knowing very well what it means for the People’s Republic of China,” Lavrov said on his visit.Pelosi’s Taiwan trip comes at a time when international tensions are already elevated by the conflict in Ukraine.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Tory leadership - live: Sunak warns ‘we’ll lose election if inflation rampant’ as Truss heckled

Rishi Sunak has told Tory members the party will lose the 2024 general election if inflation is not brought under control – in a veiled warning of the risks of electing as leader Liz Truss, who wants to slash taxes immediately.At a leadership hustings in Eastbourne, the former chancellor said he was “particularly worried about policies that risk making it worse and last longer”.As the event began, Ms Truss was heckled before resuming her speech to blame “infiltrators” and attack “unfair protests” that “interrupt our democracy”.Earlier, Mr Sunak was filmed boasting about diverting funding away from “deprived urban areas”...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Women and children in Somalia undertake dangerous journeys to escape drought and conflict

They buried five-year-old Mohamed in a shallow grave, in a place unknown, where his family had briefly stopped to rest. “We had no food, no water, and he was malnourished and exhausted and he didn’t survive,” says his mother, Mido.With four other children to care for and many days of travel ahead, the 25-year-old said a short goodbye and carried on walking. Eventually, the young family made it to the Kabasa camp in Dolow, a town on the banks of the Dawa river, along the border of Somalia and Ethiopia.I meet Mido and her 12-month-old daughter, Fatun, at a health...
AFRICA
The Independent

Rishi Sunak ‘did not take a holiday as chancellor’ as PM accused of going awol during economic crisis

Rishi Sunak did not take a holiday in the entire two years he was chancellor sources in his leadership campaign have said, as Boris Johnson and Nadhim Zahawi face accusations of going awol during an economic crisis. The claim will increase pressure on the prime minister and the chancellor who were on holiday and away from Westminster as the Bank of England warned that the UK is facing a year-long recession. Mr Johnson is thought to be on a belated honeymoon after his recent wedding party, reportedly in Slovenia.Mr Zahawi has insisted he is still working and had...
U.K.
The Independent

Truss blames ‘infiltrators’ as she is heckled at Conservative hustings

Tory leadership contender Liz Truss today vowed to take action against “militant activists” after her speech to a campaign hustings was interrupted by hecklers.Five environmental protesters joined an action by the group Green New Deal Rising at the event in Eastbourne, rising one by one from the audience to say loudly to the would-be prime minister: “Liz Truss, you should be ashamed of yourself”.A livestream of the hustings on the Conservative Party website was briefly halted as the protesters were removed from the hall. As the audience chanted “Out! Out!”, the foreign secretary halted her speech, saying: “I think...
ADVOCACY
The Independent

Bank of England’s dire recession warning too ‘optimistic’ amid gas threat, economists say

Britons face an even bigger hit to livings standards and a longer recession than the Bank of England predicts as Russia further threatens gas supplies to Europe, economists have warned. Experts said even the Bank’s most pessimistic scenario did not take account the likelihood that gas prices, which have doubled in three months, will rise further still.That calculation now looks “increasingly optimistic”, said the investment bank UBS, while analysts at Capital Economics warned it was now a “distinct possibility” that Vladimir Putin will halt gas flows from Russia to Europe altogether.Despite a number of increasingly severe warnings of the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

The Independent

778K+
Followers
246K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy