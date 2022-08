Orientation will be your exciting, engaging, and one-of-a-kind experiences that allow you to leap into campus life at Carson-Newman University. You will have so many opportunities to meet new friends and get involved on campus. Our Orientation Leaders are equipped with the knowledge to tackle any questions you may have. Incoming Freshman and Transfer Students are encouraged to participate in this uniquely Carson-Newman experience.

JEFFERSON CITY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO