Here’s the safest way to dive into a swimming pool, according to science

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia — Kids today are nearly a third less aerobically fit than their parents at the same age and one researcher says it could be because of climate change. Scientists say that record highs of obesity and physical inactivity among children leave many struggling to regulate their body temperature in heat, leading them to do less exercise. Environmental physiologist Dr. Shawnda Morrison is sounding the alarm in a comprehensive review of studies on this topic.

