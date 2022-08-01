Here’s the safest way to dive into a swimming pool, according to science

Read on www.studyfinds.org
Goat gives birth to offspring with 'human-like' features
A goat gave birth to a baby with a rare "humanoid" appearance in the Cachar district of the north-eastern state of Assam in India. This incident took place in Gangapur village in Dholai Vidhan Sabha Constituency in December 2021. Shankar Das, who owns the goat, was left stunned by the turn of events.
Take a whiff: Smells of nature promote relaxation, positive well-being
CANTERBURY, United Kingdom — Did you wake up on the wrong side of the bed this morning? Stop and smell the roses — literally. New research finds smells experienced in nature help promote relaxation, joy, and an overall positive well-being. A few whiffs around nature can even make people feel physically healthier, study authors say.
Too hot to play! Childhood obesity and inactivity increasing because of climate change
LJUBLJANA, Slovenia — Kids today are nearly a third less aerobically fit than their parents at the same age and one researcher says it could be because of climate change. Scientists say that record highs of obesity and physical inactivity among children leave many struggling to regulate their body temperature in heat, leading them to do less exercise. Environmental physiologist Dr. Shawnda Morrison is sounding the alarm in a comprehensive review of studies on this topic.
Lifting weights beats out cycling, swimming for vegans wanting stronger bones
WASHINGTON — When it comes to bone health, a new study finds people on a plant-based diet should grab the dumbbells. Researchers in Austria have found that lifting weights is the best form of exercise for vegans – trumping cycling and swimming. The team found that vegans who...
Why are salespeople so pushy? Study reveals many have dark personalities
DURHAM, N.H. — If you think salespeople can be pushy, rude, and obnoxious, you’re not alone. So, why do many people in sales get a reputation for being conniving snakes? A new study finds these jobs attract people with dark personalities. Researchers from the University of New Hampshire,...
Late night mischief: Scientists say our brains are not meant to be awake after midnight
BOSTON — There’s a saying that “nothing good happens after midnight.” Now, researchers from Mass General Research Institute say there may be scientific evidence to back that claim up!. The team has created a new hypothesis that the human brain is not meant to be awake...
