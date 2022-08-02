ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Croom Foundation To Welcome College Students Back With Free Event

By Dre Day
Nick 97.5
Nick 97.5
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
nick975.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nick 97.5

School Supply Giveaway and More Planned For Hay Court Residents

It's back-to-school season in Tuscaloosa and Townsquare Media has partnered with community organizations to help bring supplies to a local neighborhood. Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, Shelton State Community College, and the Tuscaloosa Parks and Recreation Authority have teamed up to collect school supplies for the Hay Court community. There will also...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Nick 97.5

Eli Gold Sidelined To Start The 2022 Football Season

The University of Alabama announced on Wednesday that veteran play-by-play radio broadcaster Eli Gold will be sidelined to start the 2022 football season. Gold has served as the voice of the Crimson Tide since 1988 but due to health issues he will not be available at the beginning of the year.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tuscaloosa, AL
Education
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
Local
Alabama Education
Nick 97.5

Legendary Wrestler Ric Flair Opens “Ghost” Wing Restaurant in Tuscaloosa

Ric Flair, one of history's best-known professional wrestlers, has partnered with an area restaurant to offer his new brand of "legendary" chicken wings here in Tuscaloosa. The ghost restaurant / virtual kitchen concept is still a relatively new one -- a brand that is only available for delivery and pickup orders uses the resources of an already-open brick-and-mortar to offer something new, or the same food under a different brand name.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Student#Softball#Back To Back#The University Of Alabama#The Croom Foundation#The College Xperience#The Official Back#Strictly
Nick 97.5

Future Uncertain for Two Tuscaloosa Restaurants Owned by Same Company

Two Tuscaloosa restaurants owned by the same parent company were closed this week and it's unclear if either will ever reopen their doors. Readers of the Thread submitted a tip this weekend that something seemed amiss at the Peach Pit, a "true scratch kitchen" that opened in Midtown Village across from the now-closed Iguana Grill in 2019.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Nick 97.5

Anyone Missing A Kangaroo In Tuscaloosa Alabama?

Earlier today Bigham Farms & Exotics posted to Facebook. So if it's your kangaroo, or you know anyone missing a kangaroo, let Bigham farms and exotics know. I had no idea that we had so many kangaroos in Alabama. I only say so many because they keep getting loose. Recently...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
Nick 97.5

Brawl At Alabama Waterpark Involves Over Twenty People

Can we at least go to an Alabama waterpark, for some summer fun, without everyone getting into a brawl?. Last year, 50 something folks got into a brawl at a Golden Corral restaurant. I'll admit, this Golden Corral one is pretty dang crazy. *Video from 6abcPhiladelphia/YouTube. Alabama waterparks are not...
ALABAMA STATE
Nick 97.5

Heads Up: Flood Advisory Issued for Tuscaloosa County, Alabama

The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a Flood Advisory. Here is the information you need to know:. FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...FLOODING CAUSED BY EXCESSIVE RAINFALL IS EXPECTED. * WHERE...A PORTION OF CENTRAL ALABAMA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING COUNTY, TUSCALOOSA. * WHEN...UNTIL 1015 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...MINOR FLOODING IN LOW-LYING AND POOR DRAINAGE AREAS. RISES IN SMALL STREAMS. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - AT 823 PM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED HEAVY RAIN DUE TO THUNDERSTORMS. MINOR FLOODING IS ONGOING OR EXPECTED TO BEGIN SHORTLY IN THE ADVISORY AREA. BETWEEN 2 AND 4 INCHES OF RAIN HAVE FALLEN. - SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... TUSCALOOSA, NORTHPORT, HOLT, COKER, TUSCALOOSA REGIONAL AIRPORT, TUSCALOOSA AMPHITHEATER, BRYANT DENNY STADIUM, UNIVERSITY MALL, MCFARLAND MALL, DEERLICK CREEK CAMPGROUNDS, OLIVER LOCK AND DAM, PALMORE PARK, STILLMAN COLLEGE, FLATWOODS, UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA QUAD, TAYLORVILLE, FOSTERS BOAT LANDING, LAKE TUSCALOOSA DAM, LAKE TUSCALOOSA AND LAKE HARRIS.
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
Nick 97.5

Tuscaloosa Police Looking For Hit And Run Driver

Earlier today, Tuscaloosa Police asked the public to help with locating a suspect accused of hitting a motorist and failing to stop. The Tuscaloosa PD posted this a few minutes ago. *From Tuscaloosa Police Department/Facebook. The driver of a Kia was stopped at a red light on Hargrover Rd. and...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Nick 97.5

Nick 97.5

Tuscaloosa, AL
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
621K+
Views
ABOUT

Nick 97.5 plays the greatest hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://nick975.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy