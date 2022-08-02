Croom Foundation To Welcome College Students Back With Free Event

nick975.com
Tuscaloosa’s Central High School Embraces Students, Community at C-Day
The football program at Central High School is pumped and ready to spread its excitement for the upcoming season. A great way to display this enthusiasm to create school and community spirit is the 2nd Annual C-Day (Central Day). The 2022 C-Day event will take place on Friday, August 12th...
School Supply Giveaway and More Planned For Hay Court Residents
It's back-to-school season in Tuscaloosa and Townsquare Media has partnered with community organizations to help bring supplies to a local neighborhood. Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, Shelton State Community College, and the Tuscaloosa Parks and Recreation Authority have teamed up to collect school supplies for the Hay Court community. There will also...
Gain Medical Career Insight from Tuscaloosa’s Bright Futures Group
The Bright Futures Health Interest Group supported by Elizabeth Baptist Church in Tuscaloosa will host its next meeting on August 20th at 11 a.m. Founded in 2019, the Bright Futures Health Interest Group's main objective is to expose students to careers in healthcare. The organization meets monthly in a virtual...
Eli Gold Sidelined To Start The 2022 Football Season
The University of Alabama announced on Wednesday that veteran play-by-play radio broadcaster Eli Gold will be sidelined to start the 2022 football season. Gold has served as the voice of the Crimson Tide since 1988 but due to health issues he will not be available at the beginning of the year.
Legendary Wrestler Ric Flair Opens “Ghost” Wing Restaurant in Tuscaloosa
Ric Flair, one of history's best-known professional wrestlers, has partnered with an area restaurant to offer his new brand of "legendary" chicken wings here in Tuscaloosa. The ghost restaurant / virtual kitchen concept is still a relatively new one -- a brand that is only available for delivery and pickup orders uses the resources of an already-open brick-and-mortar to offer something new, or the same food under a different brand name.
Alabama Man Puts His Money Where His Mouth Is To Help Holt Heal
After the Tornado outbreak in April of 2011, a lot of money came into the area to help rebuilt Tuscaloosa. It appeared that the bulk of that money came to the City of Tuscaloosa, and much of the damaged county area did not receive much help. One such home was...
Large Bear Caught On West Alabama Families Security Camera
This bear issue is getting too close for my comfort. Just yesterday, a warning was issued and reported by us, that black bears had pretty much taken over Alabama. OK, that's a little drastic, I admit. That wasn't the warning, the warning is linked above. However, it seems like more...
101 Year Old Mississippi Woman Lands Two Deer With One Shot
Talk about being a marksman. I've been living in Alabama for almost three years and I've never been hunting. For starters, I wouldn't even know where to go hunting and I don't have the right kind of gun. I'd also like to go hunting with the right group of people...
Future Uncertain for Two Tuscaloosa Restaurants Owned by Same Company
Two Tuscaloosa restaurants owned by the same parent company were closed this week and it's unclear if either will ever reopen their doors. Readers of the Thread submitted a tip this weekend that something seemed amiss at the Peach Pit, a "true scratch kitchen" that opened in Midtown Village across from the now-closed Iguana Grill in 2019.
Man Dresses As Slave For Company’s Alabama Plantation Party
In 2022, things like this let me know just how far we still have to go. On one hand, I love the pettiness of the guy who pulled this off but on the other hand, HOW could a company feel like this was ok?. This is top-tier trolling and I'll...
Anyone Missing A Kangaroo In Tuscaloosa Alabama?
Earlier today Bigham Farms & Exotics posted to Facebook. So if it's your kangaroo, or you know anyone missing a kangaroo, let Bigham farms and exotics know. I had no idea that we had so many kangaroos in Alabama. I only say so many because they keep getting loose. Recently...
13 Restaurant and Retail Developments New to Tuscaloosa in 2022
More than a dozen new and improved restaurant and retail options have sprung up in 2022, bringing new places to eat, shop and socialize in Tuscaloosa and Northport. Here are 13 restaurants and retail stores that joined the Druid City area since the start of new year. Tuscaloosa Restaurants and...
Brawl At Alabama Waterpark Involves Over Twenty People
Can we at least go to an Alabama waterpark, for some summer fun, without everyone getting into a brawl?. Last year, 50 something folks got into a brawl at a Golden Corral restaurant. I'll admit, this Golden Corral one is pretty dang crazy. *Video from 6abcPhiladelphia/YouTube. Alabama waterparks are not...
Price Drop: Alabama’s Most Expensive Home is Back on the Market
As you know I am obsessed with real estate out and checking out homes that serve some good views. The Yellowhammer State is home to some of the most beautiful homes in every price range. But, as for me, I love looking at homes that offer that one-of-a-kind vibe. Mansions,...
Heads Up: Flood Advisory Issued for Tuscaloosa County, Alabama
The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a Flood Advisory. Here is the information you need to know:. FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...FLOODING CAUSED BY EXCESSIVE RAINFALL IS EXPECTED. * WHERE...A PORTION OF CENTRAL ALABAMA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING COUNTY, TUSCALOOSA. * WHEN...UNTIL 1015 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...MINOR FLOODING IN LOW-LYING AND POOR DRAINAGE AREAS. RISES IN SMALL STREAMS. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - AT 823 PM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED HEAVY RAIN DUE TO THUNDERSTORMS. MINOR FLOODING IS ONGOING OR EXPECTED TO BEGIN SHORTLY IN THE ADVISORY AREA. BETWEEN 2 AND 4 INCHES OF RAIN HAVE FALLEN. - SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... TUSCALOOSA, NORTHPORT, HOLT, COKER, TUSCALOOSA REGIONAL AIRPORT, TUSCALOOSA AMPHITHEATER, BRYANT DENNY STADIUM, UNIVERSITY MALL, MCFARLAND MALL, DEERLICK CREEK CAMPGROUNDS, OLIVER LOCK AND DAM, PALMORE PARK, STILLMAN COLLEGE, FLATWOODS, UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA QUAD, TAYLORVILLE, FOSTERS BOAT LANDING, LAKE TUSCALOOSA DAM, LAKE TUSCALOOSA AND LAKE HARRIS.
State Troopers Identify Victim Who Drowned at Lake Lurleen State Park Sunday
State police have identified a 21-year-old Northport man as the victim of a deadly drowning at Lake Lurleen State Park Sunday afternoon. As previously reported by the Tuscaloosa Thread, police responded to the North Tuscaloosa County park Sunday afternoon, but few details were immediately available as the investigation was in its infancy.
New Tuscaloosa Radio Report Have WTUG-FM, Steve & DC, Dre Day On Top
WTSK-AM (Praise 93.3) next at 7.2,. WALJ-FM (105.1 The Block) also at No. 3 (tie) with a 5.4. WTXT-FM (98 WTXT) at No. 5 with a 4.2. In the mornings, Steve & DC on WFFN-FM and Steve Harvey on WTUG-FM, find themselves running away with the morning audience in West Alabama.
Tuscaloosa Police Looking For Hit And Run Driver
Earlier today, Tuscaloosa Police asked the public to help with locating a suspect accused of hitting a motorist and failing to stop. The Tuscaloosa PD posted this a few minutes ago. *From Tuscaloosa Police Department/Facebook. The driver of a Kia was stopped at a red light on Hargrover Rd. and...
Police Arrest Eutaw Man Accused of Shooting Bystander Outside Tuscaloosa’s Spades Lounge
Police in Tuscaloosa have arrested a Eutaw man and charged him with felony assault in connection to a predawn shooting outside Spades Restaurant and Lounge last week. Officers were called to the West Tuscaloosa watering hole around 1:20 a.m. last Wednesday morning on reports of a shooting there. Investigators believe...
The Famous City Café Set To Re-Open In Northport, Alabama
The City Café is located at 408 Main Ave Northport, AL. The City Cafe has been a downtown Northport staple since 1931. Opening in difficult times, during the great depression, the cafe served the needs of the community. Today the Barger family still offers great meals at affordable prices.
