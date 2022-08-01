ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Prosecutors: Armed man lurked near Iranian dissident’s home

By Associated Press
KESQ
 4 days ago
KESQ

Polio virus found in more NY wastewater after recent case

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The polio virus was detected in more wastewater samples north of New York City, this time in a county adjacent to where an unvaccinated adult recently contracted the life-threatening disease. The polio virus was identified in wastewater collected in two locations in Orange County, indicating the virus could be circulating in the community. Orange County health officials said Thursday there were no confirmed cases in their county. The discoveries were announced just after officials said the presence of the virus was detected in wastewater samples from Rockland County, where officials last month announced the first case of polio in the United States in nearly a decade.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
KESQ

‘Chicago’ to welcome trans actor Angelica Ross as Roxie Hart

NEW YORK (AP) — “Pose” star Angelica Ross is set to make her Broadway debut in the musical “Chicago” this fall, becoming the first openly transgender actor to play the murderous vixen Roxie Hart. Ross, whose credits also include “American Horror Story: 1984,” will start an eight-week run beginning Sept. 12 at the Ambassador Theatre. She will join a Broadway starting to open its arms to transgender actors. In 2018, “Ru Paul’s Drag Race” star Peppermint became the first openly trans woman to originate a principal role on Broadway, starring in the Go-Go’s jukebox musical comedy “Head Over Heels.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY

