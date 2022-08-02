www.montecitojournal.net
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Growing Up in Neverland
When I started this column, I knew essentially what I wanted to do. For new endeavors, what you want to do is largely defined by what you can do. And for me, that meant speaking to, about, and for Montecito’s young alumni. Along the way, I learned that good...
Film Threads: ‘Scilla and Savings on SBIFF
UCSB Arts & Lectures’ Hot Fun in the Summertime free film screening series presents The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, the 1994 Australian road comedy that became a certified cult classic about two drag queens and a transgender woman (Terence Stamp!) journeying across the Australian Outback in an old tour bus. Showtime is 8:30 pm Friday, July 29, at the County Courthouse Sunken Garden before the site goes dark for a week in favor of Fiesta.
Jenni Kayne Home Opens
Lifestyle guru Jenni Kayne has opened a second store in San Ysidro Village, located adjacent to her original apparel-focused Montecito store. Kayne has created a line of home goods in the same welcoming palette of timeless neutrals and grounded earth tones for which she is known; the store features furniture, including couches, beds, benches, outdoor furniture, credenzas, cedar stumps, and chairs, as well as textiles including pillows, blankets, and towels, and tabletop items such as plates, utensils, and décor. Kayne has also partnered with a few other home brands to offer in-store, including Crow Canyon, Olive Atelier, and Victoria Morris.
Santa Barbara Symphony
The Santa Barbara Symphony is proud of its upcoming 2022-23 season, which marks the organization’s milestone 70th anniversary. Understandably so, as the season’s nine concerts boast an impressive list of guest artists including pianist Alessio Bax, jazz saxophone legend Ted Nash, Sinatra crooner Tony DeSare, and two different Grammy-nominated violin soloists in Guillermo Figueroa and Philippe Quint.
Concern from the Neighbors
In the July 14 issue of the Montecito Journal, Joe Armendariz’s letter to the editor titled “Radical Status,” contained multiple inaccurate assertions related to the application for the Radis/Roots Cannabis retail store proposed location on Santa Claus Lane, as well as misinformation concerning existing businesses there. Mr. Armendariz fails to mention that he is a paid consultant for the Radis/Roots applicants and has been lobbying on the applicants’ behalf for many months. He does not live or work on Santa Claus Lane nor in any of the neighborhoods near Santa Claus Lane – he is not a concerned neighbor. The misinformation that he stated includes:
A Historical Fiesta Fête
Fiesta fever was palpable when the Santa Barbara Historical Museum hosted its La Fiesta del Museo, chaired by Sharon Bradford, for the first time in two years with 300 traditionally garbed guests helping raise 10% of the popular institution’s annual budget. A colorful variety of musical acts kept the...
Finding the Off-beat Flavors of Fiesta
Fiesta isn’t only about music, food, dance, and arts and entertainment reflecting Santa Barbara’s Spanish cultural past and present, there’s also a pretty healthy dose of rock and roll, pop, and more in outdoor locations around town. Most notable are the twin Mercados at De La Guerra Plaza and Mackenzie Park, both returning for the first time in three COVID-complicated years. While Area 51 seems to be MIA after countless years at the midtown marketplace, most of the regulars are back for the evening events that follow dance performances all day long. At the Plaza, that includes False Puppet, Doublewide Kings, Tony Ybarra, Mezcal Martini, the Roosters, and Spencer the Gardener, along with relative newcomers Jackson Gillies, Flannel 101, and Molly Ringwald Project, the latter of which might have blown the roof off at Chase Palm Park at their Concerts in the Park show in mid-July, that is if there was one. The more family-friendly Mackenzie Park, which is also bringing back the carnival with rides and games, will boast the likes of Dusty Jugs/Rincons, Chill Point, Vibe Setters, Heart and Soul, Soul Kool, and Grooveshine, among others. As always, admission is free.
New OSB Chair Appointed
Nicholas Burlett is the new chair of Opera Santa Barbara replacing Joan Rutkowski after a four-year reign. Burlett, a graduate of Cornell University, New York, is a director of engineering for an international safety and security software firm and moved to our Eden by the Beach in 2004. “We must...
Building Context and Style with Jessie Montgomery
Composer-violinist Jessie Montgomery is no stranger to Santa Barbara, having performed several times in the intimate Mary Craig Auditorium at the downtown Museum of Art with the Catalyst Quartet, the Grammy Award-winning string foursome from the Sphinx Organization she spearheaded from 2012-20. But that was before George Floyd, and the Black Lives Matter-spurred reckoning with racism and a lack of inclusivity that led to a huge upswell in commissions and performing opportunities for Montgomery. Her ability to compose and play music that incorporates influences from Black musical culture to incisive social consciousness to opportunities for improvisation made her one of the more highly sought-after classical musicians of our time, one whose orchestral works alone were programmed in 2021, including many major ensembles, at a rate 20 times higher than it had been a few years earlier.
Homicide Victim Named
The sheriffs have released the name of the victim from the homicide on the 900 block of Park Lane in May – 96-year-old Violet Evelyn Alberts. As part of the coroner’s investigation, detectives worked to locate a next-of-kin for the decedent to no avail and transferred the case to the Santa Barbara County Public Administrator’s Office yesterday.
