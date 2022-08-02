The Tenacity of New Art: Toni Scott at Silo 118 Gallery

www.montecitojournal.net
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two California individuals stole pride flags and now face hate crime chargesJosue TorresLos Olivos, CA
Why this California town should be your next choice to visit?VishnuSolvang, CA
Opinion: Montecito Resident, Prince Harry, Was The Wrong Keynote Speaker During Nelson Mandela Day at The U.N.Amancay TapiaNew York City, NY
Related
'Knots Landing' star Donna Mills, 81, defies aging in all white outfit on the red carpet
’Knott’s Landing’ icon, Donna Mills, 81, looks stunning on the red carpet for the premiere of Jordan Peele’s new film, ‘Nope.’ Her date was her equally gorgeous daughter Chloe.
Claes Oldenburg, Pop Artist Who Monumentalized the Everyday, Dies at 93
Click here to read the full article. Claes Oldenburg, whose oversized sculptures of everyday objects made him one of the leading artists of the Pop art movement, died in his home on Monday at 93. He had been recovering from a fractured hip. Representatives for Paula Cooper Gallery and Pace Gallery, both of which represent Oldenburg, confirmed the news. Oldenburg, who often worked in collaboration with his late wife Coosje van Bruggen, made sculptures that raised objects as diverse as a nondescript light switch, a hamburger with a pickle on top, and a shuttlecock stood on its end to the status...
Behind the Curious Meaning of the Traditional Song, “Mary, Mary, Quite Contrary”
For anyone who has studied poetry, literature, music, or philosophy, the best part about the field is interpretation. Sometimes—most of the time—the meaning of a phrase or lyric is not clear. There is just enough on the page to hint at the meaning or to imply something significant.
Behind the Meaning of the Classic Nursery Rhyme “Jack and Jill”
For those curious, American Songwriter just finished conducting our survey of every living person on Earth and the results came back just as we suspected: everyone on the planet both knows and has recited the nursery rhyme, “Jack and Jill.”. (Just kidding, of course.) But despite the lack of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ebony, Jet magazines memorialized in Smithsonian's African American history museum
The collection of 4 million prints and negatives from Ebony and Jet magazines have officially been transferred to the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture, as well as the Getty Research Institute.
Frida Kahlo – A Feminist Icon
Frida Kahlo is probably the most well-known female artist in history. She strayed from the conventional depiction of female beauty in art to represent real-life situations and her own raw experiences. Frida spent her entire life in excruciating pain after a near-fatal bus accident when she was 18 years old....
Local artist and producer African Cowboy wants to shed light on his culture
On July 14, rolling out hosted the Backwoods Making Smoke music panel. The event brought together local artists, producers and music makers to network and gain skills in their respective fields. J. Sims, J.R. McKee, and Joshua “J1” Raiford spoke to the guests and gave tips and advice for working in the music industry.
An Exploding World: new photo book by Rankin tackles the aesthetic of destruction
A new photography book launched by Rankin highlights the importance of creativity as a tool for mental wellbeing
RELATED PEOPLE
Behind the Meaning of the Traditional Nursery Rhyme “Mary Had a Little Lamb”
Throughout history, few nursery rhymes are as adorable as “Mary Had a Little Lamb.”. The lyric itself feels plush, cozy, like a big hug with an even bigger pillow. But often these nursery rhymes have much deeper meanings than on their face. Is “Mary Had a Little Lamb” one more such example? Let’s dive into its meaning and find out.
Voices: It’s time for another psychedelic ‘summer of love’
If you have not yet seen the Netflix adaption of Michael Pollan’s book How to Change Your Mind, make haste to your nearest computer or phone or tablet for several hours of fascinating discussion on the uses (and occasional abuses) of psychedelic drugs.Uses, you say? Well, yes. Long before our culture decided to deride and disparage drugs such as LSD and psilocybin, they were being explored for their potential to treat a wide variety of conditions, from death anxiety to addiction and OCD. In the 1950s and 1960s, psychedelics were the focus of some of the better minds in...
Smithonian
‘Ebony’ and ‘Jet’ Magazines’ Iconic Photos Captured Black Life in America
For seven decades, Ebony and Jet magazines printed compelling stories and vivid photographs depicting Black life and culture in America. At a time when mainstream media and pop culture focused on white audiences, the two publications, published by the Chicago-based Johnson Publishing Company starting in the 1940s and ’50s, offered an authentic window into the Black experience.
TechCrunch
It’s paintbrushes at dawn as artists feel the pressure of AI-generated art
To me, the interesting part of this is that robots and machines taking certain jobs have been begrudgingly accepted, because the jobs are repetitive, boring, dangerous or just generally awful. Machines welding car chassis do a far better job, faster and safer, than humans ever could. Art, however, is another matter.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Hamptons’ Most Anticipated Art Party Was a Strange, Imaginative Celebration of Whimsy
Click here to read the full article. There was a tinge of the occult in the air as guests of the Watermill Center’s STAND Benefit walked in file through the woods, on a path strewn with pine needles, surrounded on all sides by tiki torches and lined with performance works. For the first piece, a man peeked his head out of a large egg sculpture and whispered, cackled, and sang, “Welcome to the Watermill Center!” in a voice that my companion described as “Minion-like, but more sinister.” Statues by Liz Glynn stood dead center, parting the photo-taking crowd. The fire threw...
psychologytoday.com
Putting Art to Work for You
Almost all of us choose to add something that could be called art to our homes and whatever other places we control (for example, our office or our car). Art is exceedingly difficult to define, but for this article let’s describe it as paintings, photographs, sculptures, etc., that we choose to surround ourselves with because we like to look at them—and our “art” can be full-size or reduced to fit on a postcard, real or a reproduction. For our current discussion we’ll ignore audio art (like music), kinesthetic art (such as dance), literature and drama, etc. We’ll be focusing on the sorts of stuff you might encounter on display in the Louvre or the Metropolitan Museum of Art or your local art gallery.
Seven Books Grappling With What Writers Leave Behind
The trustee of a literary estate has a tough job. Be too free with a dead writer’s copyrights and you may wind up with Arthur Rimbaud novelty items; act too quickly to burn materials, as Emily Dickinson’s sister and James Joyce’s grandson did, and you could distort a legacy. According to The Guardian, Ian Fleming’s estate is “the gold standard,” keeping the James Bond franchise happily and lucratively thrumming along since the author’s death in 1964. But in its profitability and harmony, it’s an outlier.
‘Generation X Epic Collection: Emplate’s Revenge’ review: Beloved characters, inconsistent quality
Generation X: a series fondly remembered by some and utterly unknown by others. The X-Men’s second batch of student non-combatants (who frequently end up in mortal danger anyway) has received an uptick in interest lately, partly due to the recovery and resurgence of Synch as a character. The Epic Collection line is reprinting the series as a result, and volume one showed how much the team’s beginnings have held up over time. Is that high quality level consistent in the second installment, Emplate’s Revenge?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Story Of This Manhattan Brasserie Is Told In A Riveting New Documentary
Creating a Manhattan restaurant from the ground up is hard enough. Then try creating an epic experience where diners are transported from New York City to an Art Nouveau-style brasserie in a Parisian square, the length of an entire block. Then imagine a soaring ceiling practically touching the sky and a multi-colored glass skylight imported from Paris not to mention delectable menu creations like steak frites, steamed mussels with white wine, an assortment of dry-aged meats and a vast wine list.
psychologytoday.com
Formal Humor Takes off With the Advent of Language
Before the advent of language some two to three million years ago, humor was almost exclusively restricted to the here and now. Language allowed us to reference both past and future happenings. We could allude to anyone or anything, real or imagined, wherever they may be. The range of formal...
Hugh Hayden skewers the American Dream
For “Boogey Men,” Dallas-born Hugh Hayden stages a suite of seven works from 2021 at the Blaffer Art Museum. Hayden, a student of gardens and architecture, presents three interconnected personal, private, and public environments that emphasize the tension between the exhibition’s fabled title and truths of the human experience.
inputmag.com
Meet the Bored Ape Yacht Club founders in their first video interview
The founders of the Bored Ape Yacht Club have, until very recently, gone only by the pseudonyms Gargamel and Gordon Goner. To go along with our first digital cover story, Greg Solano and Wylie Aronow stepped out from behind their Ape personas to give Input the scoop on how they met and conceived of what would become the world’s most popular NFT project.
Comments / 0