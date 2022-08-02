The Tenacity of New Art: Toni Scott at Silo 118 Gallery

Almost all of us choose to add something that could be called art to our homes and whatever other places we control (for example, our office or our car). Art is exceedingly difficult to define, but for this article let’s describe it as paintings, photographs, sculptures, etc., that we choose to surround ourselves with because we like to look at them—and our “art” can be full-size or reduced to fit on a postcard, real or a reproduction. For our current discussion we’ll ignore audio art (like music), kinesthetic art (such as dance), literature and drama, etc. We’ll be focusing on the sorts of stuff you might encounter on display in the Louvre or the Metropolitan Museum of Art or your local art gallery.

