Fiesta and Fun at the Polo Fields
It was a very in-tents occasion when Teresa Kuskey, the bubbly founder of the La Boheme dance company, and social gadabout Rick Oshay hosted their annual fiesta bash at the Santa Barbara Polo Club for 175 guests. The fun fête in a giant marquee featured Teresa’s colorful dancers, who led...
Montecito Motor Classic to Honor Car Legend
American automotive designer, author, and photojournalist Peter Brock will be the honoree this year at the Montecito Motor Classic at the Santa Barbara Polo Club in October, I can exclusively reveal. Brock is best known for his work on the Shelby Daytona Cobra Coupe and the Corvette Stingray. His accomplishments...
A Historical Fiesta Fête
Fiesta fever was palpable when the Santa Barbara Historical Museum hosted its La Fiesta del Museo, chaired by Sharon Bradford, for the first time in two years with 300 traditionally garbed guests helping raise 10% of the popular institution’s annual budget. A colorful variety of musical acts kept the...
Montecito – Chapter 4: A Walk to the Beach
Take a sneak peek of Montecito by Michael Cox in this ongoing serialization of his yet-to-be-published book. This fictional story is inspired by “tales of true crime THAT HAPPENED HERE.” After an embarrassing dinner party at the Wimbys’ house, Hollis walks the kids to school. Chapter 3 is available online at montecitojournal.net.
Santa Barbara Symphony
The Santa Barbara Symphony is proud of its upcoming 2022-23 season, which marks the organization’s milestone 70th anniversary. Understandably so, as the season’s nine concerts boast an impressive list of guest artists including pianist Alessio Bax, jazz saxophone legend Ted Nash, Sinatra crooner Tony DeSare, and two different Grammy-nominated violin soloists in Guillermo Figueroa and Philippe Quint.
Growing Up in Neverland
When I started this column, I knew essentially what I wanted to do. For new endeavors, what you want to do is largely defined by what you can do. And for me, that meant speaking to, about, and for Montecito’s young alumni. Along the way, I learned that good...
Building Context and Style with Jessie Montgomery
Composer-violinist Jessie Montgomery is no stranger to Santa Barbara, having performed several times in the intimate Mary Craig Auditorium at the downtown Museum of Art with the Catalyst Quartet, the Grammy Award-winning string foursome from the Sphinx Organization she spearheaded from 2012-20. But that was before George Floyd, and the Black Lives Matter-spurred reckoning with racism and a lack of inclusivity that led to a huge upswell in commissions and performing opportunities for Montgomery. Her ability to compose and play music that incorporates influences from Black musical culture to incisive social consciousness to opportunities for improvisation made her one of the more highly sought-after classical musicians of our time, one whose orchestral works alone were programmed in 2021, including many major ensembles, at a rate 20 times higher than it had been a few years earlier.
New OSB Chair Appointed
Nicholas Burlett is the new chair of Opera Santa Barbara replacing Joan Rutkowski after a four-year reign. Burlett, a graduate of Cornell University, New York, is a director of engineering for an international safety and security software firm and moved to our Eden by the Beach in 2004. “We must...
Jenni Kayne Home Opens
Lifestyle guru Jenni Kayne has opened a second store in San Ysidro Village, located adjacent to her original apparel-focused Montecito store. Kayne has created a line of home goods in the same welcoming palette of timeless neutrals and grounded earth tones for which she is known; the store features furniture, including couches, beds, benches, outdoor furniture, credenzas, cedar stumps, and chairs, as well as textiles including pillows, blankets, and towels, and tabletop items such as plates, utensils, and décor. Kayne has also partnered with a few other home brands to offer in-store, including Crow Canyon, Olive Atelier, and Victoria Morris.
Concern from the Neighbors
In the July 14 issue of the Montecito Journal, Joe Armendariz’s letter to the editor titled “Radical Status,” contained multiple inaccurate assertions related to the application for the Radis/Roots Cannabis retail store proposed location on Santa Claus Lane, as well as misinformation concerning existing businesses there. Mr. Armendariz fails to mention that he is a paid consultant for the Radis/Roots applicants and has been lobbying on the applicants’ behalf for many months. He does not live or work on Santa Claus Lane nor in any of the neighborhoods near Santa Claus Lane – he is not a concerned neighbor. The misinformation that he stated includes:
Homicide Victim Named
The sheriffs have released the name of the victim from the homicide on the 900 block of Park Lane in May – 96-year-old Violet Evelyn Alberts. As part of the coroner’s investigation, detectives worked to locate a next-of-kin for the decedent to no avail and transferred the case to the Santa Barbara County Public Administrator’s Office yesterday.
