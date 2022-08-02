Croom Foundation To Welcome College Students Back With Free Event

953thebear.com
Tuscaloosa’s Central High School Embraces Students, Community at C-Day
The football program at Central High School is pumped and ready to spread its excitement for the upcoming season. A great way to display this enthusiasm to create school and community spirit is the 2nd Annual C-Day (Central Day). The 2022 C-Day event will take place on Friday, August 12th...
HBCU Updates: Historically Black Colleges and Universities
13-year-old girl becomes youngest Black student accepted into medical school. After only graduating high school a year ago, 13-year-old Alena Analeigh Wicker has been accepted to the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s Heersink School of Medicine, Birmingham, AL. Wicker plans to begin her studies in 2024 after getting accepted...
School Supply Giveaway and More Planned For Hay Court Residents
It's back-to-school season in Tuscaloosa and Townsquare Media has partnered with community organizations to help bring supplies to a local neighborhood. Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, Shelton State Community College, and the Tuscaloosa Parks and Recreation Authority have teamed up to collect school supplies for the Hay Court community. There will also...
NorthRiver Yacht Club Hosts Tennis Tournament
The NorthRiver Yacht Club hosted their annual Jackson-Evans Cup this past week and it concluded Monday. The tournament hosted 195 players in three different groupings: Men's Doubles, Men's Singles, and Mixed Doubles. "Its a great opportunity for the tennis community to come together and NorthRiver is gracious enough to host...
Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center hosts caregiver summit
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center took input from those who are closest to the veterans it cares for. It hosted a summit and resource fair Tuesday. It’s not new for the VA to offer support to the caregivers of veterans. This was the third year the Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center has organized a summit to help inform the caregivers of our veterans of services that are available to them.
Bama Rush TikTok 2022: What to know about Alabama’s ‘season 2′
Last year, a TikTok trend let millions inside the sparkle-skirt-wearing world of Alabama Panhellenic culture. The grueling process of Panhellenic sorority recruitment at The University of Alabama has recently gained the attention of a nationwide audience, thanks to what some have called an online “takeover” of hopeful rushees on TikTok, an online video platform.
Opinion | The unmasking of Alabama
Public schools are opening in a few days or weeks. I teach at UAB, and we return to classes on Aug. 22. Grocery and department stores, restaurants, concerts and sporting events – they’re all open with good crowds, plenty of business. If you attend a school, or a...
Gain Medical Career Insight from Tuscaloosa’s Bright Futures Group
The Bright Futures Health Interest Group supported by Elizabeth Baptist Church in Tuscaloosa will host its next meeting on August 20th at 11 a.m. Founded in 2019, the Bright Futures Health Interest Group's main objective is to expose students to careers in healthcare. The organization meets monthly in a virtual...
Tuscaloosa Pastor the Week: Pastor Terrence Cade
Praise 93.3 & 790 WTSK salutes our Tuscaloosa Pastor of the Week, Pastor Terrence E. Cade of Crossroads College & Young Adult Ministries on the campus of the University of Alabama. Services are held on Sundays at 10am and Thursdays at 7pm to serve students and the Tuscaloosa community. Pastor...
Back To School: Where to get free supplies in central Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The 2022-23 school year is fast approaching in Alabama! There are several back-to-school events scheduled in the coming days with free supplies being offered. Check out a list of events offering free supplies for students below. BACK TO SCHOOL 2022. Aug. 1-3 Love Crusade for Peace...
Alabama takes No. 1 spot in recruiting standings
Guess who’s back, back again? (Nick) Saban’s back. Tell a friend. After a little time off, Alabama reclaimed the recruiting thrown on Tuesday with its latest commitment in Ty Lockwood, taking back the No. 1 spot in the 247Sports Composite Team Recruiting Rankings. Saban and company are roughly...
She said a star football player raped her in Blazer Hall, now, she’s suing UAB
In a federal lawsuit, a former UAB student claims she was raped by a star football player in Blazer Hall. University police, she said, did not investigate the incident but told her "it happens" and walked her back to her dorm. The university denies any wrongdoing in the case.
Nick Saban Shows Support for Eli Gold
The Nick's Kids luncheon, a yearly event put on by the Nick's Kids Foundation, made its return this week after a two year hiatus due to COVID-19. The foundation, created in 1998 while Nick Saban was serving as head coach at Michigan State, is dedicated to Nick Saban, Sr., and has provided countless opportunities to children all around the country in its near 30 years of existence.
Restaurant closing at Birmingham’s The Summit after 5 years
An Asian restaurant at Birmingham’s The Summit is closing after more than five years. Abhi, the creation of Nepalese-born chef Abhi Sainju, announced via Facebook that the popular restaurant closed on Sunday. It first opened in 2017. “We will be relocating hopefully by early 2023,” the restaurant announced. “Sorry...
These 5 Tuscaloosa burgers are some of the best in Alabama
Tuscaloosa burgers do not disappoint. Sometimes that’s all that can satisfy your appetite, especially at the end of a grueling work week or another exhausting (yet successful, of course) gameday at the Capstone. And Alabama has some of the best burgers in the country, specifically in the Druid City,...
Eli Gold, the voice of Alabama football, to miss start of 2022 season due to 'health issues'
Eli Gold, who has served as the voice of Alabama football since 1988, will be sidelined with health issues to begin the 2022 Crimson Tide football season, Jim Carabin, vice president and general manager of Crimson Tide Sports Marketing, announced Wednesday in a news release. Chris Stewart, who anchors the...
School bus drivers a large priority for Tuscaloosa school districts
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Your children will be returning to the classroom over the next two weeks, but how will they get to school?. Several districts have been actively searching for bus drivers all summer long. Each of them have found their own way to ensure the routes will be staffed with a driver not only for next Wednesday, but throughout the year. Still, both Tuscaloosa City Schools and Tuscaloosa County Schools are still searching for additional drivers.
Alabama Man Puts His Money Where His Mouth Is To Help Holt Heal
After the Tornado outbreak in April of 2011, a lot of money came into the area to help rebuilt Tuscaloosa. It appeared that the bulk of that money came to the City of Tuscaloosa, and much of the damaged county area did not receive much help. One such home was...
Lost kangaroo spotted in Lake Tuscaloosa
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE: R.J. Bigham of Bigham Farms & Exotics has confirmed that his company and local animal control units are investigating the possibility of the lost kangaroo being spotted swimming in Lake Tuscaloosa. Original: Kangaroo on the loose in Tuscaloosa. At around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, BarstoolBama’s Instagram page posted a video showing the […]
Eli Gold will not voice Crimson Tide football to start 2022 season
Eli Gold, the Voice of the Alabama Crimson Tide since 1988, will not be in the broadcast booth to start the 2022 football season due to health issues, according to the University of Alabama Wednesday. Chris Stewart, who handles the basketball play-by-play duties as well as serving as gameday host for the football broadcasts will handle football play-by-play duties in Gold’s absence. Stewart is also the television host of the “The Nick Saban Show” and “The Nate Oats Show.”
