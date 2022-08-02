‘Bachelor’ Alum Madison Prewett Is Engaged to Grant Michael Troutt: ‘You Were Worth the Wait’

celebsbar.com
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
Bitter Wynona Judd Plots To Contest Late Mom’s $25 Million Will, Blames Sister Ashley For ‘Baffling’ Decision To Cut Her Out Of Inheritance
Wynonna Judd is said to be speaking with attorneys about formally contesting her late mom’s will which left total control of her $25 million fortune and estate to her widower husband.As Radar revealed, Naomi Judd made no mention of her daughters Wynonna or Ashley in her official last will and testament in what some called a baffling decision.Instead, the Grammy award-winning country legend rested all power with her husband of 33 years, Larry Strickland.The decision has sparked a bitter battle between the squabbling sisters with Ashley believed to be siding with her late mom and Larry.“Wynonna was banking on getting...
Bindi Irwin posts emotional message announcing the death of a 'beautiful family member': 'Rest in peace angel'
Bindi Irwin shared some sad news with fans on Thursday, revealing a beloved 'family member' had died. The 24-year-old Wildlife Warrior revealed the family's 38-year-old echidna had died, with Bindi sharing a gallery of pictures of the animal. 'Saying goodbye to our beautiful family member of 38 years,' Bindi's emotional...
This Guy Hired William Hung To Let His Co-Workers Know He Was Quitting, And This Is The Only Way People Should Quit Jobs From Now On
"I never instructed or prompted William to sing — his original masterpiece was conceived all on his own."
‘Batgirl’ Star Leslie Grace Responds After Film Is Shelved, Calls Herself “My Own Damn Hero”
Leslie Grace is speaking out after the announcement that HBO Max’s Batgirl will no longer get a release. The actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to share her thoughts after news broke the day prior that Warner Bros. Discovery is shelving the $90 million film. The social media post from Grace, who plays Barbara Gordon, aka the titular hero, included movie images and footage from the set of the DC project that was directed by Bad Boys for Life filmmakers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah. More from The Hollywood ReporterBehind the Cancellation of 'Batgirl''Batgirl' Directors "Saddened and Shocked" After...
Donald Glover Responded To Backlash That "Atlanta" Isn't Black Enough
"I kind of feel like I’m a little through with the culture, personally."
