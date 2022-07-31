Bear Lake State Park Rendezvous Beach

bearlake.org
I crossed the California border to hike the deepest lake in the US, Crater Lake National Park
Strolling past the visitor center at Crater Lake National Park toward Rim Trail, a wide, easy path that curls along the southwestern edge of the famous water feature, I felt ready to get my first eyeful of one of the world’s most astounding lakes. I had seen the photos...
Tourists Line Up Along Boardwalk to Snap Selfies with Huge Grizzly Bear at Glacier National Park
A group of tourists exploring Glacier National Park recently came across a once-in-a-lifetime sight. They were walking along the boardwalk when a grizzly bear crossed within an estimated 30 yards of them. National Parks state that you should stay about 100 yards away from bears, but this one seemed to catch the group off guard. At least they stayed where they were and didn’t try to approach it like some other tourists.
The Largest Rainbow Trout Ever Recorded Was Caught in Lake Diefenbaker
The rainbow trout (Oncorhynchus mykiss) is a trout and species of salmonid native to cold-water tributaries of the Pacific Ocean in Asia and North America. Wikipedia describes the rainbow trout as follows: "Adult freshwater stream rainbow trout average between 0.5 and 2.5 kilograms (1 and 5 lb), while lake-dwelling and anadromous forms may reach 9 kg (20 lb). Coloration varies widely based on subspecies, forms and habitat. Adult fish are distinguished by a broad reddish stripe along the lateral line, from gills to the tail, which is most vivid in breeding males."
WATCH: Moron Tourist Gets Within Inches of Huge Bighorn Sheep in Glacier National Park
At this point, it’s easier to assume that tourists will do the exact wrong thing around wild animals. The latest incident took place at Glacier National Park when a foolish visitor decided to ignore all common sense and walk right up bighorn sheep in one of the parking lots.
Some Bozo At Glacier National Park Tries His Hardest To Get Railroaded By A Bighorn Sheep
The straight up stupidity of some people is truly unbelievable. You would think that the three bison attacks in one week at Yellowstone National Park would be enough for people to finally think to themselves:. “Hmm, I probably should keep my distance from these creatures like the park says to.”
WATCH: Moronic Tourist Scales Fallen Log Instead of Bridge Above Roaring Waterfall in Glacier National Park
With the last few days of summer approaching, many are hitting the trails to soak up the remaining sunshine. However, many hikers, like this one in Glacier National Park, are on the hunt to get the perfect pic, despite putting their lives at risk. Sadly, some tourists devote too much...
Man Narrowly Avoids Being Gored By Rutting Bull Elk In Yellowstone National Park
It never ceases to amaze me what people will do in public. Whatever you want to do in the privacy of your own home is your business, but when you step out in public, act like it, ya know?. Don’t clip your toe nails on an airplane, don’t talk on...
Black Bear Chases Montana Mountain Biker Down The Side Of A Mountain In Wild Video
You may have seen a post earlier this week with footage of a curious black bear casually following a jogger in Teton National Park. The man’s poise and ability to remain calm and move slow likely prevented the bear’s predatory instincts from being sparked. Had he panicked and ran away, it could have very well caused the bear to chase him down.
Once-In-A-Lifetime Video Captures Grizzly Bear Chasing Mountain Goats Past Terrified Hikers At Glacier National Park
Everyone hopes to see some nice views, maybe an animal encounter of sorts from afar, but a big ol’ grizzly barreling down the trail right at you? Not what you signed up for…. What if it decides you’re gonna be its dinner instead? I mean, honestly, the mountain goats...
mansionglobal.com
In Idaho, This Mountain Retreat Offers Beaches and Private Frontage on a Pristine Lake
This cozy mountain-style home offers two beaches and 213 feet of private shoreline on the eastern arm of Payette Lake, a large body of water known for its excellent boating as well as its unspoiled beauty and surrounding campsites and hiking trails. The area is known for its “world-class sports,...
Young Elk Runs (and Swims) For Its Life As It Tries To Escape A Wolf AND Grizzly Bear In Banff National Park
Even in a National Park like Banff, where wildlife is so abundant, it’s not every day that you’re gonna witness an animal encounter like this. On top of that, to catch it all on video… even crazier. It might not be the best quality, and our dude...
Glacier National Park Calls on Volunteers to Record Bighorn Sheep Behavior
Glacier National Park has asked for volunteers to help protect one of the area’s vital and unique species, bighorn sheep. Beginning July 27, the Crown of the Continent Research Learning Center (CCRLC) and biologists from the University of Memphis are recruiting 45 individuals to “identify, classify, and record behavior of bighorn sheep in Glacier National Park this season.”
PHOTOS: Michigan Angler Reels in Rare ‘Xanthic’ Bright Orange Smallmouth Bass
No, it’s not a goldfish. It’s an incredibly rare xanthic smallmouth bass with bright orange coloring. An angler from Michigan, Josh Chrenko, discovered the rare breed while casting his line on the Muskegon River near Newaygo, Michigan. It wasn’t a record-breaking catch, and the fish really didn’t put up too much of a fight for the fisherman. But once Chrenko saw that flash of orange inch closer to the surface, he knew he found a rare gem.
Our River: Meet the Hunters and Anglers Fighting to Save the Klamath River Basin
THE KLAMATH BASIN is one of the most iconic watersheds in North America. It’s also one of the most troubled. The basin, which spans 15,751 square miles along the remote California-Oregon border, was once considered the “Everglades of the West” for its network of more than 440,000 acres of wetlands. The sky blackened each fall with millions of ducks migrating down the Pacific Flyway. And the Klamath River supported some of the largest runs of salmon and steelhead in the world, which sustained Indigenous tribes for generations.
