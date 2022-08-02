Pin These Local Kitchens to Your Renovation Mood Board

www.5280.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Famous ice cream brand set to open scoop shop in Colorado on August 6thKristen WaltersBoulder, CO
DougCo Sheriff warns vehicle thefts help power other crimesHeather WillardDouglas County, CO
Wellspring brings intellectual and developmental disability housing to Castle RockNatasha LovatoCastle Rock, CO
Denver housing market shifts to favor buyersMargaret JacksonDenver, CO
9News Anchor Kyle Clark asks DougCo superintendent tough questionsSuzie GlassmanDenver, CO
milehighcre.com
Aspen Grove Shopping Center to Add Mixed-Use Community
Aspen Grove Shopping Center owner Gerrity is planning to redevelop a portion of the aging 268,000-square-foot open-air retail property — located on the southeast corner adjacent to the RTD Mineral Ave Light Rail station — into a transit-oriented, mixed-use retail center. According to Getty, the project is getting an enthusiastic response from both existing and prospective new retail tenants.
Company building 2 homes a week that sell in the $300,000s
One answer to Colorado's affordable housing crisis could lie in a factory in north Denver. Workers at Clayton Homes PBS - Precision Building Systems - are assembling two homes a week, with amenities like granite countertops, and selling them for around $300,000.Today's modular homes have come a long way since the Sears Roebuck kits 100 years ago. You'd have a hard time differentiating traditional homes built on site with those built in the Denver factory, put on a flatbed, transported to a neighborhood, and set on a foundation. The only difference is the factory homes take a month instead...
5280.com
Inside Veteran Kitchen Designer Mikal Otten’s Tastefully Tailored Greenwood Village Home
One might assume that when professional designers have the chance to personalize their own homes, the process is as simple as cherry-picking favorite details from projects they’ve completed in the past. But not for kitchen designer Mikal Otten. When the owner of Exquisite Kitchen Design decided to overhaul the...
lifeoncaphill.com
Locally owned and manufactured Wad-Free is the brainchild of a Denver resident
Local inventor and businessowner Cyndi Bray has recently moved the manufacturing of her product, Wad-Free for Bed Sheets, to Englewood’s Peak Manufacturing and Fulfillment. Wad-Free by Brayniacs LLC is a laundry gadget that prevents sheets from tangling, twisting and balling-up in both the washing machine and the dryer. Bray, a resident of Denver’s University neighborhood, appeared on the TV show “Shark Tank” last fall. Her episode — season 13, episode 5 —aired on Nov. 5.
milehighcre.com
Verona Apartments Break Ground in Highlands Ranch
Century Communities, Inc., a top 10 national homebuilder and industry leader in online sales, announced that Century Living —the Company’s fast-growing national multifamily division — has broken ground on its 227-unit Verona Apartments project in Highlands Ranch. Steps from the Highline Canal Trail network and adjacent to...
5280.com
How to Infuse Your Home with Easy-Breezy Summer Style Year-Round
Thanks to this fresh take on traditional decor by Denver designer Jess Knauf, coastal style feels right at home in Wash Park. Read on for tips about how to get the all-American, summer-at-the-Cape look in your Colorado home, too. The Backstory. Sure, this Wash Park home’s crisp, preppy look is...
Changes to camping being rolled out at popular areas in Colorado
The U.S. Forest Service has announced changes to camping in some of the most visited areas around Summit County. Rather than pitching a tent anywhere they please, campers are now limited to designated spots along Boreas Pass. Starting near the end of August, that will be the case too along Peru Creek, closer to Keystone.
9News
Hot dog stand owner worries about future in Cherry Creek
DENVER — Like most neighborhoods in Denver, Cherry Creek seems to change by the day. Construction cranes tower above new, multistory buildings beginning to take shape. Google Maps can barely keep up with all the progress, but there's no need to update the corner of East 3rd Avenue and Milwaukee Street.
This Is Colorado's Most Famous Deli Sandwich
Cheapism found every state's most famous deli sandwich.
denverite.com
Established in 1975, an oasis in the city with a devoted following got bought in 2020. What happened next was … it stayed mostly the same?
(Editor’s note: This story, intended for publication July 16, seems to have been held up by web gremlins. Please imagine having read it then. Thank you.) The Mercury Cafe in Five Points was once one of the few places in Denver that a vegetarian or vegan could not just eat, but eat well, a safe harbor of healthy, delicious comfort food for those lost in what was still a cowtown filled with steak houses. It also fed their souls with its retro/world market interior, poetry nights, swing dance lessons, rock shows – an eclectic mix that gave us a reason to gather at 22nd and California to eat, drink, dance and connect.
5280.com
4 Ways to Create a Mid-Mod Vibe in Any Interior Space
This month’s Denver Modernism Week—an annual series of home tours, events, and lectures running from August 19 to 28—is sure to get you dreaming about owning one of the Mile High City’s iconic Atomic Age abodes. Their price tags, though, might soon ruin your fantasy: A 2,215-square-foot house in Englewood’s midcentury-modern-heavy Arapahoe Acres was on the market in June for $1.4 million. But that doesn’t mean a modern vibe is beyond your means. These four pieces from local shops will help transform your fallout shelter into a retreat even the Jetsons would be proud to call home.
restaurantclicks.com
13 Best Outdoor Dining Spots in Denver
If you plan on visiting Denver, Colorado, during your next vacation, this city offers plenty to do for avid lovers of the outdoors. You can find several spacious parks across the city, go to the Denver Zoo, and get a great view of the Rocky Mountains’ Front Range. Suppose...
5280.com
8 Historic Architects Every Colorado Design-Lover Should Know and Celebrate
As the building boom continues to change skylines and main streets across Colorado, it can be easy to forget that our state’s architectural roots run deeper than the flashy skyscrapers and boxy condo buildings of recent years For a refresher, we asked a panel of design experts to help us compile a list of notable architects who shaped the Centennial State’s unique design personality.
These cities have the highest rent in Colorado
The newest rent report is out from the last quarter from RentCafé and once again, rent prices have risen.
Do You Remember this Once Prominent Colorado Landmark?
Many historic landmarks still remain standing in Colorado to this day, but others have disappeared, only lingering in the memories of locals who can continue to pass on stories of what once was. One former Colorado landmark that's now been gone for more than 50 years was The Tepees in...
highlandsranchherald.net
More home sellers cutting prices in metro Denver
Putting your house up for sale is stressful enough. Now, sellers find themselves having to cut their listing price after the home is already on the market. Two to three times more sellers in Denver, Fort Collins and Colorado Springs reconsidered their list prices and then lowered them in June compared to a year ago, according to new data from Zillow.
FOXBusiness
Denver hospitality group offers four-day work week to attract Gen Z
What's one way to try to keep members of Gen Z in in the workforce?. Sage Hospitality Group believes the solution is a four-day work week instead of five. The Denver-based company is actively offering a four-day work week to attract and retain Gen Z employees. Sage Hotel Management president...
Is it time to xeriscape your home?
Denver metro cities are responding to the drought by changing the way we use water.
5280.com
4 Techniques for Building a Floral Arrangement Like a Pro
Technically, there’s nothing wrong with a store-bought bouquet. But a lush arrangement like the ones Briana Bosch creates at her Lakewood cutting garden, Blossom and Branch Farm, will score extra praise from your houseguests—or your honey. Here, Bosch offers four techniques she teaches at her flower-arranging workshops so you, too, can nail the floral flourish.
highlandsranchherald.net
Highlands Ranch moves to add xeriscape medians
Landscaping is one of Centennial Water’s biggest guzzlers when it comes to water use, but a recent effort by the Highlands Ranch Community Association to implement drought resistant landscaping at the recreation centers is hoping to pave the way for more water conservation. The HRCA Board of Directors approved...
