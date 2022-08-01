Willerwease Singletary McKoy

nrcolumbus.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
nrcolumbus.com
Incident reports from July 22 through July 26
The following incidents were reported to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office. Larceny of a firearm, 12:23 a.m., Intersection of Orange Street and Bruce Street, Fair Bluff. Felony flee/elude arrest with motor vehicle, 12:44 a.m., Peacock Road and Minos Meares Road, Clarendon. Larceny of a firearm, 3:34 p.m., 1900 block...
nrcolumbus.com
Column: Educator Everlene Davis is Yam Festival grand marshal
Tabor City Town Council recently renewed our contract with the consulting firm that has provided code enforcement legal services for more than 20 years. At any time, the town will have more than 25 code enforcement cases in various steps of the process underway in our town. Our goal, and the hope of our consulting firm, is that property owners will correct their violations in a timely manner. In many cases, this is what happens. In some cases, the town has to go further and correct the code violation or even demolish a structure. Demolition is always the last resort, but every town must do what it can to address blight when it comes to the forefront. Currently, the Town of Tabor City has a few cases that are headed to that last resort. Council will be making decisions on these cases in the months ahead.
nrcolumbus.com
How much Columbus candidates raised and spent in recent months
Candidates for local and state races have submitted their campaign finance reports covering the period from May 1 through June 30. Reports show who’s donating how much to which candidate and where donated funds go. Candidates who pledge to raise or spend under $1,000 do not have to file...
nrcolumbus.com
Tractor trailer overturns in Whiteville roundabout
No one was injured when a tractor trailer hauling a shipping container overturned in a Whiteville roundabout Thursday morning. The single-vehicle accident happened at 9:13 a.m. at the new northern roundabout that connects with the on and off ramps of U.S. 74-76. Whiteville Police Lt. Thomas Riggins said the tractor...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nrcolumbus.com
Lotto sales topped $24M in Columbus County last year
That’s how much money was spent on lottery sales in Columbus County in the last financial year, between July 2021 and June 2022. Within the lottery’s 16-year history, $63,271,998 has come back to the county, according to Jonathan LaRowe, public information officer for the N.C. Education Lottery. LaRowe...
nrcolumbus.com
Trial for man accused of 2016 Greer murder to start this month
The long-awaited trial of James Edward McKamey, who is facing a capital charge for the August 2016 murder of retired Whiteville music teacher Carol Greer, could happen later this month. According to the August criminal docket for Columbus County, McKamey’s trial is scheduled to start Aug. 22. In all,...
nrcolumbus.com
Three COVID-19 deaths in July, says Columbus health director [free read]
Three people in Columbus County died last month from COVID-19 — the first deaths since March, Columbus County Health Director Kim Smith told the Board of Commissioners at its Monday meeting. When asked by Commissioner Brent Watts why “all of a sudden” COVID-19 numbers have begun to rise again,...
nrcolumbus.com
Update: County terminates Lake EMS contract due to ‘inexcusable, irresponsible’ actions
In a 6–1 vote, the Columbus County commissioners voted Monday night to authorize county staff to terminate its service contract with Lake Waccamaw EMS Auxiliary, citing an incident involving the now-former chief allegedly discriminating against Hispanic staff members at a Mexican restaurant. “Mr. [Shannon] Worrell and his fellow rescue...
IN THIS ARTICLE
nrcolumbus.com
Column: Mayor thanks Watermelon Festival volunteers, residents
Congratulations to the organizers and volunteers associated with last weekend’s North Carolina Watermelon festival held here in Fair Bluff. For a very small town, we are indeed fortunate to have people who will take the time to work on a community celebration such as the Watermelon Festival. Although the hard work takes place in the summer months, there is work to do all year round when putting together such a successful festival as ours. The Watermelon Festival has many traditions that I am happy to see continue from year to year. After the pandemic years, many small town festivals are struggling to regain their momentum. We are fortunate that our celebration looks like it is as strong as ever.
nrcolumbus.com
Wolfpack’s Ty Lawson named to HSOT baseball All-State second team
Whiteville High graduate Ty Lawson has been named to the second annual HighSchoolOT baseball All-State second team. Lawson, who has signed to play at UNC Wilmington, had a 1.24 ERA and struck out 161 batters in 84 and 2/3rd innings. He was a key figure in Whiteville’s 2A state runner up finish. No other player from the Waccamaw Conference was selected to the first, second or third teams or received honorable mention.
nrcolumbus.com
License plate cameras, new patrol vehicles on Chadbourn meeting docket
Funding for a street sweeper, two patrol vehicles and license plate cameras, discussion of a Wilson Street speed bump and a swearing-in are just five items on the packed agenda when Chadbourn Town Council meets tonight (Tuesday). The meeting starts at 7 p.m. According to the board packet, Chadbourn Police...
nrcolumbus.com
Chicken bog and BBQ available at Farmers Market this weekend
What better complements vegetables straight out of your neighbor’s garden than some down-home country cooking straight out of Columbus County?. If a steaming plate of chicken bog or barbecue sounds good to you, come out to the Columbus County Farmers Market this Saturday and pick yourself up a sample of your favorite Southern comfort dish.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nrcolumbus.com
Whiteville Planning Board to host workshop on food trucks
Planning Director Robert Lewis said that he was “looking for some direction” from the Whiteville Planning Board at its Monday meeting when it comes to potential changes to the ordinance governing food truck operations in the city. So the planning board unanimously tabled a proposal that would have...
nrcolumbus.com
McMillian drops out of county school board race, endorses Enzor
In a Facebook announcement Wednesday afternoon, Jerome McMillian announced that he is dropping out of the District 3 race for the Columbus County Board of Education. Instead, he is endorsing William Irvin Enzor III in what is now a two-person race, against fellow candidate Frankye D. Boone. McMillian did not...
Comments / 0