Hazel Mae Batchelor Mitchell

I don’t usually use this column as a confessional, but today I’m going to. I want to confess to an affair. Like any affair at my age, the best I can do is talk about it. I have to confess that for the past half-century I have been in love with… small Southern towns. I have even written a book about it titled “Lessons from a Small Town.” I hope it will be out before Christmas. It is more than a recollection of all my civic trysts; it is a tribute to the people I have come to know as I participated in the hundreds of celebrations, festivals of all kinds, that small towns have put on to show the world that, despite the flood of negative circumstances those communities have faced, for just a few days they have taken a positive look at their town and found something to be proud of, something to cheer about.

FAIR BLUFF, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO